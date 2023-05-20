Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their winning streak in the Premier League when they host Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

The hosts have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Aston Villa, except for the 7-2 loss at Villa Park in October 2020. They are also on a seven-match winning streak as they strive to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Moreover, Unai Emery is winless in his last seven meetings against Liverpool in all competitions (D2 L5), since beating them in the 2016 Europa League final with Sevilla.

If Villa want to get something from the match, they must contain Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is in incredible form and scored in his last nine home games in all competitions, a record for a Liverpool player.

Since he joined the Reds ahead of the 2017-18 season, he's scored more home goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player (101).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. You can also read the match preview of the fixture between Liverpool vs Aston Villa over here.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am EDT Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

The game is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2023, at Anfield in Liverpool. It will kick off at 11 am EDT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are long-term absentees.

Meanwhile, Robert Firmino will hope that he will recover from a muscular issue in time to feature in this game. Whereas, Darwin Nunez remains doubtful with a toe problem.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Adrian, Kelleher, Alisson Defenders: Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk, Konate Midfielders: Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Firmino.

Aston Villa team news

Former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho will miss the clash, whereas Jed Steer will also sit out. However, Matty Cash has recovered from a calf problem and should make it to the matchday squad.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez will stand between the sticks and will hope to stop a free-scoring Salah from finding the net.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders: Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Moreno, Digne, Cash, Young. Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn. Forwards: Bailey, Buendia, Traore, Watkins, Duran.

Head-to-Head Record

The Reds have won the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Date Match Competition 26/12/2022 Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Premier League 11/05/2022 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Premier League 11/12/2021 Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League 10/04/2021 Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League 09/01/2021 Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool Premier League

