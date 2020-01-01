'Liverpool would be fair champions' - Wolves star Jota says Reds should be given Premier League title

The 2019-20 season may have to be abandoned, and if that happens the current English league leaders should be crowned winners, says a rival player

forward Diogo Jota believes should be awarded the Premier League title should the season be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Football across the majority of Europe has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the English top flight among those to be paused with no current firm resolution in place as to whether it can be resumed.

When the Premier League was postponed last month, Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-placed and just two wins away from guaranteeing their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Article continues below

More teams

For Jota, that is enough to award Liverpool the title, and he feels the quality of football played by the Reds this season would also make them worthy champions.

The Portuguese attacker told Mail Online: "This question is very complicated. In case we have the misfortune of not being able to end the season, I think that few people would oppose this.

"Of course, there are always rival clubs that could be against that, but I think 95 per cent of the people would agree. For me they would be fair champions.

"Even though we lost both games, we were a small step away from doing something different in both games, but this year, in addition to having a very fluid style of play, they are very strong and have had a bit of luck as well, which it takes to be a champion."

Many figures in English football have called for Liverpool to be handed the title if the season has to be abandoned, including former Reds player Ronnie Rosenthal.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “They've been amazing this season. They've been building to this for the last few years and they've now got all the qualities you need to be successful.

“They've got a very balanced side with players who can defend as well as attack and anyone from within their first 16 is capable of winning the game on any given day. Whether they stop the Premier League or not, for me Liverpool won the league. I don't think anyone will contest it.”

Wolves, meanwhile, are sat sixth in the paused Premier League, five points off the spots, and are into the last 16 of the which has also been put on hold.