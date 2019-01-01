Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd open talks over Sessegnon signing

Guilavogui signs new Wolfsburg deal
Wolfsburg captain Josuha Guilavogui has signed a four-year contract extension, it has been confirmed.
The France international has been with Wolfsburg for five years - spending his first two on loan - and has developed into a star midfielder for the Bundesliga outfit.
They have moved to tie him down to a longer deal, ensuring he stays with the club until 2023.
Is Bale set for last Real Madrid appearance?
Gareth Bale could be set for his last appearance for Real Madrid as they line up against Real Betis on Sunday.
The Welsh winger was left out of the last two La Liga games but coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed he will be part of the squad as the curtain comes down on a dismal campaign for Madrid.
And it may be the Santiago Bernabeu crowd's last chance to see him in the club's jersey as Zidane refused to say if he will still be part of the team next season.
Morelos hints at Rangers exit
Alfredo Morelos has suggested he will leave Rangers amid interest from the Premier League.
The striker has been linked with a move to Leicester City recently, but he says there are several clubs showing interest ahead of the summer transfer window.
“There is a lot of speculation about my possible departure, but there is nothing concrete yet," Morelos told the Herald.
“I know that there are many interested clubs asking and as soon as there is something official I will be announcing it. But I’m committed to Rangers just now. I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way.
“I dream of playing in a much better, more competitive league. I look at the English Premier League and the Spanish League. The leagues in France and Italy are very big leagues too and very competitive"
Chelsea to give loan trio their chance
Chelsea are set to give Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma and Ola Aina first-team roles next season when they return from loan, according to the London Evening Standard.
As a result of their transfer ban, Chelsea are having to utilise some members of their 41-strong 'loan army' to make up for their inability to reinforce over the next two windows.
The news comes as a blow for Aston Villa and Everton, who were hoping to tie up permanent deals for Abraham and Zouma, respectively.
West Brom release five
West Brom have announced that they will not extend the deals of five senior players whose contracts are set to expire this summer via their official website.
The club's longest-serving player - James Morrison - is on the list alongside Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill, Tyrone Mears and Wes Hoolahan.
Baggies captain Chris Brunt will be given an extra year, however, after an extension was triggered in his contract.
Bournemouth sign £13m Kelly
Bournemouth have agreed a deal for Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old left-back, who can also play at centre-back, is believed to have signed for around £13m (€15m/$16.5m).
He impressed in his 32 Championship appearances this season and has now made the step up to the Premier League.
Liverpool to sell fringe players
Liverpool will consider selling a number of fringe players this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Offers of around £20m (€23m/$25m) will be considered for on-loan pair Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson - although another loan is an option for the latter.
Nathaniel Clyne and Simon Mignolet could also depart alongside youngsters Rafa Camacho, Ryan Kent and Taiwo Awoniyi, who would each cost upwards of £10m (€11m/$13m).
Wolves go in for £16.5m Rondon
Wolves have opened talks with West Brom over a deal for Salomon Rondon, according to the Mirror.
The Venezuelan striker impressed while on loan at Newcastle and Wolves but the club are stalling over meeting his £16.5m (€19m/$21m) purchase clause due to the fact that he is 29 years old, although Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is keen to keep him.
However, Wolves would be willing to meet that valuation, as would the likes of West Ham and Everton, among others.
Bony and Fer lead Swansea exodus
Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer headline an exodus of players from Swansea City, the club have announced on their official website.
The duo's contracts have come to an end and they have not signed new deals, alongside Martin Olsson, Luciano Narsingh and Wayne Routledge.
Routledge may yet be offered a new deal, but the rest of the names on that list are not expected to pen fresh terms.
Villa to make loan trio permanent
Aston Villa are hoping to secure permanent deals for a trio of loan stars if they secure promotion to the Premier League, according to the Mirror.
Tammy Abraham, Axel Tuanzebe and Tyrone Mings - on loan from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bournemouth, respectively - have helped Villa into the play-off final and manager Dean Smith is keen to keep them at the club in a more long-term capacity.
Deals for the two defenders appears more likely, although Chelsea's transfer ban means it is possible the Blues will give Abraham - who has scored 25 Championship goals this season - his chance at Stamford Bridge.
Lowe edges closer to Leeds
Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is edging closer to a move to Leeds United after failing to secure Championship promotion, according to the Daily Star.
The 24-year-old was Pompey's top-scorer in League One this season, notching 15 goals and nine assists and he is keen to play at a higher level.
However, Leeds face competition from West Brom and Middlesbrough, who are also keeping tabs on the wide-man.
Man City to meet Rodri's £61m release clause
Manchester City are reportedly set to meet Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri's £61m (€70m/$78m) release clause, according to AS.
Guardiola sees him as the perfect candidate to anchor his midfield for the forseeable future and Rodri himself feels he is better suited to the Catalan tactician's style of football than Diego Simeone's.
Indeed, while the Atletico Madrid boss would prefer to keep hold of his midfield player, he does not see Rodri as an irreplaceable part of his squad.
Leeds eye free agent Barbet
Leeds United are considering a move for French defender Yoann Barbet, according to L'Equipe.
Barbet will be available on a free transfer as his contract comes to an end and would be something of a coup.
The 26-year-old impressed in his 37 appearances this season and will likely attract a raft of suitors.
Man Utd open talks over Sessegnon signing
The Red Devils are keen to add talented, homegrown youth to their squad.
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Fulham over a potential deal for Ryan Sessegnon, according to Sky Sports.
Juventus and Tottenham are also interested in the teenager but have yet to make a formal approach.
Sessegnon has just one year left on his deal and is understood to want to remain in the Premier League.
Clarke to be named Scotland boss
Steve Clarke has reportedly won the race to be Scotland's new head coach, according to The Scottish Sun.
The Kilmarnock boss will earn his club a six-figure compensation fee as he replaces Alex McLeish in the national team set-up.
Scotland suffered a disastrous start to their Euro 202 qualifying campaign as they lost 3-0 against Kazakhstan in their opening game, placing their hopes of reaching the finals in doubt.
Tottenham face fight for £40m Zaniolo
Tottenham are reportedly lining up a £40m bid for Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo amidst growing interest in the teenager, according to the Mirror.
The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed in his breakout season, and has earned admiring glances from Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.
He joined Roma from Inter as part of the deal to sign Radja Nainggolan and made 35 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring six goals.
Arsenal bid for £10.5m defender Kannemann
Arsenal have reporedly submitted a £10.5m (€12m/$13m) bid for Gremio defender Walter Kannemann, according to the Mirror.
The Gunners need to boost their defensive options but have a limited budget to work with and have therefore targeted the 28-year-old Argentina international plying his trade in Brazil.
Sampdoria are also said to be interested in the centre-back - who can also fill in at left-back - who is highly rated in South America.
Portsmouth prioritise centre-back signing
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has admitted that a centre-back will be high up on his list of transfer priorities, according to The News.
Star defender Matt Clarke looks set to move on after Pompey's play-off bid came to an end, leaving the club short of cover at the back.
However, Jackett admitted that he will be looking to bring in a central defender regardless of Clarke's future, given there are only three senior options in the position as it stands.
Guardiola: We want new deal for Sane
Pep Guardiola has left no doubt that Manchester City don't want to lose Leroy Sane.
The winger has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but the City boss says it's clear the club want to keep him.
"We are one-and-a-half years trying to sign his [new] contract. We want him," Guardiola told a news conference.
Rashford delays Man United contract talks
Marcus Rashford has put a hold on new contract talks with Manchester United.
The Sun claims the forward wants to be sure of the club's long-term direction before signing a new deal.
The Old Trafford club want the 21-year-old to sign on for two more years with the intentions of letting him leave at the end of the deal should he want to move on.
FC Cincinnati turning to Dutch GM
FC Cincinanati are turning their attention to Gerard Nijkamp to take over their general manager role.
ESPN confirmed reports of the club's interest in Nijkamp, who is the current technical directo at PEC Zwolle.
Mourinho wants summer comeback
Jose Mourinho believes he'll be back on the bench this summer.
The former Manchester United boss has been out of coaching since being sacked in December, but now claims he thinks he'll start back up in July.
“When I left Manchester United in December, I immediately took the decision I want to work from summer," he told RMC. "I hope to be back to work in July in a project I really like.”
Read the full article
Sporting Kansas City adds young forward
NEWS: #SportingKC signs 19-year-old @SwopeRangers forward and @SKCAcademy product Wilson Harris to Short-Term Agreement.https://t.co/uD7Y03UHmc— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) May 17, 2019
Real Madrid want Neymar to demand exit
The Brazil star is uncertain over his future but the La Liga giants won't get involved unless he clearly wants out
Neymar remains undecided on his future, but Real Madrid will not make a move for the star unless he makes the first move, according to AS.
Real Madrid interested and have tried to sign him several times previously, but the club do not want a transfer war with PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, who they respect.
Neymar himself won't take any actions until after the Copa America this summer, with the Brazil star knowing any exit would be complicated due to lack of a release clause in his contract.
Barca plan meeting with Griezmann's lawyer
Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona is nearing completion with his lawyer set to meet with the La Liga champions in the coming days.
Marca reports Sevan Karian is expected to meet with Barca in near future, after Griezmann's agent had linked the France star to Paris Saint-Germain.
The deal could still face two road blocks – if Barca get cold feet after hearing criticism of the move or if Griezmann has second thoughts about taking a €5 million (£4m/$6m) wage cut.
Lallana plans Southampton return
Adam Lallana is planning a return to Southampton amid fears he has no place at Liverpool, according to the Express.
Injuries have again limited Lallana's playing time at Anfield and the Reds midfield has only grown deeper over the course of the season, leaving his future in doubt.
Lallana would welcome a return to Southampton and Klopp could look to cash in on the midfielder, with Liverpool demanding £13 million ($17m) for him.
Atletico told €50m for Llorente
Atletico Madrid want to add Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid, but los Blancos have told their rivals it will cost €50 million (£44m/$56m), according to AS.
Llorente could replace Rodri, who may be headed to Manchester City, and Atletico are likely to have the funds between his sale and Antoine Griezmann's.
However, Real don't want Llorente playing for their rivals and will hope to sell him to the Premier League instead.
Everton plan £35m Wilson raid
Everton are planning a £35 million ($45m) bid for Bournemouth star Callum Wilson, as part of a potential £100m spending spree, according to the Sun.
Toffees boss Marco Silva believe his squad are a striker away from the top six, while also wanting to sign Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma to permanent deals.
But having spent £350m in transfers over the past few years, Everton must sell to buy, with Idrissa Gueye a potential exit to raise funds.