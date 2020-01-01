Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wenger rejected Barcelona offer

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will stay at for the rest of their careers, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed.

The attacking pair played crucial roles in PSG’s dramatic 2-1 win over on Wednesday, despite Mbappe only being fit to play the last 30 minutes.

Neymar made up for some glaring missed opportunities with the last touch before Marquinhos’ equaliser, while Mbappe raced clear in the dying moments to create the winner for unlikely hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

