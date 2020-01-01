Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer Kroos or Isco as part of Dybala deal

Man City complete capture of World Cup winner
Manchester City have signed Sam Mewes, who won the Women's World Cup with the USA.
Man Utd remain confident on Sancho deal
Red Devils bullish over BVB star
Manchester United are still confident of landing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to The Daily Mail.
BVB had set Monday as a deadline for getting a transfer over the line but United have missed it.
Nevertheless, United believe the Bundesliga side are posturing and are relaxed over the prospect of signing the England man.
Pogba 'the ideal gift' for Pirlo at Juventus, says Toni
Paul Pogba would be the "ideal gift" for Andrea Pirlo following his appointment as Juventus head coach, according to former team-mate Luca Toni.
The France international won eight major honours in four seasons with Juve - three of those playing alongside Pirlo - before returning to Old Trafford in 2016.
Pogba has been strongly linked with a move back to the Allianz Stadium in recent times and is into the final season of his United contract, though there is an option to extend that agreement by 12 months.
Newcastle set to win race for Hendrick
Newcastle are set to win the race for Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick - according to The Guardian.
Milan and Roma have also been linked with the 28-year-old in recent weeks, following his departure from Burnley.
However, it now looks as though Newcastle will snap Hendrick up on a free transfer ahead of the Italian duo before the start of the new season.
Higuain ready to leave Juventus
Gonzalo Higuain is ready to leave Juventus - according to Le 10 Sport.
The 32-year-old could be released from his contract this summer, and he is open to undertaking a new challenge away from Turin.
Higuain has scored 11 goals in 44 games across all competitions from Juventus this term, while also laying on eight assists.
Chelsea face competition from Lazio for Reguilon
Chelsea are facing competition from Lazio for the signature of Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon - according to Sky Sports Italia.
Frank Lampard is eager to bring in the 23-year-old Sevilla loanee to replace Marcos Alonso as his first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge.
Reguilon could be available for as little as £18 million ($24m), but Lazio are now also planning a swoop for his services.
Man City to let Otamendi leave for £8m
Manchester City are prepared to let Nicolas Otamendi leave the club for a fee of just £8 million this summer - as The Sun reports.
The Blues are eager to offload the Argentine defender after signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth.
Napoli and Valencia are both keeping tabs on Otamendi, who has appeared in 39 games for City this season.
Juve's Matuidi closing in on Inter Miami switch
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is closing in on a move to Inter Miami - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old could make his way to MLS on a free transfer if his contract at the Allianz Stadium is terminated a year early.
Matuidi featured in 45 games across all competitions for Juve in 2019-20, scoring once.
Zaha responds to viral Arsenal Instagram message
Wilfried Zaha said "I can't control everything everyone does" in response to a video on Instagram in which he appears to point to a 'Zaha to Arsenal' sign.
The Crystal Palace winger was heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal, the club he supported as a youngster, prior to the 2019-20 season but the Gunners instead spent big to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille.
In the Instagram story, which went viral on social media, Zaha was seen in a club in front of the sign in the background alongside the caption "So me and Wilfried Zaha have a message for you guys @Arsenal".
Villarreal agree deal for Valencia duo
Villarreal will sign Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin from Valencia, AS reports.
A deal is in place for both players to switch clubs, with the total fee expected to be less than €20 million (£18m/$23.5m).
Edouard is Leeds' top target
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is Leeds' top target in the summer transfer window, according to The Mirror.
It is expected that France Under-21 international will cost in the region of £20 million ($26m).
Inter target Smalling
Inter have identified Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as a transfer target - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Nerazzurri have turned their attention to the English centre-back after failing to lure Nikola Milenkovic away from Fiorentina.
Smalling has also been linked with Juventus after impressing during a season-long loan spell at Roma.
Gent sriker David set to complete Lille move
Gent striker Jonathan David is set to complete a move to Lille - according to L'Equipe.
The 20-year-old will join the French outfit for a fee of around €30 million (£27m/$35m), with the deal set to be finalised on Monday.
David was recently linked with a switch to the Premier League, but is now expected to commit to a five-year contract with Lille.
Lazio ready to bit for Fenerbahce star Muriqi
Lazio are ready to launch a bid for Fenerbahce forward Vedat Muriqi - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The Italian outfit are hoping to land the 26-year-old's signature for a cut-price fee of €20 million (£18m/$24m) amid his current employer's uncertain financial situation.
Muriqi scored 17 goals in 36 outings across all competitions for Fenerbahce in 2019-20.
Milan's Rodriguez set for Torino switch
Milan Ricardo Rodriguez is closing in on a move to Torino - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old looks set to leave San Siro despite still having one year left to run on his current contract.
Rodriguez only featured in five games for Milan last season before being sent out on loan to PSV.
Chelsea circling for Getafe's Cucurella
Chelsea's pursuit of a new left-back has led them to Getafe defender Marc Cucurella, according to the Daily Star.
The Blues continue to chase Leicester City's Ben Chilwell but Cucurella has emerged as a cheaper back-up option if no deal with the Foxes can be struck.
Lazio interested in Burnley striker
Barcelona ready to sell Todibo
Barcelona are prepared to sell defender Jean-Clair Todibo, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 20-year-old defender joined the club in January 2019 but, even after a loan spell with Schalke, Barca boss Quique Setien isn't convinced by the Frenchman.
As a result, Barca are willing to sell, with Leicester, Everton and AC Milan among the potential suitors.
Real Madrid set to offer Kroos or Isco as part of Dybala deal
Real Madrid will offer Toni Kroos or Isco as part of a deal to sign Paulo Dybala, reports Sport Mediaset.
The Spanish side's offer would have a total valuation of over €100 million (£ 90m/$118m).
Juventus, though, are determined to keep the Argentine going forward as the club looks to rebuild under Andrea Pirlo.
Villarreal circling Valencia pair
Villarreal are closing in on deals for Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin with the Valencia pair set to swap clubs in La Liga, per AS.
The duo were told earlier this year that they would be free to leave during the off-season and look set to be snapped up by the Yellow Submarine.
Parejo has been with Valencia since 2011 while his teammate joined from Arsenal in 2018.
Barcelona chasing Bernardo Silva
Blaugrana after Portugal man
Barcelona will hope to tempt Bernardo Silva to La Liga and may offer Manchester City a cash-plus-player deal in response, says The Telegraph.
The Blaugrana are coverting the Portugal international's services and hope to bring him to Camp Nou.
Convincing City to part with their prized player however is a potential tall order, with Barca planning to use Nelson Semedo as part of a prospective bargain.
Fulham set for Ampadu loan
Fulham are expected to seal a loan move for Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, per The Athletic's Michael Bailey.
Norwich City had been interested in a move for the Blues player as a flexible option.
However, he now looks set to make the short move across London instead to join the Cottagers following their return to the top-flight.
Galaxy boss Schelotto in Ecuador's sights
LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto is among the contenders to take charge of Ecuador, per Pulso Sports.
The Argentine, who took charge of the MLS outfit last year after coaching Boca Juniors, is reportedly in the frame to succeed Jordi Cruyff at the helm of the Tricolor.
Cruyff resigned last month having not taken charge of a single game, following changes in leadership among the nation's governing body.
Lacayo mulling MLS loan switch
Olimpia striker Junior Lacayo is considering a move to the MLS with an as-yet unknown team, per the league's own website.
The Honduran has seen his minutes limited and holds a green card, prompting him to consider a prospective loan move north.
The 24-year-old previously had a trial with West Ham United in 2013 but has otherwise spent his whole career in Honduras and Mexico.