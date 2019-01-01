Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham make approach for Dybala

Ceballos still set for Arsenal loan despite Asensio injury
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will still join Arsenal on loan despite Marco Asensio’s ACL tear, according to The Sun.
Ceballos is closing in on a year-long move to the Emirates, but Arsenal feared Madrid may pull out of the deal after Asensio's long-term injury.
But the Gunners have been assured that they are still on course to land Ceballos.
Tottenham make approach for Dybala
Spurs could land a club-record transfer for the second time this summer
Tottenham have contacted Juventus about a potential club-record move for Paulo Dybala, reports the Evening Standard.
Juve value their 25-year-old striker at £80 million ($100m), which would represent the largest amount Spurs have spent on a player.
The current club record was set earlier this month when Tottenham paid Lyon £65m ($81m) for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
Klopp rules out Liverpool return for Coutinho
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a return for the club's former star Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho left Anfield to join Barcelona in January 2018 in a deal that cost the La Liga champions £142 million ($201m).
The Brazilian has struggled to live up to that price tag, however, and has been linked with a move away this summer.
Read what Klopp had to say on his former star player right here
Bailly fears for Man Utd future amid Maguire pursuit
Eric Bailly fears for his future at Manchester United as the club continues to target Harry Maguire, reports Metro.
United are still confident of landing Maguire, despite Leicester placing an £80 million ($100m) valuation on their prized defender.
Should Maguire be brought in, Bailly feels he could be the odd man out with Victor Lindelof likely to start alongside Maguire and Chris Smalling backing the pair up.
Juventus ready to sell four players
Juventus are looking to sell four players as they aim to balance their books, according to Calciomercato.
The club have spent big in the transfer window, with Matthijs de Ligt, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral among those to have arrived for transfer fees.
Now the players likely to be sold are Mattia Perin, Moise Kean, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi.
Smith Rowe set for loan with interest all over Europe
Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will leave the club on loan this season with his destination yet to be decided, reports the Independent.
The 18-year-old impressed while on loan with RB Leipzig last year, though he only managed 28 minutes of playing time due to injury.
Leipzig are interested in taking Smith Rowe back on loan, as are Wolfsburg. There is also interest from a La Liga club, as well as Premier League and Championship sides.