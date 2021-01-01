Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's mother insists that contract extension talks are well on track despite the interest he has received from Real Madrid.

Mbappe was the subject of a fierce transfer pursuit over the summer, with the Blancos eventually having to admit defeat in their efforts to sign the forward.

The club then hoped he would let his deal run down and become a free agent, but they may now become frustrated on that front, too.

Read more here!