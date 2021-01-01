Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers to hold out for Man City job

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is not ready to think about hanging up his boots, despite helping out Per Mertesacker with the Gunners youth divisions.

"At the moment I am doing my coaching badges and the club is helping me with them and I am helping some of the Academy kids out as well," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.

"It is certainly something I enjoy and maybe something to look at in the future but for now I still want to play.

"I feel like I still have a lot to give and something to prove which is why I don't want to finish playing now and start a coaching career just yet."