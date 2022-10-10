Roy Keane is one of the names that are being linked with a move to West Brom as their next manager according to the Independent.ie.
West Brom parted ways with Steve Bruce as their head coach earlier in the day.
Roy Keane is one of the names that are being linked with a move to West Brom as their next manager according to the Independent.ie.
West Brom parted ways with Steve Bruce as their head coach earlier in the day.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's agent has been spotted in Barcelona according to TMW.
The midfielder's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and Barcelona might be interested in his services next summer.
Steve Bruce has been sacked as the manager of West Bromwich Albion, the club confirmed on Monday.
U21 coach Richard Beale has been named as the interim manager of the senior team until a new head coach is recruited.
Wolves are eyeing a move for Julen Lopetegui as their manager according to Football Insider.
Lopetegui lost his job as Sevilla manager last week while Wolves sacked Bruno Lage and now Lopetegui's agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with the Premier League club. Wolves are likely to offer the former Spain manager a two-year contract.
Chelsea will hold discussions with out-of-favour midfielder Denis Zakaria whom the club brought on loan from Juventus on the deadline day according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Zakaria was signed by Thomas Tuchel but after the departure of the German manager, he has not played at all under new manager Graham Potter and the club are now planning to take a call on his future.
Mason Mount and Chelsea are very close to agreeing on a new contract that keep him at the club for a longer period according to Fabrizio Romano.
While an agreement is yet to be sealed, both parties are confident of closing the deal soon.
Leeds United at one point were reportedly close to signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the January window but according to The Athletic, the player is now reluctant to sign for the Premier League side.
Gakpo, at the moment, is focused to do well for PSV and confirm his place in the Netherlands World Cup squad and in January if he decides to move out he would prefer to join a club with a bigger stature. Real Madrid and Arsenal are currently interested in securing his signing.
Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia will not leave the club until the end of this season according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Chelsea were interested in signing the player in the summer and reportedly they would have once again gone after the player in the January window but the Belgian is not leaving the club before this season ends.
Club Brugge forward Ferran Jutgla is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Todofichajes.
Barcelona have also been linked with the 23-year-old, but the Gunners are prepared to go all out to seal his signature in the new year.
Leeds United are set to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the signature of PSV winger Cody Gakpo - according to the Daily Mirror.
The Whites have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman ahead of the next transfer window, with PSV eager to cash in on a prized asset after the World Cup.
Paris Saint-Germain are planning to revive their interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar in January - according to ESPN.
The 27-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee in the winter window with his current contract at San Siro set to expire next summer.
Liverpool have identified Rennes winger Jeremy Doku as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.
Juventus and Napoli have also been linked with the 21-year-old, despite the fact he is yet to register a goal or assist for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season.
Gabriel Martinelli is in talks for a new contract at Arsenal - according to Football Insider.
The 21-year-old's current deal expires in 2024, and the Gunners are eager to secure his long-term future.