Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho 'wants Van de Beek at Roma'

Ashley Young says he would never rule out a return to first club Watford, however talk of him moving to Vicarage Road from Inter are just rumours.

The wing-back told Sky Sports: “I’ve never said I wouldn’t go back. It’s the club where I started at 10 years old but right now it’s just rumours, there is nothing. My representatives have not spoken to me about it, and I don’t think there’s any substance to it."

Watford will be back in the Premier League next season after earning Championship promotion at the first time of asking.