Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Salah contract talks continue

Tuchel wants Sane at Chelsea (The Express)
Bayern star touted for return to England
Thomas Tuchel wants to bring Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane to Chelsea - according to The Express.
Tottenham and Arsenal are also interested in bringing the ex-Manchester City star back to the Premier League, but the Blues have the edge because they can offer him Champions League football.
Chelsea may be willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic as part of any deal for Sane.
Salah contract talks continue (Liverpool Echo)
Liverpool ace still in negotiations with club
Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool are ongoing, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Despite previous reports, it is stated that Salah is not asking for as much as £500,000 per week.
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott are among the Anfield stars to have agreed new terms recently.
Ronaldo's Manchester United move 'bad news' for Van de Beek, says agent
The agent of Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek admits that he is concerned the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will push his client further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.
Salernitana closing in on Ribery
Serie A club Salernitana will officially announce the signing of Franck Ribery on Monday, TMW reports.
The veteran winger was previously on the books of Fiorentina.
Only the formalities need to be completed.
Elche to sign the 'new De Bruyne' for free
Elche will sign free agent Branislav Knezevic, accordint to Calciomercato.
Having recently signed Javier Pastore on a free transfer, they will now add a player tipped as 'the next Kevin De Bruyne'.
Several Italian clubs, including Fiorentina, were chasing the 20-year-old.
Camavinga's arrival complicates life for three Madrid stars
The signing of Eduardo Camavinga spells bad news for three of his Real Madrid team-mates.
According to AS, Fede Valverde, Isco and Dani Ceballos will fall down the pecking order.
Koeman told to play two Barca stars
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has been told to bring two players in from the cold, according to Marca.
It is reported that president Joan Laporta wants to see more use made of Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti next season.
Arsenal told to look to Big Sam
Sam Allardyce would do a better job for Arsenal than Mikel Arteta, according to Talksport pundit Tony Cascarino, at least.
He said: "If you look at what he did to West Brom - I know they went down but he certainly made them far better defensively. He’d make Arsenal way better.
“I know some Arsenal fans don’t care about that, they want their teams to have flair, but I think Sam would undoubtedly do a better job than Arteta is doing at the moment.”
Sturridge eager to get back playing
Daniel Sturridge is training with La Liga side Mallorca and appears to be eager to get back on the field.
Kounde deal was blocked by Sevilla board
Jules Kounde's move to Chelsea from Sevilla was blocked by the Spanish club's board, according to The Sun.
Sevilla wanted the Blues to match the player's £68m ($94m) release clause.