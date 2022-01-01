Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Arsenal & Tottenham target Perisic

Red Devils stalling over official bid for 23-year-old midfielder

Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig as Newcastle are set to make an offer.

The Mirror reports Ralf Rangnick has been pushing for the Red Devils to buy Haidara and has talked Leipzig into a £33 million sale.

United have been slow to make an official offer for the Bundesliga side, however, and their hesitation could see them drop out of the race altogether as Newcastle are eager to land him.