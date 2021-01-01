Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Salah contract talks continue

Bayern star touted for return to England

Thomas Tuchel wants to bring Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane to Chelsea - according to The Express.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested in bringing the ex-Manchester City star back to the Premier League, but the Blues have the edge because they can offer him Champions League football.

Chelsea may be willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic as part of any deal for Sane.