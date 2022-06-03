Liverpool pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

The Reds, who claimed two trophies last season while missing out on a couple more, will be heading to Asia ahead of the next campaign

Liverpool took in 63 games during the 2021-22 campaign, gracing every fixture available to them, and will want to come back into contention for more major honours at home and abroad when another season gets underway.

The Reds are now holders of FA Cup and Carabao Cup crowns, but were pipped to the post by Manchester City in the Premier League title race and Real Madrid in the Champions League final as Jurgen Klopp’s side fell narrowly short in a historic quadruple bid.

Confidence is high that more of the same can be delivered next term, with the potential there for further transfer business to be completed, and GOAL is on hand to bring you all you need to know about Liverpool’s on-field plans for the summer of 2022.

Liverpool pre-season 2022-23 pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Venue July 12 Liverpool vs Manchester United Rajamangala Stadium July 15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace National Stadium July 30 Liverpool vs Manchester City King Power Stadium

Liverpool will report back for training on July 4, before then heading to Thailand to kick off their pre-season fixtures.

A meeting with old adversaries Manchester United will be taken in at the Bangkok Century Cup, in a contest that is being billed as ‘The Match’.

From there, Klopp’s men will head to Singapore for a Standard Chartered Cup clash with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

More contests will be announced in due course, but Liverpool know that they will figure in a curtain-raising Community Shield clash with Manchester City on July 30 – with that game taking place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester as Wembley will be in use during the Women’s European Championship.

How do I get tickets for Liverpool’s pre-season matches?

Tickets for an intriguing clash with Manchester United are available through ThaiTicketMajor and range in price from 5,000 baht (£116) to 25,000 baht (£581).

Ticketek are on hand to assist anyone wishing to attend a meeting with Crystal Palace, with prices starting there at $149 (£86).

When does Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The 2022-23 Premier League season is due to get underway on the weekend of August 6, 2022.

It is yet to be determined who Liverpool will open their campaign against, or when notable outings such as derby dates with arch-rivals Everton will take place, as the top-flight fixture list will not be released until 9am BST on Thursday June 16.