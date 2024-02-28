Liverpool vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be heading into this game on the back of a brilliant Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea. They have also won their last four games in a row and will be high in confidence.

Southampton have lost their last two games and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways. It will be difficult though, given Liverpool's recent form and confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and on YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off the field following a severe tackle by Moises Caicedo in the Carabao Cup final. Wataru Endo was also seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Additionally, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Darwin Nunez were all sidelined, failing to pass late fitness tests, and thus missing from Sunday's squad.

The list of confirmed absentees for the Reds includes Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring), and Curtis Jones (shin).

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Clark, Mac Allister, McConnell; Elliott, Danns, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Mac Allister, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Gakpo

Southampton team news

On the Southampton side, Ryan Fraser, on loan from Newcastle, needed crutches after a knee injury during the first half against Millwall. He will be unavailable for the Cup fixture.

Fraser's injury adds to Southampton's growing list of unavailable players, which already includes Ross Stewart (muscle) and Juan Larios (unspecified). Furthermore, David Brooks, on loan from Bournemouth, is ineligible to play due to being cup-tied from participating with the Cherries earlier in the competition.

Southampton predicted XI: Lumley; Bree, Stephens, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Rothwell, Smallbone, Aribo; Edozie, Adams, Sulemana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 28/05/23 Premier League Southampton 4 - 4 Liverpool 12/11/22 Premier League Liverpool 3 - 1 Southampton 18/05/22 Premier League Southampton 1 - 2 Liverpool 27/11/21 Premier League Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton 09/05/21 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton

Useful links