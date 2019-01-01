Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba told to hand in transfer request

Turnbull to cost Motherwell club record
Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull would only be sold for a club record fee according to their chief executive, says the BBC.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a sensational season for the Scottish Premier League club and has been linked with a move both north and south of the border.
But Alan Burrows says that he will only leave for a price above that of the £1.75m ($2.23m) that Phil O'Donnell was sold for to Celtic in 1994.
Valverde plays down immediate Griezmann deal
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has dampened immediate speculation of a move for Antoine Griezmann, stating that the club is unlikely to conduct any business until after the Copa del Rey final, according to Sky Sports News.
The Atletico Madrid man announced his exit from the La Liga outfit earlier this week and looks almost certain to head to Camp Nou, albeit with a pay cut.
But Valverde says there will be no movement for the World Cup-winning Frenchman or any other player until the marquee tie with Valencia next Saturday is over.
Everton after ex-Terrier Lossl
Everton are hopeful of securing former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl following his release in the wake of the Terriers' relegation from the Premier League, per Sky Sports News.
The Denmark international spent two years in the Premier League with the West Yorkshire side but is among a number of players not retained for their future in the Championship.
He would likely line up as second-choice cover for Jordan Pickford, replacing Maarten Stekelenburg who is set to leave Goodison Park.
Torreira dreams of Boca switch
Arsenal defender Lucas Torreira has admitted that he would be hard pressed to turn down an offer from Argentine side Boca Juniors if the chance arose, reports the Daily Star.
The Uruguay international has been a fine addition to the Gunners this past season after joining from Sampdoria.
However, the 23-year-old has stated that to play for Boca would be the realisation of a life-long dream.
Palace want £60m for Wan-Bissaka
Crystal Palace have placed a £60 million price on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Daily Mail reports.
The report claims that the club are asking for the massive money in an attempt to fight off interest from Manchester United, who are keen on the 21-year-old right-back.
Arsenal unlikely to land Zaha
Arsenal are lining up an offer for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, but the move seems unlikely with the Gunners looking to pay only half of what Palace want for their star man.
The Sun claims that Palace want £80 million ($102m), with that number enough to ward off interest from Arsenal, who are only willing to pay £80m.
Aulas looking to spark bidding war
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas seems to be trying to start a bidding war for Tanguy Ndombele, having asked PSG to join in.
The French side's boss has now tempted his Ligue 1 rivals, claiming he would like to let the midfielder go there if they can match the offers from other top clubs.
"I'm the one who revived the PSG talks so that they don't feel dismissed," he told told L'Equipe. "If PSG aligns with the three offers received and Tanguy agrees, it would be nice if he goes there."
Cavani and Meunier want PSG stay
Edison Cavani and Thomas Meunier both want to remain at Paris Saint-Germainnext season but have admitted their futures may be out of their hands.
Both players spoke after PSG's win on Saturday and told the press they would like to see out their contracts with the club, though the French side may be looking to move them on this summer.
Lyon confirm new manager
French side Lyon have confirmed Brazilian assistant Sylvinho will be the club's new manager.
Club legend Juninho Pernambucano will also be making a return as sporting director.
Pogba needs to hand in transfer request for Man Utd exit
The France star has been told this is his only chance to move to Real Madrid
Paul Pogba will be required to hand in a formal transfer request if he is to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid, according to the Sun.
The France star wants out and Real coach Zinedine Zidane has told Pogba he must move this summer if he is to ever join the Liga giants.
However, United will resist any offers, so if Pogba wishes to leave, he will be required to formally demand an exit.
Tottenham consider Allegri/Pochettino swap
Tottenham are considering a swap of managers with Mauricio Pochettino heading to Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri to London, according to the Express.
Allegri is departing Juventus after five seasons and Pochettino is considered among the front-runners to replace him.
The Italian is in high demand in England and would require assurances over transfers from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, but is more open to Tottenham over Chelsea, who have a transfer ban looming.
PSG want to sign Kante this summer
Paris Saint-Germain have turned their focus toward Chelsea star N'Golo Kante after moving on from interest in Everton's Idrissa Gueye, according to the Mirror.
Chelsea are not interested in a sale, but PSG will likely offer a huge fee and a big contract, which may be difficult for the club and player to turn down.
Should Chelsea beat back PSG interest, the Ligue 1 champions will turn their focus to Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Chelsea to give Hudson-Odoi No.10 shirt
Chelsea will hope to persuade Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge by giving him Eden Hazard's soon-to-be-vacated No.10 shirt.
The Daily Mail report fresh talks between the club and the player's representatives are set for this month, with Hudson-Odoi having one year remaining on his contract.
The shirt offer mirrors what Bayern Munich did for Hudson-Odoi, promising Arjen Robben's No.10, as interest remains in the teenager despite rupturing his Achilles late in the season.
PSG tell De Gea to sign on free
The Ligue 1 champions have promised a huge signing bonus to the Man Utd goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain are telling David de Gea to not sign a new contract with Manchester United so the French side can sign him on free transfer next summer, according to the Express.
Facing issues with Financial Fair Play, PSG are not certain they can afford to pay the £60 million ($76m) fee for a transfer this summer.
Instead, they're encouraging De Gea to wait until next winter, when they can sign him on a pre-contract and hand the United No.1 a hefty signing bonus, available because they will not have to pay a transfer fee.