Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil close to securing Arsenal exit

Pep Guardiola's future at could hinge on whether he's allowed to sign several new players over the summer, reports The Athletic.

The Spaniard's contract at the Etihad expires in 2021 and he wants to overhaul his squad at the end of the season.

Guardiola is reportedly keen to sign at least one more centre-back, another left-back and a new forward.

Whether he's allowed to make such signings could prove decisive as to whether he extends his stay with the club.