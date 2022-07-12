Watch: Man Utd score FOUR vs Liverpool in pre-season as Fred lobs Alisson from 20 yards but De Gea injury could be a problem

The Red Devils burst out of the blocks against their old adversaries during their summer clash in Thailand

Manchester United are off to a fine start to their pre-season preparations. Erik ten Hag's man were dominant throughout their friendly clash against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday with Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri among the goals.

Sancho opened the scoring just 13 minutes into the match, pouncing on a bad clearance to fire beyond Alisson. Fred then doubled his team's lead after 30 minutes with a sublime chip, while Martial made it 3-0 just three minutes later.

Facundo Pellistri added a fourth for the Red Devils during the second half, as both teams made a number of changes, but David de Gea did give Ten Hag an injury scare when being forced off with a knock.

Watch: Fred scores amazing lob against Liverpool

Fred scored the pick of the bunch of the goals in the first half, taking on the ball outside the box and sending it sailing over Alisson.

Watch: Sancho opens the scoring

Sancho played a key role in the build up to the game's first goal as he carried the ball to the outside of the box before cutting back to Martial.

The ball then made its way to the other wing before being played into the area, where the Liverpool defence failed to deal with the danger, allowing Sancho to open the scoring.

Watch: Martial makes it three for Man Utd

French attacker Martial then added a nice finish to extend his team's lead even further.

Watch: Pellestri adds number four

De Gea suffers injury

Everything appeared to be going to plan for Man Utd , but first-choice keeper De Gea was unable to complete the full 90 minutes.

He picked up a knock during the second half and immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to come off.

A calf complaint appeared to be causing him trouble, with veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton introduced in his place.

An enforced change between the sticks did little to stunt the Red Devils' momentum, though, with Pellistri sweeping home a fourth in the 76th minute.

Man Utd vs Liverpool starting XIs

United started the game with a strong team, with David de Gea, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the line up.

📋👇 Just dropped: our first starting XI of #MUTOUR22! 🔴🇹🇭#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2022

Liverpool on the other hand left many of their top players on the bench for the start of the game.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and James Milner were among Jurgen Klopp's replacements.

⚪ Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪#LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022

Goalkeeper Alisson, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, new signing Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino were all in the starting XI.

