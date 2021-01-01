Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho 'wants Van de Beek at Roma'

Chelsea & Man Utd keen on Juve defender
Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, claims TuttoJuve.
Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the Brazil international, who has seen a move away from Turin mooted for some time.
Spurs won't listen to offers for Kane
Tottenham have no intention of listening to offers for Harry Kane this summer, reports Standard Sport.
The England striker is being linked with Manchester rivals United and City, but Spurs have no plans to part with their most prized asset.
Arsenal eye £7m move for Ajax keeper Onana
Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer - but will wait for the verdict in his upcoming appeal against a doping ban before deciding to step up their interest.
Villa ready move for McNeil
Aston Villa are readying a £15 million ($21m) bid for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, claims Football Insider.
The Clarets are expected to hold out for more as they have a highly-rated 21-year-old tied down to a deal through to 2024.
Young plays down talk of Watford return
Ashley Young says he would never rule out a return to first club Watford, however talk of him moving to Vicarage Road from Inter are just rumours.
The wing-back told Sky Sports: “I’ve never said I wouldn’t go back. It’s the club where I started at 10 years old but right now it’s just rumours, there is nothing. My representatives have not spoken to me about it, and I don’t think there’s any substance to it."
Watford will be back in the Premier League next season after earning Championship promotion at the first time of asking.
Defoe 'to spend one more season at Rangers'
Jermain Defoe, 38, will spend one more year with Rangers despite playing more of a fringe role with the Scottish champions, according to Sky Sports.
Defoe's contract expires this summer, however manager Steven Gerrard is keen to keep his former England team-mate at Ibrox, and the ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth striker is willing to stay.
Defoe has scored 31 goals in 70 games for Rangers.
Leicester 'win race for Edouard'
Leicester City will beat Liverpool and West Ham to the signature of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer, claim Teamtalk.
Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers worked with the Frenchman at Celtic Park and will bring him to the Premier League, with Edouard only having one year left on his contract in Glasgow.
Edouard, who has scored 16 goals in 26 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, will compete with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez for a place in the Leicester front line.
Everton 'want to sign Carragher'
Everton are interested in Wigan defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, according to The Telegraph.
The 18-year-old has impressed on a scholarship with the League One side, but his contract expires this summer and he is available for a compensation fee.
The Toffees have reportedly been scouting Carragher since he impressed in an academy match earlier this season, and want to sign him for their Under-23s.
Mourinho 'wants Van de Beek at Roma' (CalcioMercato)
The Dutchman has struggled at Manchester United and could be a big money target for the Serie A side
Jose Mourinho is ready to offer Donny van de Beek a way out of Manchester United and make him his first major Roma signing, claim CalcioMercato.
Van de Beek has struggled to make an impact since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax for £40 million last summer, and now Mourinho is reportedly lining up a £26m deal.
Roma have reportedly asked about van de Beek previously, but were put off by United asking for Nicolo Zaniolo in return.
Florenzi happy at PSG
On-loan PSG right-back Alessandro Florenzi says he is happy in the French capital but does not know whether he will stay in Ligue 1 next season.
The 30-year-old joined PSG on a one-year deal from Roma last summer and says he has enjoyed his time in France, but his club for next campaign is not yet certain.
He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "PSG is the experience I was looking for.
"I'm focused on PSG. All my strength is for the club. The future? We'll see."
Cascarino pens new Lyon contract
✍️ Good news, @OLfeminin fans - @DelphSix has extended her contract until 2024!
Wijnaldum agent opens door for Bayern Munich move
Georginio Wijnaldum's agent, Humphry Nijman, has left the door open for Bayern Munich to discuss a deal for the Liverpool midfielder.
Nijman told Sport1: "Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open. FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us."
Amavi signs new Marseille deal
Jordan Amavi has signed a new four-year deal with Marseille despite injury problems this season.
Amavi, who joined OM in 2017 from Aston Villa, was a key player under Andre Villas-Boas, but has played just 22 minutes since December because of a thigh problem.
However, the midfielder has earned a new deal as the Ligue 1 side chase European qualification for next season.
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ 🤝🖋@JordanAmavi a paraphé un nouveau contrat de 4 ans et prolonge son aventure Olympienne 🔵⚪️
Dortmund contact Juventus keeper Szczesny
The Bundesliga club were keen to make the Pole their new No 1
Borussia Dortmund made contact with Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny as they search for a new No 1, Goal has learned.
However, it is understood that the Polish international is too expensive for Dortmund and is happy with the Turin club.
Szczesny could leave Juve this summer if their rumoured move for AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma goes through, but Dortmund are understood to have moved on to other targets.
Leeds 'to release midfielder this summer'
Leeds will release 30-year-old midfielder Eunan O'Kane when his contract expires this summer, report Football Insider.
O'Kane has made 58 appearances for Leeds but has not played since September 2018 because of serious injuries.
The Irishman suffered a broken leg while on loan at Luton in September 2019, and must now look to restart his career away from Elland Road.
The strikers who could replace Firmino
There is no question that Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will go down in Anfield folklore. Every party has to end sometime, though, and it has felt in recent months as though, after four years of MSF, the time may have come to shake things up.
The biggest issue, surely, surrounds Firmino, whose struggles go back further than the last couple of months.18 goals in 95 appearances is not a record to be proud of, and certainly not for a player who wears the No 9 shirt.
So how would they go about it, then? Are there players out there who match up, in terms of skillset? Goal takes a look here.
Milan open Donnarumma exit door
AC Milan will allow an exit door to open at San Siro for Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports RMC Sport.
The Italy international goalkeeper has not signed an extension to an expiring contract and, amid links to the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, the Rossonerri are now exploring other options.
Arsenal & Everton keen on £35m Berge (Sky Sports)
Blades midfielder is wanted man
Sky Sports reports that Arsenal and Everton are ready to battle it out for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.
With the Blades heading back to the Championship, the release clause in a Norwegian midfielder's contract has dropped to £35 million ($49m).
Real reluctant to pay €50m for Aouar
Real Madrid are not prepared to pay €50 million (£43m/$60m) for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Calciomercato.
That is the price tag said to have been placed around the neck of a 22-year-old playmaker that has attracted admiring glances from across Europe.
Everton eye approach for Araujo
Everton are keen on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The 22-year-old centre-half has taken in 29 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, but faces fierce competition for places and may see more talent come into Camp Nou this summer.
Sancho wants Champions League football
Jadon Sancho wants to be playing Champions League football next season if he is to leave Borussia Dortmund, claims Sky Sports.
Four clubs are said to be keen on the England international, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea having been linked with the winger for some time.
Jorginho now open to Chelsea extension
After talk last month of desiring a move back to Italy, Jorginho now prefers to sign an extension at Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano. Contract conversations are reportedly imminent between club and player.
Jorginho has appeared in 92 Premier League matches during his three seasons at Chelsea, with the midfielder tallying 12 goals and three assists.
Cincinnati loan out Lundt
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Ben Lundt has joined USL Phoenix Rising on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old made 18 appearances on loan at Louisville City last campaign.
#FCCincy have loaned Ben Lundt to @USLChampionship side @PHXRisingFC. Good luck this season, @lundt_ben!
🔗: https://t.co/i5nDTeweAV pic.twitter.com/GJs0gUaVLk
Bees eye Nisbet as Toney replacement
Brentford are considering a move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet as they prepare for life without Ivan Toney.
The Sun reports that the Bees have turned their attention to the 24-year-old having been impressed with his performances this season, which has seen him score 17 goals for the Edinburgh club.
Should he move to west London then Nisbet would likely be a direct replacement for Championship top scorer Toney, who has been linked with a host of clubs including West Ham, Everton and Celtic.
Leeds target Buendia
Leeds have made Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia a transfer priority this summer, reports Todofichajes.
The Whites tried to sign Buendia last year but the Argentine opted to stay with the Canaries to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League.
He has promptly done that, winning the Championship Player of the Year award in the process, with the club now facing a battle to retain his services this summer.
Milan agree Maignan deal
Milan have reached an agreement in principle to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, according to RMC Sport.
The deal is worth an initial €15 million (£13m/$18m) with the 25-year-old agreeing a five-year contract at the San Siro.
The transfer is dependent on the departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham.
Chelsea plan Rudiger talks
Chelsea will hold talks with defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season over extending his contract, reports Sky Sports.
Rudiger's current deal expires at the end of the next season but the Blues are keen to tie him down to fresh terms after enjoying an upturn in form under Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel's contract also expires next season and Rudiger's future is likely to be dependant on the German extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Man City target Brighton's Bissouma (Star)
Mali international eyed as Fernandinho replacement
Manchester City are confident of signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma for around £30 million ($42m) as a replacement for Fernandinho, according to the Daily Star.
Fernandinho's contract expires at the end of the season and the 36-year-old has yet to decide whether he will take up the club's offer of an extension.
City turned their attention to Bissouma after being put off by West Ham's £90 million ($125m) valuation of Declan Rice.