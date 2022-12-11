Liverpool vs Southampton: Lineups & LIVE updates

Can Liverpool head into the break with a win?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face a struggling Southampton side who have just sacked their manager in a bid to continue in their winning ways.

Liverpool come into this fixture on the back of a penalty shootout win against Derby County in the Carabao Cup, which came on the back of a 2-1 win against Conte's Spurs. Klopp's men lost their previous home fixture in the Premier League, ending a streak of 29 unbeaten games at the Anfield. Liverpool have struggled this season coming up against sides in the relegation battle, losing to Nottingham Forest as well in the last month.

Southampton have cut a struggling figure in the league finding themselves in a relegation battle. They have scored to score on their last six visits to Anfield and will be hoping to break that curse. They are currently sat 18th in the table with 12 points from 14 games.

Liverpool vs Southampton probable lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-1-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Elliot, Fabinho, Thiago; Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Southampton XI (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Larios, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Armstrong, Elyounoussi; Adams

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool return back into action with a big game against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on 21st December. They resume their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on 26th December.