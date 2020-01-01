Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea receive Havertz boost

Victor Osimhen "is precisely the type of footballer that needs", according to Dries Mertens, who has backed the club to bring in the striker this summer.

Few could have predicted the impact that Osimhen would have in when he arrived at Lille from Charleroi for €12 million (£11m/$13m) in August 2019.

The 21-year-old was targeted after the departure of club talisman Nicolas Pepe, who completed a £72 million ($90m) move to after an outstanding season at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Read the full story on Goal.