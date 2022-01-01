Nottingham Forest sign Lodi on loan
Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi joins Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.
The Brazilian full-back becomes the 19th signing of the newly promoted Premier League side in the ongoing transfer window.
Cavani set to join Valencia
Edinson Cavani is all set to sign a two-year deal with Valencia, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The former Manchester United and PSG forward has agreed on personal terms with the Spanish club and is likely to sign the dotted lines in the next 24 hours.
Callum Hudson-Odoi set to join Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to seal a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports.
The out-of-favour Blues player will travel to Germany on Monday for a medical at Leverkusen before completing a loan move.
Nat Phillips not ruling out exit from Liverpool
Liverpool Nat Phillips could move out of the club in the ongoing transfer window, according to Liverpool Echo.
Bournemouth could be a possible destination for the Liverpool defender, where he had spent the second half of the last season, although Cherries boss Scott Parker has mentioned that the club are not in a position to make new signings.
Ronaldo's agent contacts Chelsea again (The Independent)
Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has made contact with Chelsea again ahead of the summer transfer deadline - according to The Independent.
The Manchester United striker was offered to the Blues earlier in the window but Thomas Tuchel was not interested in a deal.
Mendes is investigating whether Chelsea's stance might have changed as he continues to try and secure a move to a Champions League club for Ronaldo.
Antony's agent confirms Man Utd move
PSG eye Monaco defender
Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up making an offer for Monaco's Axel Disasi, according to Saber Desfarges.
PSG have shown an interest in the past, but it's said that discussions were advances on Sunday.
Juventus considering Douglas Luiz
Juventus may make a move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz if they cannot agree a deal for long-term target Leandro Paredes.
As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Bianconeri have been in negotiations over a deal for the Argentine for some time. If progress is not made soon, they could call calling for Luiz.
Milan target Bundesliga starlet
AC Milan are considering a last-ditch approach for Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 19-year-old is already a regular for the Bundesliga side, and he is also attracting interest from Atalanta.
Spalletti sets Osimhen asking price (DAZN)
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has refused to rule out selling Victor Osimhen amid reports Manchester United want to sign him.
"If a club comes and offers you €100 million I think it is difficult not to consider the offer," he told DAZN.