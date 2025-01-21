How to watch today's Liverpool vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will face Lille at Anfield on Tuesday, looking to book their spot in the Champions League knockouts with a game to spare in the league phase.

Following the 1-0 win at Girona in the European top flight, the Reds have a perfect record in the competition and lead the league table with 18 points after six matchdays. On the other hand, the French outfit are not far behind with 13 points from as many games, having defeated Sturm Graz 3-2 in the previous European outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Liverpool vs Lille kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will remain without Joe Gomez due to a hamstring injury, while the Dutchman is likely to opt for Wataro Endo to start ahead of Ibrahima Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Besides, with Diogo Jota emerging as a doubt, Luis Diaz could start up front with the support of Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are in line for starts through the middle.

Lille team news

Tiago Santos is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while fellow defender Samuel Umtiti is ruled out with a knee issue.

The likes of Edon Zhegrova, Ethan Mbappe, Nabil Bentaleb and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are also unavailable on account of their respective concerns.

Thomas Meunier, Bafode Diakite, Alexsandro Ribeiro and Ismaily could form the back four, with Benjamin Andre and Ayyoub Bouaddi in the middle.

In attack, Mitchel Bakker, Remy Cabella and Osame Sahraoui could start behind centre-forward Jonathan David.

