Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo considering PSG move

Schalke shoot down McKennie camp rumours
AC Milan hope Calabria tips scale in bid to beat PSG to Emerson
AC Milan are hoping to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Emerson from Real Betis by offering Davide Calabria as part of the deal.
Calciomercato claims the Italian side are eager to sign the 21-year-old Brazilian winger, who is on a two-year loan from Barcelona but Betis are expected to sign him outright.
Emerson is already being linked with another move, with PSG and Milan the top contenders, but the Rossoneri hope offering Calabria will give them the advantage.
Liverpool close to sealing deal for Tsimikas
Kostas Tsimikas is set to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, with the Olympiacos defender set for a £12 million ($15m) move to Anfield from the Greek outfit, Goal can confirm.
It is expected he will complete a medical early next week, after which his arrival will be made official.
Tevez signs Boca Juniors extension
Carlos Tevez has signed a contract extension with Boca Juniors.
The Argentina international is now tied to the club until 2021.
Carlos Tevez firmó su nuevo contrato con el club hasta 2021. Carlitos es de Boca y de Boca no se va... pic.twitter.com/5ihlDt7MDm— Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) August 8, 2020
Koln close in on Zieler
Ron-Robert Zieler is nearing a return to the Bundesliga with Koln, Bild says.
The goalkeeper is currently in the second tier with Hannover, but Koln confirmed they have held meetings with him and that he is eager to make the switch.
Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund target Schalke midfielder
Schalke attacking midfielder Amine Harit is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Valencia, according to Le 10 Sport.
The 23-year-old Morocco international scored seven goals in 28 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen outfit and has impressed their German rivals as well as the La Liga sides.
Dortmund are considering a move for him, while Barca and Valencia have already reached out to Schalke to discuss a possible deal.
Willian confirms Chelsea departure
Willian has confirmed his departure from Chelsea in an open letter to the club's fans.
The 32-year-old has confirmed he will not stay on at Stamford Bridge and thanked the Blues supporters for their affection during his time there.
PSG join 14 teams in pursuit of Bournemouth striker
King wanted by Premier League and Serie A sides
Paris Saint-Germain are among a long list of clubs hoping to sign Joshua King from Bournemouth, The Sun claims.
As well as 10 Premier League teams, the 28-year-old is a target for four teams in Italy, with Lazio and Roma among them.
But PSG could swoop in to lure him away from the recently relegated team, though the Cherries want around £25 million ($33m) for him.
Fiorentina in Piatek talks with Hertha Berlin
Fiorentina are in talks to sign Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha Berlin, Calciomercato.it reports.
The 25-year-old striker joined the Bundesliga side from AC Milan in January but could be on his way back to Italy already.
Hertha want €20 million for him, but Fiorentina could push for a loan with an option to buy.
Lille sign Angel Gomes
🔴 We're delighted to officially announce the signing of @England U20 attacking midfielder Angel Gomes in a deal that runs until 2025. Angel will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan at @boavistaoficial. #NewPlayerDetected #MercatoLOSC pic.twitter.com/5qAhWvgrjj— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 9, 2020
Crystal Palace to miss out on Eze
QPR will not sanction Eberechi Eze's move to Crystal Palace after the Premier League club failed to meet their asking price.
The Championship side value him at £20 million ($26m) but Palace were only offering £12m, according to The Sun.
Chelsea take aim for Stones
Blues seek to sign England international
Chelsea are trying to sign John Stones from Manchester City, The Mirror reports.
With Nathan Ake's arrival at City, the England defender has fallen further down the pecking order and could leave for £20 million ($26m).
WBA target Brighton's Duffy
Ireland international Shane Duffy is a summer transfer target for newly promoted WBA.
Seeking to add experience to their squad after winning promotion from the Championship, the Baggies have earmarked the centre-back as a useful addition, The Daily Mail states.
With a £12 million fee over his head, he would be a back-up option to Andy Robertson.
Torreira heading for Atletico Madrid?
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is Atletico Madrid bound, according to Mundo Deportivo.
He could move to the Spanish capital as part of a deal that will see Thomas Partey move in the opposite direction.
Liverpool need to raise funds to sign Thiago
If Liverpool are to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich, they will first have to sell, Kicker reports.
Naby Keita is one player who could make way for the former Barcelona youngster.
Arsenal eyeing trio of signings
Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos are all on Arsenal's transfer shortlist, The Sun believes.
However, Mikel Arteta's side will have to make sales before signing the players from Atletico Madrid, Lille and Real Madrid respectively.
Coutinho patient over making a call on his future
Philippe Coutinho will wait until the Champions League is over before making a decision on his future, Sport reports.
The Barcelona has been linked to several Premier League clubs but will not make a call until his time with Bayern Munich, where he is on loan, is finally over.
Ronaldo considering PSG move
Juventus ace targeted by Ligue 1 champions
Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Juventus, according to Foot Mercato.
Disappointed by the club's performance in the Champions League, he is sounding out other options.
Agent Jorge Mendes will speak with PSG sporting director Leonardo in Portugal during the final stages of the Champions League.
Walker-Peters heading to Southampton
Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters has agreed to move to Southampton, The Mirror reports.
Personal terms have been reached in the deal, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set to move in the opposite direction.
Saints will pay £12 million ($15.7m) for the player.
Arsenal sounding out goalkeeping options
Dortmund hand Man Utd Sancho deadline
Red Devils told to hurry up on key transfer deal
Dortmund have told Manchester United that they will not sell Jadon Sancho unless their €120 million demands are met by August 10.
Bild reports that the deal will be off unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side stump up the cash quickly.
Barcelona seeking to drive Garcia price down
Although Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City, they are not willing to meet the Premier League's side valuation of the centre-back.
Mundo Deportivo reports that City want €23 million (£21m/$27m) for the player, plus €12m in bonuses, but Barca will only pay €10m up front.
Liverpool and Chelsea in White chase
Premier League clubs battle for centre-back
Liverpool and Chelsea are both in the chase for Brighton centre-back Ben White, The Star reports.
Leeds are also interested in the 22-year-old, who spent last season at Elland Road, but the Blues are prepared to sell Michael Rudiger in order to fund a deal.
'Thiago a dream signing for Liverpool'
Rio Ferdinand has declared that Thiago Alcantara would be a "dream" signing for Liverpool after seeing the midfielder star in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.
Despite being linked with an off-season move away from Bayern, Thiago started for Hansi Flick's side against the Blues and impressed before being withdrawn in the 70th minute as the Bundesliga champions strolled into the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Spaniard is a reported target for the Reds with the 29-year-old eager to play in the Premier League.
Monaco circling McKennie
Man Utd looking to sell Jones
Manchester United are keen to sell Phil Jones this summer and have decided against operating on the defender to boost their hopes of offloading him, claims the Mirror.
The defender was set to miss five months had he gone under the knife, but the Red Devils are eager to avoid that by focusing on rehab instead.
Jones made just eight appearances for United this season with his poor run of injuries continuing.
Barca interested in Watford youngster Estupinan
Watford defender Pervis Estupinan is attracting interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham, claims The Express.
The 22-year-old has never played a first-team game for the Hornets but is rated highly with a move away now likely after the club's relegation.
Estupinan spent last season out on loan with La Liga outfit Osasuna and impressed while played regularly.
Lyon chasing Partizan's Stevanovic
Partizan winger Filip Stevanovic is wanted by Lyon, according to Mozzart Sport.
The 17-year-old scored nine goals in all competitions last season, with Partizan set to demand €15 million ($17m) for his services.
Southampton join race for Liverpool's Wilson
Southampton have joined Leeds and Newcastle in the race to sign Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson, reports the Daily Mail.
The Reds aren't going to let Wilson leave cheaply however, with the club set to demand around £20 million ($26m) for the 23-year-old.
Lacazette to make £30m move to Atletico Madrid
Wtih Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staying, the Frenchman will be allowed to depart
Alexandre Lacazette is set to join Atletico Madrid in a £30 million (€33m/$39m) move, according to the Daily Star.
The Gunners are closing in on a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and when that is finalised, they will allow Lacazette to leave.
Having joined Arsenal in 2017, Lacazette is ready to move on in search of more regular playing time.
Man Utd to offer Henderson improved deal
Manchester United are expected to offer Dean Henderson an improved deal as they try to convince him his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.
According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils plan to loan Henderson back to Sheffield United next season but believe he could replace David de Gea at United after that and will offer an improved contract as a means to highlight his importance to them.
Chelsea have been linked with interest in Henderson, who has impressed at Bramall Lane over the past year.
West Brom circling for Duffy
West Brom have held talks with Brighton about a deal for defender Shane Duffy, reports the Daily Mail.
West Ham are also believed to be interested but West Brom are in a better financial position to make a move as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.
Arsenal mustn’t be held to ransom by Aubameyang - Keown
Arsenal cannot afford to be “held to ransom” in contract negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Martin Keown, with the Gunners having already had their fingers burned by Mesut Ozil.
Back in January 2018, the north London outfit dug deep in an effort to prevent a key man from hitting free agency.
World Cup winner Ozil was handed the most lucrative deal in the club’s history, but little return has been found in that investment.
Sancho joins Man Utd WhatsApp group
The England attacker seems to be closing in on a move
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has reportedly joined a Manchester United WhatsApp group as he nears a move to Old Trafford.
According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, who was speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Sancho is in close contact with the Red Devils with the club confident he's committed to a move.