Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea receive Havertz boost

Aouchiche agrees terms with Saint-Etienne
Rising star Adil Aouchiche has agreed to sign with Saint-Etienne, L'Equipe reports.
The teenage midfielder had previously announced his decision to leave PSG on a free transfer.
It is expected that he will become a 'flag bearer' of Sainte's project.
Mandzukic quits Al-Duhail
I reached an agreement with @duhailsc management to terminate my contract by mutual consent. I appreciate the trust and hospitality that I have received in Qatar and I wish the best to the club and the team in the future. #mm17🌪 pic.twitter.com/DrJ2yBxp7V— Mario Mandžukić MM17 (@MarioMandzukic9) July 5, 2020
Xavi signs one year extension with Al-Sadd as Barcelona return put on hold
Xavi's long-awaited return to Barcelona has been put on hold after his decision to sign a one-year contract extension with Al-Sadd.
Osimhen is the type of footballer Napoli needs - Mertens
Victor Osimhen "is precisely the type of footballer that Napoli needs", according to Dries Mertens, who has backed the club to bring in the Lille striker this summer.
Few could have predicted the impact that Osimhen would have in Ligue 1 when he arrived at Lille from Charleroi for €12 million (£11m/$13m) in August 2019.
The 21-year-old was targeted after the departure of club talisman Nicolas Pepe, who completed a £72 million ($90m) move to Arsenal after an outstanding season at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
Liverpool & Chelsea eyeing Breitenbucher
Hoffenheim winger Nick Breitenbucher is the subject of interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea - according to SPOX.
The Premier League duo are keeping tabs on the 17-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.
Breitenbucher has impressed for Hoffenheim's U17 side this season, and will soon make the step up to U19 level.
Rudiger wants 'talented' Havertz to join Chelsea
Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is eager for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz to join him at Chelsea.
Havertz has been tipped to secure a big-money move away from Bay Arena after a stellar 2019-20 campaign. The 21-year-old contributed 12 goals and six assists to Leverkusen's Bundesliga cause, as Peter Bosz's side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification by finishing fifth.
Real Madrid have been touted as the most likely next destination for the German playmaker, but Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in his services.
Spurs target Wigan duo
Tottenham have identified Wigan duo Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir as transfer targets - according to The Sun.
Spurs are hoping to sign the pair on the cheap after the Latics' descent into administration, with a number of prized assets likely to be sold off.
Gelhardt has also been linked with Everton, but Tottenham is the more likely destination for a man recently dubbed 'the next Harry Kane'.
Mata tipped to join Fenerbahce
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is close to securing a move to Fenerbahce - according to Sansursuz Futbol.
The Turkish club are confident of signing the 32-year-old after opening talks with the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window.
Mata only has one year left to run on his current contract at United, and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Man Utd should have pushed harder to sign Haaland, says Scholes
Manchester United should have pushed harder to sign Erling Haaland in January, according to Paul Scholes, who says the Borussia Dortmund star is "the real deal".
Haaland became one of the hottest properties in European football after a tremendous goalscoring run at Red Bull Salzburg in the first half of the season.
The 19-year-old hit 28 goals in 22 matches across all competitions for the Austrian outfit, including eight in the Champions League, and United were reportedly lining up a winter bid for his services.
Valencia target Everton defender Mina
Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is the subject of interest from Valencia - according to The Sun.
The Spanish outfit are planning to launch a £15 million ($19m) bid for the Colombia international when the transfer window reopens.
Everto could sanction Mina's departure if they manage to sign John Stones from Manchester City this summer.
Inter open talks to sign Emerson from Chelsea
Inter have entered into negotiations with Chelsea over a possible transfer for Emerson Palmieri - according to The Guardian.
The Italian giants are prepared to offer £18 million ($22m) for the 25-year-old left-back, but the Blues are likely to hold out for a larger fee.
Emerson is open to the switch due to the fact he is no longer a regular starter for Chelsea under Frank Lampard.
PSG-linked Saint-Maximin won't be sold, says Bruce
Steve Bruce has insisted that there is "no chance" of Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle, despite ongoing speculation linking him with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Newcastle forked out £17 million ($21m) to bring Saint-Maximin to St James' Park from Nice last summer. The France U21 international committed to a six-year deal with the Magpies, and has since set about stamping his own unique mark on the Premier League.
Saint-Maximin has been the standout player in Bruce's starting XI throughout the 2019-20 campaign, recording four goals and seven assists in 25 appearances.
Man Utd plotting £10m swoop for Pelllistri
Manchester United are plotting a summer move for Penarol winger Facundo Pelllistri - as Eurosport reports.
The Red Devils are considering triggering the 28-year-old's £10 million release clause when the transfer window reopens.
United could be helped in their pursuit of Pelllistri by former Old Trafford favourite Diego Forlan, who is currently serving as Penarol's head coach.
Fiorentina striker Simeone set to join Bologna
Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone is closing in on a move to Bologna - according to Calcio Mercato.
La Viola will sanction the 24-year-old's departure if their €20 million (£18m/$22m) valuation is met this summer.
Simeone has spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Cagliari, where he has scored ten goals in 28 appearances.
Fenerbahce enquire over Barca duo
Fenerbahce have made contact with Barcelona to discuss the availability of Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wague - according to Sport.
The Turkish club are eager to bring in the pair on loan next season, and the Blaugrana could be open to a deal.
Neither Todibo or Wague look likely to break into Barca's starting line anytime soon, with Fenerbahce now representing a possible outlet for them to continue their development.
Juve, Milan & Roma chasing Milik
Juventus, Milan and Roma are all interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old is expected to leave Stadio San Paolo this summer, and the Allianz Stadium has been touted as his most likely next destination.
However, Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis would prefer to sell Milik to Roma in an exchange deal involving Cengiz Under.
Man Utd & Arsenal monitoring Madrid outcast James
Manchester United and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez - according to Marca.
The Colombian has fallen way down the squad pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu, and the Blancos may look to cash in before he becomes a free agent next year.
United and Arsenal could swoop for James' signature, but Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 28-year-old.
Flick hopeful of keeping Thiago
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick is hoping to convince Thiago Alcantara to remain with the German champions amid growing links to Liverpool.
Thiago is contracted until the end of 2020-21 but the Spain international is reportedly on the verge of leaving for Premier League champions Liverpool as Bayern brace for his exit.
The 29-year-old came off the bench with three minutes remaining in Bayern's 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's DFB-Pokal final.
Leeds plan Edouard approach
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a top transfer target for Leeds United should they achieve promotion to the Premier League, according to the Mirror.
The 22-year-old hit 28 goals for Celtic this season as the Bhoys retained the Scottish Premiership.
Everton battle Spurs for Hojbjerg
Everton are ready to challenge Tottenham for the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Daily Mail.
Southampton are looking to raise £35 million ($43.7m) from the sale of the midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at St. Mary's.
Norwich's Godfrey wanted by Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund are poised to make a shock move for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, claims the Sun.
The centre-back, valued at £25 million ($31.2m), has also attracted interest from Tottenham for his efforts during a tough season at Carrow Road.
'Man Utd need a centre-half and centre-forward to catch Liverpool'
Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes believes the club still need signings in two key areas in order to catch up with runaway champions Liverpool.
But they still face the possibility of finishing 30 points or more behind their arch-rivals from Merseyside, an issue that Scholes believes can only be resolved in the transfer market.Read more here!
FA considers selling Wembley
The Football Association is refloating plans to sell off Wembley Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.
Wembley's sale has previously been resisted by FA council members, but the governing body may have little choice as it seeks to cover losses reportedly worth up to £300 million ($375m).
Palace move for Chelsea youngster Gallagher
Crystal Palace are hoping to add Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to their ranks this summer, according to the Sun.
Gallagher, 20, has impressed during spells on loan with Charlton and Swansea, and would set the south London side back around £10 million ($12.5m).
Arsenal step up Partey approach
The Gunners are willing to sell in order to fund transfer
Arsenal are desperate to seal the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, reports the Daily Mail.
Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette or Lucas Torreira could be sold in order to fund an approach for the midfielder, with transfer funds in short supply at the Emirates.
Chelsea receive Havertz boost
Leverkusen will allow wonderkid to leave
Chelsea have received a boost in their bid to sign Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz, claims the Express.
Leverkusen are prepared to allow the 21-year-old to leave after he helped them clinch a Europa League spot, while Havertz in turn has informed the club that, despite reported interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, he is only interested in a Premier League move.
Mick McCarthy interested in Bristol City job
Ex-Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is planning to throw his hat into the ring for the Bristol City job, reports the Sun.
The Championship club sacked Lee Johnson following Saturday's 1-0 loss to rivals Cardiff City, their fourth straight reverse since the league resumed in June.