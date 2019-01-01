Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona weigh up moves for Rashford, Lacazette & Aubameyang

Pulis out at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have parted company with boss Tony Pulis following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.
Boro finished seventh in the Championship, missing out on a place in the play-offs by one point.
Pulis, who replaced Garry Monk midway through the 2017-18 campaign, was due to be out of contract next month and the club will not be extending his deal.
Kilmarnock wait on Clarke's future
Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke would find it hard to turn down the position of Scotland manager if it was offered to him, according to his assistant Alex Dyer.
The Scotland job is currently vacant after Alex McLeish was sacked last month following disappointing displays in European qualifiers against San Marino and Kazakhstan.
And Dyer, who has been Clarke’s assistant since 2017, told the BBC he believes the Scotland job would be hard to turn down.
Mexico star Ochoa wants Standard exit
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has announced he desires a move away from Standard Liege this summer, seeking a higher level of competition.
The 33-year-old Ochoa has spent the last two seasons with the Belgian first division club, starting 77 league games over that span.
However, Ochoa has declared his desire to move on from the club and believes his exit will happen this summer.
Man Utd make contact over Sessegnon
Manchester United have made contact with relegated Fulham over a potential deal for Ryan Sessegnon, according to Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old left-back also has the interest of Tottenham and Juventus, but United are the only club to have approached Fulham at the current time.
Sessegnon is believed to not want a return to the Championship while Fulham accept now is the time to cash in on the teenager with him having just a year left on his contract.
Huddersfield announce Lossl, Williams and Depoitre exits
Huddersfield have announced their retained list following their relegation from the Premier League, confirming the departures of Jonas Lossl, Danny Williams and Laurent Depoitre.
Erik Durm and Jack Payne have also been released by the club, while on-loan midfielder Jason Puncheon returns to Crystal Palace.
Isaac Mbenza's loan deal has also come to an end, although the Terriers are working to make his move from Montpellier permanent.
📝 #htafc's Retained List of players at the end of the 2018/19 season has been confirmed today.— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 17, 2019
The Club would like to thank all the players who are leaving and wishes them all the best for the future.
➡️ https://t.co/cjECxEpaRu (AT) pic.twitter.com/IEKLeRMyWX
Chelsea turn attention to £40m Neres
Chelsea are ready to turn their attention toward £40 million-rated ($54m) Ajax forward David Neres after losing out to Real Madrid in their pursuit of Luka Jovic, reports the Daily Mail.
The Blues are hopeful of having their two-window transfer ban lifted and are planning for next season, targeting the 22-year-old amidst competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Chelsea have a postive relationship with Neres representatives, Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian, who also represent David Luiz.
Everton chase Mitrovic
Everton are interested in making a move for Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, according to Sky Sports.
Mitrovic scored 11 goals for Fulham this season, but it wasn't enough to prevent the club from sufering relegation from the Premier League.
The Serbian has been widely tipped for a move elsewhere since, with West Ham among the teams said to be interested as well.
'Amazing Kompany should stay at Manchester City'
Shaun Wright-Phillips says the "amazing' Vincent Kompany should stay on at Manchester City.
The defender's contract expires this summer, but his former team-mate says he hopes to see Kompany stay on with the club.
Read what Wright-Phillips had to say about the City captain on Goal!
Conte the early favourite to replace Allegri at Juventus
Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the club, according to Bleacher Report.
The Serie A champions confirmed earlier today that 51-year-old Allegri will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.
Conte spent three years in charge of Juventus before taking the reigns of the Italian national team in 2014, and won the Serie A title each season in Turin.
McInnes rules out Scotland job
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job.
The role has been vacant since Alex McLeish was sacked a month ago, with McInnes believed to be on a three-man shortlist alongside Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke and Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.
However, according to Sky Sports, the Dons boss will not be leaving the club at this stage.
Werder Bremen bid farewell to captain Kruse
SV Werder Bremen will begin next season without captain Max Kruse, with the 31-year-old set leave the club at the end of the current campaign.
Werder CEO Frank Baumann announced the news today via the club’s official website.
Head coach Florian Kohfeldt says: “Max is an outstanding player who has impressively and exemplary demonstrated over the past three years how valuable he can be for a team. I wish Max all the best for the future.”
City rule out move for Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann's name will not be on a list of potential Manchester City targets when Pep Guardiola sits down with the club's bosses after the FA Cup final.
Despite being linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward, the Manchester Evening News suggest Griezmann will not be up for discussion as City draw up plans for their summer transfer strategy.
The Premier League champions were linked with a move for the France internatonal after he outlined his intention to leave the Spanish capital this summer, with Barcelona also reportedly interested.
Porto striker set for £30m West Ham switch
West Ham United are leading the race to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega in a reported £30m deal, according to Record.
It is thought Marega has a long-standing ambition to play in the English top flight, and Porto appear ready to cash in on the 28-year-old Mali international, who has netted 45 goals in less than 100 appearances.
Swansea offer manager new deal to stave off Brighton interest
Swansea City have offered their manager, Graham Potter, a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, reports the BBC.
The Seagulls targeted the 43-year-old following the sacking of Chris Hughton on Monday.
However, Swansea are determined to hang on to Potter, and are hopeful that an improved deal will persuade him to stay in South Wales.
Ajax confirm Hakim Ziyech will leave this summer
Champions League semi-finalists Ajax have confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will leave the club this summer, opening the door to a possible move to the Premier League or the Bundesliga.
According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the attacking midfielder, but the trio could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
The report suggests Bayern have already made contact with the player's representatives.
Barcelona willing to pay Rodrigo Hernandez release clause
According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish champions Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay the €70m release clause required to take Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Hernandez to the Camp Nou.
Manchester City were rumoured to be interested in the 22-year-old, while Rodri has reportedly told Atleti bosses that he wants to move this summer
Watford & Everton see Zapata door opened
Cristian Zapata is set to leave AC Milan this summer, claims Calciomercato, with Watford and Everton among the interested parties.
The Colombian will be allowed to depart San Siro as a free agent, with no extension offer set to be tabled to his current contract.
West Ham want Etheridge
West Ham are among those keeping an eye on Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, claims Wales Online.
The Hammers saw Luskasz Fabianski claim their Player of the Year award for 2018-19, but they may be tempted to move for another option who has been relegated out of the Premier League.
Kompany's final battle?
Vincent Kompany is approaching the end of his contract at Manchester City and is yet to be offered an extension.
The Belgian still has plenty to offer Pep Guardiola's champions, though, and his qualities will still be needed as they aim to refresh the squad this summer.
Rashford among Barcelona targets
Liga giants monitoring Man Utd & Arsenal stars
Antoine Griezmann is not the only forward in Barcelona's thoughts, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Liga champions are also said to be considering Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Icardi states intention to remain at Inter
Mauro Icardi has sought to bring an end to the transfer talk surrounding him at Inter by stating his intention to remain at the Serie A club.
He has said: "I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family."
Liverpool looking at Depay
Liverpool are mulling over a move for former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, according to Mercato365.
The Reds have had the Netherlands international scouted as they weigh up their options for the summer window.
Juventus announce Allegri departure
Bianconeri boss to leave this summer
Juventus have announced that coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The man in charge of the Serie A champions has been linked with several other posts over recent weeks.
Celtic urged to explore Roberts option
Celtic have been urged to explore the possibility of bringing Patrick Roberts back to the club for a third spell, with Davie Hay of the opinion that the Manchester City midfielder would be a shrewd addition.
A Hoops legend has told the Evening Times: “With Scott Sinclair’s future looking uncertain, he is one who would be almost certain to have an impact.”
Kovac to be sacked by Bayern Munich
Bundesliga giants to part with boss
Niko Kovac is to be sacked as manager of Bayern Munich this summer regardless of how he fares in an ongoing bid for a domestic double, Goal and Spox understands.
The former Croatia international was only handed the reins during the summer of 2018 and could yet end the season with Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles.
Newcastle respond to Longstaff to Manchester United links
Newcastle United have rubbished reports linking Sean Longstaff with a move to Manchester United, Chronicle Live reports.
The young midfielder made a huge impression at St. James' Park before a knee injury cut his campaign short earlier this year, and the 21-year-old has also attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Everton and Leicester eye up Augustin move
Everton and Leicester City are said to have made informal inquiries regarding RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to The Telegraph.
The 21-year-old French forward is expected to cost around £17.5m (€20m) if he is sold over the coming months.
Eintracht Frankfurt sign Filip Kostic on permanent deal
Eintracht Frankfurt have snapped up Filip Kostic after the Serbian winger completed a successful loan spell from Hamburger SV.
Currently sitting sixth in the Bundesliga table, Frankfurt have landed the 26-year-old on a four-year deal, as revealed via the club’s official Twitter account.
Eintracht Frankfurt exercise option to buy Filip Kostic who signs a four-year deal through to June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣.👏#SGE #filip2023 pic.twitter.com/rYYOLUuj4P— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 17, 2019
Doucoure prefers Premier League stay, but won't rule out PSG
Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure is reportedly open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but would ideally like to stay in the Premier League, according to L’Equipe.
The midfielder, who is preparing for the FA Cup final this weekend, has called PSG "one of the best clubs in Europe", but has also reiterated his desire to remain in England's top-flight.
Blanc tipped for AS Roma role
Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has been tipped for the manager's job at AS Roma, according to a report in L’Equipe.
The 53-year-old, who steered PSG to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles, has been without a managerial role since losing his job in the French captial in June, 2016
"I am on the market like many other very competent coaches," says Blanc.
Zaha willing to make Manchester United return
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha would be prepared to re-join Manchester United this summer, and snub Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in the process, according to The Telegraph.
The Eagles have set their asking price at £100m, with United mulling over a move for a player they initially signed for £10million in 2013.
Zaha left Old trafford on a loan deal to Cardiff City after struggling to nail down regular first-team football under David Moyes and, latterly, Louis Van Gaal.
West Ham tempt Carroll with contract u-turn
According to a report in The Sun, West Ham United are set to offer striker Andy Carroll a new deal - despite the Geordie forward playing just one full game this season.
The shock u-turn could see the Hammers table a "heavily incentivised" contract.
The 30-year-old has been palgued by injuries since making a £15m switch from Liverpool in 2013.
Alonso linked with Atletico Madrid switch
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a target for La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid, according to AS.
The Spanish outlet claims the 28-year-old has been identified as a suitable replacement for both Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis, who are set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Benitez set for more future talks
Rafa Benitez is due to hold a second round of future talks with Newcastle, claims the Shields Gazette.
The Spaniard is approaching the end of his contract at St James' Park and is yet to agree to an extension.
De Gea's keeping coach to remain at Man Utd
Amid the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future, the Manchester Evening News claims that his goalkeeping coach will be staying at Old Trafford.
Emilio Alvarez was not among those confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be forming part of his plans for 2019-20,but he will be sticking around to work with a Spaniard the Red Devils are hoping to see commit to a new contract.
Is De Ligt right for Barcelona?
Tomori a top target for Celtic
Celtic are considering an approach for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, reports the Daily Star.
The 21-year-old centre-half has caught the eye in 2018-19 during a season-long loan at Derby and is expected to be the subject of bids in the next window.
Liverpool won't part with Firmino
Liverpool will not consider any offers tabled for Roberto Firmino this summer, according to BBC Sport.
The Brazil international forward is among those said to figure on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, but he is considered to be crucial to future plans at Anfield.
Leverkusen interested in Sinkgraven
Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Ajax's Daley Sinkgraven, according to De Telegraaf.
Former Ajax manager Peter Bosz, now in charge at Leverkusen, is enamored with the defender.
Ajax are already eyeing a potential replacement in the form of Lisandro Martinez, who plays for Defensa y Justicia and the Argentina national team
Palace yet to receive offer for Zaha
Crystal Palace have yet to receive a formal offer for Wilfried Zaha, although the club is sympathetic to his desire to play Champions League football.
According to the Guardian, Zaha had talks this week with Palace chairman Steve Parish, who enjoys a good relationship with the striker.
The club could demand a fee of up to £100 million ($128 million), especially knowing that Manchester United will get a piece of the fee as part of a sell-on clause.
Weah hoping for PSG stay
Timothy Weah says he hopes to remain with Paris Saint-Germain amid reports that the club could sell him.
The forward joined Celtic on loan in January and is set to feature at the U-20 World Cup with the U.S. team.
Brandt prefers Dortmund to Premier League
Julian Brandt would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Premier League, Sky Sports reports.
Tottenham and Liverpool have been named as suitors for the German midfielder, who would look to remain with Bayer Leverkusen if the club finishes in a Champions League place.
But, if they fail to reach that mark, Dortmund is his preferred destination although even a Europa League place could convince him to stay.
'We respect Griezmann's decision'
Alvaro Morata says he respects Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave Atletico Madrid.
The forward announced this week that he will leave
Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann
The Liga champions will end their pursuit of the Atletico star if a bidding war occurs
Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is not a done deal and Manchester City are among the clubs looking to sign the France star, according to Sport.
The forward has a €200 million release clause, which drops to €120m on July 1, and City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern are all interested.
Barcelona do not want a bidding war for Griezmann, so they will pull out of a deal if he does not openly signal his desire to move to the Liga champions soon.
West Ham could offer Carroll a new deal
West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be in line for a new contract, despite his injury woes, according to the Sun.
The 30-year-old Carroll has played in just 12 Premier League games this year, and only scored in the FA Cup, with his contract coming off the books at the end of the season.
But the club are looking at deal where Carroll is paid a minimum salary, with most of the added value coming through games played and goal bonuses.
No Champions League, no Sancho for Man Utd
Without Champions League football next season, Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have collapsed, according to the Independent.
United were planning on offering £100 million ($128m) to land the Borussia Dortmund star, but the player does not feel moving to a side in the Europa League is right for his development.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are discussing internally whether they will make the £100m offer to test Dortmund's resolve.
Morata wants Atletico stay
Alvaro Morata has insisted he does not want to be anywhere other than Atletico Madrid next season, resisting any return to Chelsea.
Morata fell out of favour this season under Maurizio Sarri and was sent on a year and a half loan to Atletico, with Gonzalo Higuain joining the Blues on loan from Juventus.
Atletico are set to pay €16 million (£13.8 m/$18m) to keep the striker around and Morata is fine with that, saying he wants to spend the rest of his playing days with the club.
Lopetegui: Three weeks of rotten luck ruined Madrid career
Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui admits that he was disappointed by the rapid end to his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, affirming that he believes he could have turned things around given more time.
Lopetegui caused a stir last summer when he took the Madrid job while preparing for Spain's World Cup challenge in Russia, which then saw him sacked by La Roja days before the tournament.
But he would last just 10 Liga games at Madrid, and the coach blames a sudden slump in results and some sloppy finishing for putting an end to his brief time in charge.