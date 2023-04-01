Dejected Jurgen Klopps says 'Liverpool wouldn't have won against 10 men' when quizzed on Man City red card decision

- Liverpool lost 4-1 to City
- Rodri could have been shown second yellow
- Klopp feels his team would still have lost
WHAT HAPPENED? Shortly after he was shown a yellow card, Rodri clashed with Gakpo and perhaps should have been given a second booking for pulling the Liverpool star down. The referee decided against sending the City star off, however, and the home team went on to win 4-1.
Klopp refused to be say whether or not he thought Rodri should have been sent off as he feels Liverpool would have lost either way.
🏆 TOP STORY: Mbappe wants Madrid move in 2024
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Can Man City catch Arsenal?
🚨 MUST READ: The players who could leave Chelsea
WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not sure we would have won against 10 men today," the Reds' coach said.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool took the lead 17 minutes into the Premier League clash before City equalised 10 minutes later. The home team went on to score three more goals in the second half, inflicting a third straight defeat on the Reds.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds' next game is against Chelsea on April 4.