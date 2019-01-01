Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba told to hand in transfer request

midfielder David Turnbull would only be sold for a club record fee according to their chief executive, says the BBC.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a sensational season for the Scottish Premier League club and has been linked with a move both north and south of the border.

But Alan Burrows says that he will only leave for a price above that of the £1.75m ($2.23m) that Phil O'Donnell was sold for to in 1994.