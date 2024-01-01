Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday at Anfield. The Reds will begin the New Year atop the table and will be looking to extend their lead from second-placed Aston Villa and the chasing pack of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's team has lost only one of their 19 league games so far this season. They have , however, dropped points against the top teams like Manchester United and Arsenal in December and will want get back on track and put on a winning run.

Newcastle had a shocking end to December. After back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Manchester United only a few weeks ago, they have lost six out of seven games since then.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Date: January 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV and USA in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform, as well as YouTube, after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

As Liverpool kicks off 2024, six familiar injury concerns persist. Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Ben Doak (knee), Joel Matip (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), and Andrew Robertson (shoulder) will all be unavailable for Monday's game.

Alexis Mac Allister might be in contention for Liverpool's upcoming match against Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day. The Argentine international, who hasn't played since the victory over Sheffield United on December 6, participated in training on Friday, raising the possibility of him being included in Jürgen Klopp's squad for the Magpies' visit.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Newcastle United team news

Although Newcastle's injury list is no longer in double figures, as many as eight players are expected to remain sidelined. Additionally, Sandro Tonali will serve the remainder of his betting ban for the first eight months of 2024.

The absentees include Nick Pope (shoulder), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Jamaal Lascelles (groin), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (calf), and Matt Targett (thigh). However, Joelinton, with a hamstring concern, was deemed fit enough to be on the bench on Boxing Day.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match August 2023 Premier League Newcastle United 1 - 2 Liverpool February 2023 Premier League Newcastle United 0 - 2 Liverpool September 2022 Premier League Liverpool 2 - 1 Newcastle United April 2022 Premier League Newcastle United 0 - 1 Liverpool December 2021 Premier League Liverpool 3 - 1 Newcastle United

