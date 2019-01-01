Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd open talks over Sessegnon signing

Alfredo Morelos has suggested he will leave amid interest from the Premier League.

The striker has been linked with a move to recently, but he says there are several clubs showing interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

“There is a lot of speculation about my possible departure, but there is nothing concrete yet," Morelos told the Herald.

“I know that there are many interested clubs asking and as soon as there is something official I will be announcing it. But I’m committed to Rangers just now. I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way.

“I dream of playing in a much better, more competitive league. I look at the English Premier League and the Spanish League. The leagues in and are very big leagues too and very competitive"