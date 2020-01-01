Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid halve James Rodriguez's transfer fee

‘Aubameyang needs to know what Arsenal will spend’
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs to be made aware of Arsenal’s transfer plans before committing to a new contract, says Sol Campbell, with extension talks now becoming a matter of “trust”.
Campbell has told Stadium Astro: “It’s going to come down to trust, can he trust the club to say, 'right we are looking for x, y and z, we’re going to bring two or three players in' and I think they’ll push us on to really challenge for the top four, or really you never know [with] the Premiership."
New Man Utd contract for Matic
Sancho still a top priority for Man Utd
Red Devils won't give up on signing winger
Manchester United still consider Jadon Sancho to their top priority in the next transfer window, claims the Evening Standard.
The Red Devils are reluctant to spend big on the Borussia Dortmund winger, but hope a deal can be done that suits all parties.
Real Madrid need to make £180m
Real Madrid are unlikely to make any signings this summer as they need to free up funds from sales, reports Marca.
The Blancos are looking to generate £180 million ($225m) from parting with the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.
Palace plan £10m move for Chelsea starlet
Crystal Palace are ready to put a £10 million ($12m) offer on the table for Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, claims The Sun.
The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Charlton and Swansea this season, with the Eagles convinced that he is ready for a Premier League stage.
Man Utd consider Traore as Sancho alternative
Manchester United are, according to the Daily Star, mulling over a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore.
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, but see a Premier League rival as a cheaper alternative to the England international.
Barca ready to cash in on Rakitic
Barcelona want to sell Ivan Rakitic before he becomes a free agent in 2021 - according to SPORT.
The Croatian is eager to see out his current contract at Camp Nou, but the Blaugrana want to put him up for sale in the summer transfer window.
A possible return to Sevilla has been mooted for Rakitic, who has only started 14 La Liga games for Barca this season.
Juve considering Jorginho swoop
Italian giants keen on Chelsea playmaker
Juventus are lining up a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho - according to Calcio Mercato.
Maurizio Sarri is hoping to reunite with a man he coached at both Stamford Bridge and Napoli, but the Blues will only listen to offers in the region of €50 million (£45m/$56m).
Jorginho wants to start playing regularly again after falling down the squad pecking order at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.
Arsenal target Saint-Maximin
Gunners make initial approach for Newcastle star
Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Le 10 Sport.
Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who will not be sold for less than £30 million ($38m).
Arsenal officials have already made contact with Saint-Maximin, but no formal offers have been submitted as of yet.
Cherki set for new Lyon contract
Pep: City defeat doesn't mean we need new signings
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not believe Sunday's surprise Premier League loss to Southampton highlights the need for the club to sign new players.
Guardiola's City suffered their third consecutive away defeat in the Premier League after going down 1-0 to Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.
After routing newly crowned champions Liverpool 4-0 last time out, City – who rested Kevin De Bruyne and others – succumbed to Che Adams' first Premier League goal as they fell 23 points adrift in second position.
Bartomeu backs Setien at Barca
Barcelona manager Quique Setien has been backed by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
After the Catalans claimed a crucial 4-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, Bartomeu looked to silence reports the club have lost faith in Setien.
“Our confidence in Quique Setien is total. He’s doing a great job," Bartomeu told Movistar.
Aussie striker signs in Cyprus
Australian striker Abraham Majok has signed for Cypriot side Paeek FC, the club has confirmed.
Majok has previously played in the A-League for Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners.
McGree eager for overseas move
Adelaide United star Riley McGree is keen to test himself overseas again.
The 21-year-old, who was previously owned by Club Brugge but never made an appearance for the club, hinted that there's some interest in his services.
"I want to go back overseas, I’m hungry and feel like I’m ready to go if not after this season then hopefully after the next one," McGree told Seven News.
"There is some interest there but I can’t say anything more about that."
Wigan could be allowed to sell players before transfer window open
Wigan may be given the green light to sell players before the transfer window opens this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
The cash-strapped club recently entered administration and league officials are discussing the prospect of letting them cash in on their players early.
'Messi will end his career at Barca'
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has stressed that Lionel Messi will finish his career at the club.
The Argentine star was once again linked with a possible Camp Nou exit last week but Bartomeu is adamant Messi will be staying put.
Napoli confirm interest in Lille's Osimhen
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli admits his club are keen on finalising a deal for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.
"He is an interesting boy, we are interested in him. The right week next week? Let's see," he told Sky Sports on Sunday.
Osimhen, 21, scored 13 goals across 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season.
Everton stars won't be leaving - Ancelotti
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared his best players won't be leaving the club this summer.
Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate and Richarlison have all been linked with potential moves but the Toffees boss isn't keen to see any of them leave, with Digne of particular importance.
"No way. At this moment, there are a lot of rumours," Ancelotti said on Sunday. “Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he or anyone else can leave."
PSG monitoring Bellerin
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has emerged as a potential target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Express.
The Spaniard could soon find himself on the outer at the Emirates with PSG joining Bayern Munich and Juventus in showing interest.
Bellerin has spent the past nine years at Arsenal after joining the club from Barcelona's youth academy in 2011.
Real Madrid halve James Rodriguez's transfer fee
The Colombian could be on his way to England
Real Madrid will be forced to sell James Rodriguez this summer for a cut-price fee of around €25 million (£22m/$28m), reports Marca.
With only one year left on his contract, Real have cut their asking price in half for the Colombian attacker, who is desperate to leave Madrid.
Premier League clubs Everton, Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves are all thought to be interested in pursuing a deal.
Arteta in no rush over Lacazette's Arsenal contract talks
Mikel Arteta insists there is no rush when it comes to holding contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette - but says he is planning to sit down with the Arsenal striker to discuss his future.
The France international has two years left on the five-year deal he signed when he arrived in north London from Lyon in 2017.
Firm discussions over extending his stay have yet to take place, with Arsenal focusing on more pressing issues in recent months such as the futures of Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.