Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Aaron Ramsey Tottenham Tanguy Ndombele Juventus 2019-20
Getty/Goal

Everton to rival Arsenal for Stones

2020-07-04T14:30:00Z

Everton are ready to rival Arsenal in any transfer scramble for John Stones, claims The Sun.

The England international centre-half is being linked with a move away from Manchester City, with a return to Goodison Park or fresh start at Emirates Stadium being mooted.

Liverpool won't look for Lallana replacement

2020-07-04T13:30:00Z

Liverpool will not dip into the transfer market to replace Adam Lallana, claims the Daily Star.

An experienced England international is leaving Anfield as a free agent, but Jurgen Klopp believes academy graduate Curtis Jones can fill that void in his squad.

Messi expected to agree Barca deal

2020-07-04T13:00:00Z

Lionel Messi will thrash out fresh terms with Barcelona despite the talk of a move elsewhere being made, says Cesar Luis Menotti, with the mercurial Argentine still considered to be at his peak and a “representative” of the Liga giants.

Menotti has told TyC Sports: ""Messi is more representative of Barcelona's history than (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu. It doesn't even cross my mind that they won't fix it."

Read the full story on Goal!

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2019-20
Getty

Man Utd eye Sancho alternative

2020-07-04T11:59:19Z

Red Devils take attacker search to Uruguay

Manchester United are closely following winger Facundo Pellistri of Penarol, The Athletic reports.

With Jadon Sancho set to prove expensive, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at alternatives, with the youngster who plays under Diego Forlan one of those.

Benfica sack Bruno Lage

2020-07-04T11:27:47Z

Benfica have announced that they have sacked head coach Bruno Lage.

Bordeaux's Paulo Sousa is reportedly a target for the Portuguese giants, with Mauricio Pochettino among those to have turned them down.

Milner plays down Leeds switch

2020-07-04T11:04:05Z

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has said he does not expect to go back to Leeds United, despite the imminent return of the Elland Road side to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "You never know in football, what's around the corner, but I just want to contribute and win as many trophies as I can for Liverpool and add to the great history here.

"I'm biased, but I think the Premier League will be a better place for Leeds in it, and it will be weird to play against them next season.

"It seems a long time ago since I pulled on that shirt, you look back at photos and see how big the shirts were back then. Plenty has changed since then, unfortunately I was part of the team that got relegated and they haven't come back and recovered just yet. It would be great to see them back next season and their fans are incredible as well."

Bale's agent explains why clubs will still spend big in the transfer market

2020-07-04T10:33:22Z

The agent of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale believes that the transfer market will not be adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis in the long term.

Get the full story here...

Balotelli heading for River Plate?

2020-07-04T10:27:12Z

Mario Balotelli could be heading to River Plate, according to TyCSports.

The striker is currently in dispute with Brescia and is apparently seeking his fourth club in barely 18 months.

Juventus weigh up move for Dzeko

2020-07-04T10:00:02Z

Juventus are eyeing a move to Roma's Eden Dzeko, Tuttosport reports.

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Wolves' Raul Jimenez have been eyed as their new No.9, but head coach Maurizio Sarri prefers the capital-based forward.

PSV confirm Simon deal

2020-07-04T09:30:11Z

PSV have signed Australia international forward Kyah Simon from Melbourne City.

Bennacer open to Man Utd move

2020-07-04T09:02:39Z

AC Milan midfielder Ismel Bennacer is open to moving to Manchester United this summer, La Gazzette du Fennec reports.

While the Algeria international, who previously played with Arsenal, would be content to stay another season at the Serie A side, the switch to Old Trafford would be attractive.

Aouchiche announces PSG departure

2020-07-04T08:27:12Z

Highly rated teenager Adil Aouchiche has announced he will leave PSG.

Posting on Instagram, he said: "A page turns, thanks Paris for these unforgettable moments."

Wolves want William Carvalho

2020-07-04T08:01:46Z

Leicester may lead the race for William Carvalho, but the Portugal international midfielder may yet end up at Wolves.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Midlands side are ready to make a bid for the man currently at Real Betis.

William Carvalho Sporting
Getty Images

Pellegrini close to agreeing Real Betis deal

2020-07-04T07:34:04Z

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is in line to become Real Betis boss next season, Estadio Deportivo reports.

With relegation not thought to be an issue, Alexis Trujillo will guide the side until the close season, at which point the Chilean will step in.

 

Barcelona make surprise move to Man City's Garcia

2020-07-04T06:58:31Z

Barca swoop for Man City prodigy

Barcelona are in talks to sign centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City, Sport reports.

Garcia was trained at La Masia before moving to Pep Guardiola's side, but out of contract in 2021, he could be allowed to return to Camp Nou this summer.

The 19-year-old has played only a handful of first-team games in England.

Terrier closes in on Rennes move

2020-07-04T06:33:19Z

Lyon attacker Martin Terrier is close to joining Ligue 1 rivals Rennes, L'Equipe reports.

The clubs have found a verbal agreement for the former France Under-21 attacker, who should make the move for around €10 million (£9m/$11.2m).

Hecking to leave Hamburg

2020-07-04T04:30:00Z

Dieter Hecking will not continue as manager of Hamburg, according to Sky Germany.

The 55-year-old failed to win promotion back to the Bundesliga this season, with Hamburg finishing fourth in the second tier.

Hamburg threw away what seemed like certain promotion, and could now turn to former Darmstadt boss Dimitrios Grammozis as Hecking's replacement.

Ajax youngster Botman heads to Lille

2020-07-04T04:00:00Z

Lille have reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old defender Sven Botman from Ajax, reports De Telegraaf.

Botman had been on loan at Heerenveen and was ready to return to Ajax, but will now head to France instead.

It is reported he will sign a five-year contract at Lille, moving for around €8 million (£7m/$9m), with Ajax likely to have a sell-on clause.

Klopp has no plans beyond current Liverpool contract

2020-07-04T03:30:00Z

Jurgen Klopp says he has no plans beyond the end of his current contract at Liverpool.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Jurgen Klopp Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2019-20
Getty Images

Sevilla target Feyenoord defender Senesi

2020-07-04T03:00:00Z

Sevilla want to sign defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord, according to Estadio Deportivo.

The 23-year-old Argentine has apparently been identified by Sevilla transfer chief, Pablo Monchi.

Sevilla have been linked with Senesi in the past, and he has continued to impress them during his time in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord to sign Linssen

2020-07-04T02:00:00Z

Feyenoord will sign 29-year-old Dutch forward Bryan Linssen on a free transfer from Vitesse, De Limburger reports.

Linssen has scored 28 Eredivisie goals in the last two seasons, previously playing for Groningen, Heracles and VVV-Venlo among others.

Aubameyang contract talks move forward

2020-07-04T01:30:00Z

Striker wants £250k/week

Arsenal's contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are still moving forward, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.

It is claimed Aubameyang wants to stay at Arsenal - and wants a three-year contract at £250k/week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2019-20
Getty Images

Sancho still wants Man Utd

2020-07-04T00:30:00Z

Jadon Sancho still wants to sign for Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It is reported that a contract won't pose any problem to a potential deal, but United are yet to find an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

Lazio consider Rose move

2020-07-04T00:00:00Z

Lazio are considering a move for Danny Rose, claim the Corriere dello Sport.

The Rome side are looking to add experience to their squad as they prepare to play in next season's Champions League.

Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle, is under contract at Tottenham until 2021.

Sneijder could follow Robben out of retirement

2020-07-03T23:40:00Z

Wesley Sneijder could follow Arjen Robben out of retirement to play for Utrecht, according to the Daily Mail.

Robben has returned to represent former club Groningen, and Utrecht's sporting director has admitted talks have taken place.

Sneijder Robben Kuyt Holland
proshots

Inter swoop for Greek teenager Botis

2020-07-03T23:20:00Z

Inter are ready to complete the signing of 16-year-old Green goalkeeper Nikolaos Botis, Sky Sport Italy report.

Botis will sign a three-year contract and join from PAOK in spring next year.

Fiorentina want De Rossi as manager

2020-07-03T23:00:00Z

Fiorentina want to bring in former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi as manager, according to DiMarzio.

While there are still obstacles to overcome, it is reported the Roma legend could be in place before the start of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

De Rossi has spoken before of his desire to go into coaching, but he may not have expected such a top job to come up so soon.

Daniele De Rossi Roma 2017-18
Getty Images

Bayern chief addresses Thiago & Havertz talk

2020-07-03T22:45:43Z

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted midfielder Thiago may be seeking a fresh challenge away from the club.

Rummenigge also ruled out any chance of Bayern moving for Kai Havertz this year.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele

2020-07-03T22:30:33Z

Tottenham have turned down approach

Juventus offered former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Tottenham in a bid to sign Tanguy Ndombele, the Telegraph claims.

However, they say Spurs have rejected the offer despite Ndombele coming in for criticism at times from Jose Mourinho.

Ramsey joined Juve for free only a year ago, but faces fresh competition for places following the arrival of Arthur from Barcelona

Chelsea could sign tall players to solve set-piece issues

2020-07-03T22:00:51Z

Frank Lampard says Chelsea could look to solve their problems at set-pieces by signing taller players.

“With Liverpool, I remember a lot of talk about them and set pieces a few seasons ago. They were zonal and conceding a lot,"  Lampard told a press conference. 

"They signed Virgil van Dijk and he heads out everything. There’s a huge relation to personnel and if you don’t have that size, the main thing is trying to compete as hard as you can and making it difficult for other teams to score.

“But I’m not making excuses because we haven’t done that well enough and that has to improve. When you look at who you might bring in with the balance of the squad, it is certainly something to take into account.”

Frank Lampard Jody Morris Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images