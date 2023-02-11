Despite Liverpool's woes so far this season, manager Jurgen Klopp has no intention of walking away from the club and is instead planning to revamp his side according to The Times. He will be fully backed by ownership group FSG.

The German has had strong indication that he will be given the necessary funds to revamp his squad, with 19-year-old Jude Bellingham his primary transfer target. Matheus Nunes of Wolves, who recently impressed against Liverpool, is said to also be on the radar as the Reds looks to rejuvenate their squad in the summer.