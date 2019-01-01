Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba move to PSG prevented by Neymar stay

The Ligue 1 champions were ready to pay €150 million for the midfielder

and PSG had an agreement for the transfer of Paul Pogba but the move was stopped by PSG's inability to sell Neymar to , reports Calciomercato.it.

Pogba was set to move to Paris before the most recent transfer window closed, with PSG ready to pay €150 million (£134m/$165m) for his services.

However, the move was contingent on PSG raising the funds through Neymar's sale, which did not end up taking place.