Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic will be absent for Liverpool's matchup against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Liverpool need to overturn 5-2 deficit

Bajcetic out with adductor issue

Henderson missing through illness

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's side have a mountain to climb as they head to the Santiago Bernabeu to try and overturn a 5-2 deficit from the last-16 first leg against the Champions League's most decorated side. The Liverpool boss confirmed not one but two midfield absences, both of whom started but underwhelmed at Anfield three weeks ago

WHAT THEY SAID: On Bajcetic, Klopp confirmed: "He is not available to play. He has a stress response, an adductor injury. He is out for, I don't know, we'll let it settle." Henderson will also not feature due to illness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have experienced dramatic highs and lows in the time that has passed since the first leg which has been characteristic of their inconsistent season, most recently following the 7-0 drubbing of rivals Manchester United with a dire loss away at Bournemouth. Out of form and with key players absent, Klopp's side may find Wednesday's clash just too unsurmountable a task, despite enjoying many famous European nights in recent times.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool haven't won any of their last seven meetings with Madrid (losing six, drawing one) in a spell stretching all the way back to October 2014.

WHAT NEXT? While Henderson will likely return to the fray almost immediately, Klopp and Liverpool will hope Bajcetic's injury is nothing serious, given that he has quickly emerged as one of their standout performers this campaign.