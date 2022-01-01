Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Four Spanish teams chasing Cavani

Cavani on La Liga radar
Striker set to leave Man Utd this summer
🚨 Edinson Cavani's agent has held talks with Real Sociedad, Atletico, Villarreal and Sevilla. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/m6Nay52JMP— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 2, 2022
Mendes: I'm here for PSG history
Nuno Mendes says he has come to Paris Saint-Germain to write his name in the club's history books after it was confirmed that they had signed the defender on a permanent basis.
The 19-year-old is set to remain at Parc des Princes through 2026 after a successful loan spell saw the club trigger their €40 million (£34m/$43m) option to acquire the left-back from Sporting CP.
Mendes was an impressive performer as PSG pushed on to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown after losing it the previous season, and speaking after he put pen to paper on a new deal, the teenager stated that his long-term stay would give him a chance to go down as a club great.
Gerrard holds Suarez talks
🔥 Steven Gerrard has discussed accepting Aston Villa's offer with Luis Suarez. 📞 🇺🇾 #AVFC https://t.co/K2XovGYfzW pic.twitter.com/bmfrIquAVk— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 2, 2022
Chelsea and Wolves were in Slonina hunt
Chelsea and Wolverhampton are among clubs who have held talks for Gaga Slonina, but he's made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 2, 2022
"You cannot say no to Real Madrid," Garcia said.
Fire expecting another offer from Madrid. Slonina regarded among best teenage GKs in the world. https://t.co/Nn6OevFhks
Gravenberch completes Bayern medical
No issues for Ryan Gravenberch and his move to Bayern. Medicals have been completed, paperworks also ready between Ajax and Bayern with sell-on clause included around 7%. 🇳🇱🤝 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2022
It will take some time to make the deal official but it’s all confirmed.