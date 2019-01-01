Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona weigh up moves for Rashford, Lacazette & Aubameyang

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal

Pulis out at Middlesbrough

2019-05-17T20:00:53Z

Middlesbrough have parted company with boss Tony Pulis following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Boro finished seventh in the Championship, missing out on a place in the play-offs by one point.

Pulis, who replaced Garry Monk midway through the 2017-18 campaign, was due to be out of contract next month and the club will not be extending his deal.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Kilmarnock wait on Clarke's future

2019-05-17T19:33:25Z

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke would find it hard to turn down the position of Scotland manager if it was offered to him, according to his assistant Alex Dyer.

The Scotland job is currently vacant after Alex McLeish was sacked last month following disappointing displays in European qualifiers against San Marino and Kazakhstan.

And Dyer, who has been Clarke’s assistant since 2017, told the BBC he believes the Scotland job would be hard to turn down.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Mexico star Ochoa wants Standard exit

2019-05-17T18:48:52Z

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has announced he desires a move away from Standard Liege this summer, seeking a higher level of competition.

The 33-year-old Ochoa has spent the last two seasons with the Belgian first division club, starting 77 league games over that span.

However, Ochoa has declared his desire to move on from the club and believes his exit will happen this summer.

Read what he had to say on Goal!

Man Utd make contact over Sessegnon

2019-05-17T17:45:28Z

Manchester United have made contact with relegated Fulham over a potential deal for Ryan Sessegnon, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old left-back also has the interest of Tottenham and Juventus, but United are the only club to have approached Fulham at the current time.

Sessegnon is believed to not want a return to the Championship while Fulham accept now is the time to cash in on the teenager with him having just a year left on his contract.

Huddersfield announce Lossl, Williams and Depoitre exits

2019-05-17T17:15:00Z

Huddersfield have announced their retained list following their relegation from the Premier League, confirming the departures of Jonas Lossl, Danny Williams and Laurent Depoitre.

Erik Durm and Jack Payne have also been released by the club, while on-loan midfielder Jason Puncheon returns to Crystal Palace

Isaac Mbenza's loan deal has also come to an end, although the Terriers are working to make his move from Montpellier permanent.

Chelsea turn attention to £40m Neres

2019-05-17T16:45:00Z

Chelsea are ready to turn their attention toward £40 million-rated ($54m) Ajax forward David Neres after losing out to Real Madrid in their pursuit of Luka Jovic, reports the Daily Mail.

The Blues are hopeful of having their two-window transfer ban lifted and are planning for next season, targeting the 22-year-old amidst competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea have a postive relationship with Neres representatives, Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian, who also represent David Luiz. 

Everton chase Mitrovic

2019-05-17T16:05:38Z

Everton are interested in making a move for Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Mitrovic scored 11 goals for Fulham this season, but it wasn't enough to prevent the club from sufering relegation from the Premier League.

The Serbian has been widely tipped for a move elsewhere since, with West Ham among the teams said to be interested as well.

Conte the early favourite to replace Allegri at Juventus

2019-05-17T14:50:34Z

Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the club, according to Bleacher Report.

The Serie A champions confirmed earlier today that 51-year-old Allegri will leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Conte spent three years in charge of Juventus before taking the reigns of the Italian national team in 2014, and won the Serie A title each season in Turin.

Getty Images

McInnes rules out Scotland job

2019-05-17T14:30:19Z

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job.

The role has been vacant since Alex McLeish was sacked a month ago, with McInnes believed to be on a three-man shortlist alongside Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke and Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Dons boss will not be leaving the club at this stage.

Getty Images

Werder Bremen bid farewell to captain Kruse

2019-05-17T14:24:01Z

SV Werder Bremen will begin next season without captain Max Kruse, with the 31-year-old set leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Werder CEO Frank Baumann announced the news today via the club’s official website

Head coach Florian Kohfeldt says: “Max is an outstanding player who has impressively and exemplary demonstrated over the past three years how valuable he can be for a team. I wish Max all the best for the future.”

City rule out move for Antoine Griezmann

2019-05-17T13:58:13Z

Antoine Griezmann's name will not be on a list of potential Manchester City targets when Pep Guardiola sits down with the club's bosses after the FA Cup final.

Despite being linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward, the Manchester Evening News suggest Griezmann will not be up for discussion as City draw up plans for their summer transfer strategy. 

The Premier League champions were linked with a move for the France internatonal after he outlined his intention to leave the Spanish capital this summer, with Barcelona also reportedly interested.

Getty Images

Porto striker set for £30m West Ham switch

2019-05-17T13:51:02Z

West Ham United are leading the race to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega in a reported £30m deal, according to Record.

It is thought Marega has a long-standing ambition to play in the English top flight, and Porto appear ready to cash in on the 28-year-old Mali international, who has netted 45 goals in less than 100 appearances.

Swansea offer manager new deal to stave off Brighton interest

2019-05-17T13:44:03Z

Swansea City have offered their manager, Graham Potter, a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, reports the BBC.

The Seagulls targeted the 43-year-old following the sacking of Chris Hughton on Monday.

However, Swansea are determined to hang on to Potter, and are hopeful that an improved deal will persuade him to stay in South Wales.

Ajax confirm Hakim Ziyech will leave this summer

2019-05-17T13:35:25Z

Champions League semi-finalists Ajax have confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will leave the club this summer, opening the door to a possible move to the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the attacking midfielder, but the trio could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The report suggests Bayern have already made contact with the player's representatives.

Getty

Barcelona willing to pay Rodrigo Hernandez release clause

2019-05-17T13:20:40Z

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish champions Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay the €70m release clause required to take Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Hernandez to the Camp Nou.

Manchester City were rumoured to be interested in the 22-year-old, while Rodri has reportedly told Atleti bosses that he wants to move this summer

Watford & Everton see Zapata door opened

2019-05-17T13:00:00Z

Cristian Zapata is set to leave AC Milan this summer, claims Calciomercato, with Watford and Everton among the interested parties.

The Colombian will be allowed to depart San Siro as a free agent, with no extension offer set to be tabled to his current contract.

West Ham want Etheridge

2019-05-17T12:45:00Z

West Ham are among those keeping an eye on Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, claims Wales Online.

The Hammers saw Luskasz Fabianski claim their Player of the Year award for 2018-19, but they may be tempted to move for another option who has been relegated out of the Premier League.

Kompany's final battle?

2019-05-17T12:15:00Z

Vincent Kompany is approaching the end of his contract at Manchester City and is yet to be offered an extension.

The Belgian still has plenty to offer Pep Guardiola's champions, though, and his qualities will still be needed as they aim to refresh the squad this summer.

Here, Goal takes a look at his value.

Rashford among Barcelona targets

2019-05-17T12:00:00Z

Liga giants monitoring Man Utd & Arsenal stars

Antoine Griezmann is not the only forward in Barcelona's thoughts, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Liga champions are also said to be considering Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Getty

Icardi states intention to remain at Inter

2019-05-17T11:42:07Z

Mauro Icardi has sought to bring an end to the transfer talk surrounding him at Inter by stating his intention to remain at the Serie A club.

He has said: "I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family."

Check out the full story here.

Liverpool looking at Depay

2019-05-17T11:30:00Z

Liverpool are mulling over a move for former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, according to Mercato365.

The Reds have had the Netherlands international scouted as they weigh up their options for the summer window.

Juventus announce Allegri departure

2019-05-17T11:10:21Z

Bianconeri boss to leave this summer

Juventus have announced that coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The man in charge of the Serie A champions has been linked with several other posts over recent weeks.

Here is the full story on his impending departure in Turin.

Celtic urged to explore Roberts option

2019-05-17T11:00:00Z

Celtic have been urged to explore the possibility of bringing Patrick Roberts back to the club for a third spell, with Davie Hay of the opinion that the Manchester City midfielder would be a shrewd addition.

A Hoops legend has told the Evening Times: “With Scott Sinclair’s future looking uncertain, he is one who would be almost certain to have an impact.”

Read the full story on Goal!

Getty Images

Kovac to be sacked by Bayern Munich

2019-05-17T10:21:31Z

Bundesliga giants to part with boss

Niko Kovac is to be sacked as manager of Bayern Munich this summer regardless of how he fares in an ongoing bid for a domestic double, Goal and Spox understands.

The former Croatia international was only handed the reins during the summer of 2018 and could yet end the season with Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles.

Check out the full story on his future here.

Newcastle respond to Longstaff to Manchester United links

2019-05-17T09:55:07Z

Newcastle United have rubbished reports linking Sean Longstaff with a move to Manchester United, Chronicle Live reports.

The young midfielder made a huge impression at St. James' Park before a knee injury cut his campaign short earlier this year, and the 21-year-old has also attracted attention from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Everton and Leicester eye up Augustin move

2019-05-17T09:40:49Z

Everton and Leicester City are said to have made informal inquiries regarding RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to The Telegraph

The 21-year-old French forward is expected to cost around £17.5m (€20m) if he is sold over the coming months.

Eintracht Frankfurt sign Filip Kostic on permanent deal

2019-05-17T09:26:45Z

Eintracht Frankfurt have snapped up Filip Kostic after the Serbian winger completed a successful loan spell from Hamburger SV.

Currently sitting sixth in the Bundesliga table, Frankfurt have landed the 26-year-old on a four-year deal, as revealed via the club’s official Twitter account.

Doucoure prefers Premier League stay, but won't rule out PSG

2019-05-17T09:11:07Z

Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure is reportedly open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but would ideally like to stay in the Premier League, according to L’Equipe.

The midfielder, who is preparing for the FA Cup final this weekend, has called PSG "one of the best clubs in Europe", but has also reiterated his desire to remain in England's top-flight.

Blanc tipped for AS Roma role

2019-05-17T09:00:29Z

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has been tipped for the manager's job at AS Roma, according to a report in L’Equipe.

The 53-year-old, who steered PSG to three consecutive Ligue 1 titles, has been without a managerial role since losing his job in the French captial in June, 2016

"I am on the market like many other very competent coaches," says Blanc.

Getty Images

Zaha willing to make Manchester United return

2019-05-17T08:45:22Z

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha would be prepared to re-join Manchester United this summer, and snub Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in the process, according to The Telegraph.

The Eagles have set their asking price at £100m, with United mulling over a move for a player they initially signed for £10million in 2013.

Zaha left Old trafford on a loan deal to Cardiff City after struggling to nail down regular first-team football under David Moyes and, latterly, Louis Van Gaal.

West Ham tempt Carroll with contract u-turn

2019-05-17T08:30:00Z

According to a report in The SunWest Ham United are set to offer striker Andy Carroll a new deal - despite the Geordie forward playing just one full game this season.

The shock u-turn could see the Hammers table a "heavily incentivised" contract.

The 30-year-old has been palgued by injuries since making a £15m switch from Liverpool in 2013.

Alonso linked with Atletico Madrid switch

2019-05-17T08:10:47Z

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a target for La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet claims the 28-year-old has been identified as a suitable replacement for both Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis, who are set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Getty Images

Benitez set for more future talks

2019-05-17T08:00:00Z

Rafa Benitez is due to hold a second round of future talks with Newcastle, claims the Shields Gazette.

The Spaniard is approaching the end of his contract at St James' Park and is yet to agree to an extension.

De Gea's keeping coach to remain at Man Utd

2019-05-17T07:30:00Z

Amid the uncertainty surrounding David de Gea's future, the Manchester Evening News claims that his goalkeeping coach will be staying at Old Trafford.

Emilio Alvarez was not among those confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be forming part of his plans for 2019-20,but he will be sticking around to work with a Spaniard the Red Devils are hoping to see commit to a new contract.

Is De Ligt right for Barcelona?

2019-05-17T07:00:00Z

Tomori a top target for Celtic

2019-05-17T06:45:00Z

Celtic are considering an approach for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, reports the Daily Star.

The 21-year-old centre-half has caught the eye in 2018-19 during a season-long loan at Derby and is expected to be the subject of bids in the next window.

Liverpool won't part with Firmino

2019-05-17T06:15:00Z

Liverpool will not consider any offers tabled for Roberto Firmino this summer, according to BBC Sport.

The Brazil international forward is among those said to figure on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, but he is considered to be crucial to future plans at Anfield.

Getty Images

Leverkusen interested in Sinkgraven

2019-05-17T05:02:06Z

Bayer Leverkusen are keeping an eye on Ajax's Daley Sinkgraven, according to De Telegraaf.

Former Ajax manager Peter Bosz, now in charge at Leverkusen, is enamored with the defender.

Ajax are already eyeing a potential replacement in the form of Lisandro Martinez, who plays for Defensa y Justicia and the Argentina national team

Palace yet to receive offer for Zaha

2019-05-17T03:53:54Z

Crystal Palace have yet to receive a formal offer for Wilfried Zaha, although the club is sympathetic to his desire to play Champions League football.

According to the Guardian, Zaha had talks this week with Palace chairman Steve Parish, who enjoys a good relationship with the striker.

The club could demand a fee of up to £100 million ($128 million), especially knowing that Manchester United will get a piece of the fee as part of a sell-on clause.

Weah hoping for PSG stay

2019-05-17T02:56:50Z

Timothy Weah says he hopes to remain with Paris Saint-Germain amid reports that the club could sell him.

The forward joined Celtic on loan in January and is set to feature at the U-20 World Cup with the U.S. team.

Read what Weah had to say on Goal!

Brandt prefers Dortmund to Premier League

2019-05-17T02:02:39Z

Julian Brandt would prefer a move to Borussia Dortmund over a move to the Premier League, Sky Sports reports.

Tottenham and Liverpool have been named as suitors for the German midfielder, who would look to remain with Bayer Leverkusen if the club finishes in a Champions League place.

But, if they fail to reach that mark, Dortmund is his preferred destination although even a Europa League place could convince him to stay.

'We respect Griezmann's decision'

2019-05-17T00:54:45Z

Alvaro Morata says he respects Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave Atletico Madrid.

The forward announced this week that he will leave teh club, and the Spanish striker says there is no bad blood between the Frenchman and his current team-mates.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man City hoping to beat Barca to Griezmann

2019-05-16T22:52:55Z

The Liga champions will end their pursuit of the Atletico star if a bidding war occurs

Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is not a done deal and Manchester City are among the clubs looking to sign the France star, according to Sport.

The forward has a €200 million release clause, which drops to €120m on July 1, and City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern are all interested.

Barcelona do not want a bidding war for Griezmann, so they will pull out of a deal if he does not openly signal his desire to move to the Liga champions soon.

West Ham could offer Carroll a new deal

2019-05-16T22:38:25Z

West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be in line for a new contract, despite his injury woes, according to the Sun.

The 30-year-old Carroll has played in just 12 Premier League games this year, and only scored in the FA Cup, with his contract coming off the books at the end of the season.

But the club are looking at deal where Carroll is paid a minimum salary, with most of the added value coming through games played and goal bonuses. 

No Champions League, no Sancho for Man Utd

2019-05-16T22:35:11Z

Without Champions League football next season, Manchester United's hopes of signing Jadon Sancho have collapsed, according to the Independent.

United were planning on offering £100 million ($128m) to land the Borussia Dortmund star, but the player does not feel moving to a side in the Europa League is right for his development.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are discussing internally whether they will make the £100m offer to test Dortmund's resolve. 

Morata wants Atletico stay

2019-05-16T22:32:44Z

Alvaro Morata has insisted he does not want to be anywhere other than Atletico Madrid next season, resisting any return to Chelsea.

Morata fell out of favour this season under Maurizio Sarri and was sent on a year and a half loan to Atletico, with Gonzalo Higuain joining the Blues on loan from Juventus.

Atletico are set to pay €16 million (£13.8 m/$18m) to keep the striker around and Morata is fine with that, saying he wants to spend the rest of his playing days with the club.

Read what he had to say right here on Goal!

Lopetegui: Three weeks of rotten luck ruined Madrid career

2019-05-16T21:35:53Z

Former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui admits that he was disappointed by the rapid end to his tenure at Santiago Bernabeu, affirming that he believes he could have turned things around given more time. 

Lopetegui caused a stir last summer when he took the Madrid job while preparing for Spain's World Cup challenge in Russia, which then saw him sacked by La Roja days before the tournament.

But he would last just 10 Liga games at Madrid, and the coach blames a sudden slump in results and some sloppy finishing for putting an end to his brief time in charge. 

Read what he had to say right here on Goal!