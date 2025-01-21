+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anfield
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Lille Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will face Lille at Anfield on Tuesday, looking to book their spot in the Champions League knockouts with a game to spare in the league phase.

Following the 1-0 win at Girona in the European top flight, the Reds have a perfect record in the competition and lead the league table with 18 points after six matchdays. On the other hand, the French outfit are not far behind with 13 points from as many games, having defeated Sturm Graz 3-2 in the previous European outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Liverpool vs Lille kick-off time

Anfield

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will begin at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Lille Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIL
1
A. Becker
78
J. Quansah
21
K. Tsimikas
84
C. Bradley
4
V. van Dijk
17
C. Jones
3
W. Endo
19
H. Elliott
7
L. Diaz
14
F. Chiesa
9
D. Nunez
30
L. Chevalier
4
A. Ribeiro
18
B. Diakite
12
T. Meunier
31
Ismaily
21
B. Andre
10
R. Cabella
11
O. Sahraoui
32
A. Bouaddi
20
M. Bakker
9
J. David

4-2-3-1

LILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Bruno Genesio

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will remain without Joe Gomez due to a hamstring injury, while the Dutchman is likely to opt for Wataro Endo to start ahead of Ibrahima Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Besides, with Diogo Jota emerging as a doubt, Luis Diaz could start up front with the support of Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch are in line for starts through the middle.

Lille team news

Tiago Santos is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury, while fellow defender Samuel Umtiti is ruled out with a knee issue.

The likes of Edon Zhegrova, Ethan Mbappe, Nabil Bentaleb and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are also unavailable on account of their respective concerns.

Thomas Meunier, Bafode Diakite, Alexsandro Ribeiro and Ismaily could form the back four, with Benjamin Andre and Ayyoub Bouaddi in the middle.

In attack, Mitchel Bakker, Remy Cabella and Osame Sahraoui could start behind centre-forward Jonathan David.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 2 matches

LIL

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

