Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wenger rejected Barcelona offer

Southampton’s Hasenhuttl hails ‘important’ Salisu signing
Ralph Hasenhuttl has described the signing of Mohammed Salisu as ‘important’ as Saints strengthened their squad ahead of next season.
'Neymar & Mbappe will never leave PSG'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of their careers, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed.
The attacking pair played crucial roles in PSG’s dramatic 2-1 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday, despite Mbappe only being fit to play the last 30 minutes.
Neymar made up for some glaring missed opportunities with the last touch before Marquinhos’ equaliser, while Mbappe raced clear in the dying moments to create the winner for unlikely hero Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
D.C. United close in on Sjoberg deal
The Columbus Crew's Axel Sjoberg is set to join D.C. United, claims the Washington Post.
The defender will join the club as part of a trade with winger Emmanuel Boateng going the opposite direction.
Pogba 'joins' Verdansk FC
Paul Pogba has put fans out of their misery following his cryptic social media post on Tuesday – announcing he has signed for Verdansk FC in the war-torn fictional country of Kastovia, as part of a promotion for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Pogba made waves on Twitter on Tuesday with a teasing tweet which some thought signalled he was set to sign a new contract at Manchester United.
The midfielder later clarified that the post had nothing to do with football – though it turns out that wasn’t completely true.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Man City and PSG to battle for Thiago
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City this summer, according to Le10sport.
The Ligue 1 giants have made an initial €30 million ($35m) offer for the Spaniard but are now expecting City to enter the race.
Wenger rejected Barca offer
The Gunners legend was wanted at Camp Nou
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned down a recent approach to coach Barcelona, reports Le10 Sport.
The La Liga giants are exploring their managerial options for next season and discussed giving the job to Wenger, who ultimately declined the chance after some initial talks.
Along with Barca, the Frenchman has reportedly received several other offers to return to management.
Ivic favourite for Watford job
Sancho asked to take pay cut by Man Utd
The Premier League club have struggled throughout negotiations
Manchester United's attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund initially saw them propose for the attacker to take a pay cut, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils' first contract proposal would have seen Sancho make less money per week than he is currently on at Dortmund.
While their second offer matched his Dortmund wages, United continue to struggle to settle on a transfer fee for Sancho with his German club demanding £108 million (€119m/$140m).
Wolves set to hand Nuno a new £5m-a-year deal
Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be rewarded for a stunning season in charge of Wolves with the club to offer him a new deal worth £5 million a year, reports the Daily Star.
The manager has one year left on his current contract with the club desperate to retain his services moving forward.