Bayern Munich are reportedly not going to exercise their option to buy the Croatian international

Ivan Perisic wil return to this summer as have opted against signing their loanee on a permanent transfer, according to Sky Sport.

The champions have a €20 million (£18m/$22.5m) option on the 30-year-old, who has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances this season.

However due to Perisic's age, wage demands and his status as a back-up squad player, Bayern look set to pass on bringing in the player permanently.