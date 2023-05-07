Liverpool Women vs Man City Women: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Liverpool and Manchester City in Women's Super League in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City in a Women's Super League clash on Sunday at Prenton Park.

It's a must-win game for the Manchester City Eves who are three points behind league leaders Manchester United. They need the win to remain in the title race.

After losing their last two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, Liverpool will aim to get back to winnings ways so that they can end the season on a high. They are currently seventh on the league table with 19 points from as many games.

Liverpool Women vs Man City Women kick-off time

Game: Liverpool Women vs Man City Women Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 9am EDT Venue: Prenton Park

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (USA), the game is not being broadcast.

Team news

Liverpool Women team news & squad

Liverpool will miss the services of Yana Daniels and Megan Campbell due to injuries while Ceri Holland is doubtful for the match due to a neck problem.

But there is good news for Matt Beard as Leanne Kiernan, who has been sidelined since the first day of the season due to an ankle injury, is set to return to the matchday squad.

Liverpool possible XI: Laws; Koivisto, Bonner, Roberts, Matthews, Hinds; Kearns, Taylor, Holland; Stengel, Dowie

Position Players Goalkeepers Laws, Foster, Cumings, Kirby Defenders Koivisto, Robe, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Bonner, Silcock Midfielders Roberts, Bo Kearns, Nagano, Lundgaard, Humphrey, Taylor Forwards Kiernan, Lawley, Sanden, Stengel, Dowie

Man City Women team news & squad

Sandy MacIver, Laia Aleixandri and Alanna Kennedy are set to miss the clash due to injuries while Mary Fowler is doubtful after picking up a knock against Reading in the last match.

Gareth Taylor is likely to field his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation with star striker Khadija Shaw leading the line.

Man City possible XI: Roebuck; Casparij, Houghton, Greenwood, Morgan; Hasegawa, Angeldal; Kelly, Coombs, Hemp; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers Keating, Roebuck Defenders Houghton, Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards Castellanos, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Raso, Shaw

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition December 2022 Liverpool 0-2 Man City Women's League Cup October 2022 Man City 2-1 Liverpool Women's Super League November 2020 Liverpool 0-3 Man City Women's League Cup December 2019 Man City 1-0 Liverpool Women's Super League March 2019 Man city 2-1 Liverpool Women's Super League

