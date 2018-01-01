Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

Juventus are on high alert once again as Paul Pogba's exclusion against Liverpool appears to be the last straw for the midfielder, according to Tuttosport.

Pogba was left on the bench throughout Manchester United's 3-1 loss to the Reds as Jose Mourinho preferred Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera in the midfield.

Juventus have been linked with a move for their former midfielder, whose relationship with Mourinho appears to worsen by the day.