Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane

Gattuso announcement expected soon

2022-06-05T22:19:57.817Z

Matic to join Roma

2022-06-05T22:18:30.706Z

Bale delays retirement

2022-06-05T22:10:52.297Z

Gareth Bale was asked whether Wales qualifying for the World Cup would influence his reported consideration of retirement, and he told Sky Sports: "Maybe for a little bit!"

The forward is now a free agent after his Real Madrid deal expired.

Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane (Times)

2022-06-05T22:00:00.000Z

Winger expected to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.

Mane is expected to leave Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favourited to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could see attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave.