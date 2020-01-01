Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of signing £135m Saul

The Premier League could play televised games in the midlands and London across June and July in a bid to resolve the current campaign.

All football action throughout Europe has been suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19, but ’s football authorities are eager to finish the current campaign due to the huge broadcasting contracts and other financial issues that would be affected should the season be declared void.

And one plan that has gained significant backing is to play matches in isolated camps in two areas of the country, reports the Independent.