Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has advised Antonio Conte to make signing his old Juventus enforcer Giorgio Chiellini his top priority in north London.

"Over the next few weeks, no doubt, we’ll see a list of the supposed big-name targets he wants when the transfer window opens," Redknapp told the Sun.

I doubt very much if 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini will be on it but, for me, he’s the one man the new Spurs manager should move Heaven and Earth to bring to London with him.

I know they’d hardly be signing someone for the long term, but in terms of sorting them out immediately, there would be no one better."