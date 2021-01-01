Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Rennes striker Doku

Roma are ready to offload Everton-linked midfielder Gonzalo Villar - according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian giants want to sell the 23-year-old in January to raise extra funds for their primary target Denis Zakaria - who is currently on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Everton could be ready to pounce for Villar with Roma willing to consider a short-term loan as well as any permanent offers.