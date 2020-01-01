Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid circling for Man City star Foden

Longtime New Revolution veteran Lee Nguyen is to swap the club for Vietnamese outfit Ho Chi Minh City, per the MLS Transfer Tracker.

The 34-year-old - who was named in the 2014 Best XI - was a Eredivisie winner with Eindhoven in 2006–07 despite playing just one game for the club.

But it is in MLS where he has spent most of his career, firstly with New England between 2012 and 2018, before stints at Los Angeles and Miami, winning a string of caps along the way.