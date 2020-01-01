Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele

Everton to rival Arsenal for Stones
Everton are ready to rival Arsenal in any transfer scramble for John Stones, claims The Sun.
The England international centre-half is being linked with a move away from Manchester City, with a return to Goodison Park or fresh start at Emirates Stadium being mooted.
West Ham join the race for Salisu
West Ham have joined Everton, Manchester United and Southampton in asking questions about Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, reports the Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old centre-half is highly-regarded in Spain and may be offered the chance to move to England in the next window.
Liverpool won't look for Lallana replacement
Liverpool will not dip into the transfer market to replace Adam Lallana, claims the Daily Star.
An experienced England international is leaving Anfield as a free agent, but Jurgen Klopp believes academy graduate Curtis Jones can fill that void in his squad.
Messi expected to agree Barca deal
Lionel Messi will thrash out fresh terms with Barcelona despite the talk of a move elsewhere being made, says Cesar Luis Menotti, with the mercurial Argentine still considered to be at his peak and a “representative” of the Liga giants.
Menotti has told TyC Sports: ""Messi is more representative of Barcelona's history than (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu. It doesn't even cross my mind that they won't fix it."
Man Utd eye Sancho alternative
Red Devils take attacker search to Uruguay
Manchester United are closely following winger Facundo Pellistri of Penarol, The Athletic reports.
With Jadon Sancho set to prove expensive, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at alternatives, with the youngster who plays under Diego Forlan one of those.
Benfica sack Bruno Lage
Milner plays down Leeds switch
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has said he does not expect to go back to Leeds United, despite the imminent return of the Elland Road side to the Premier League.
Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "You never know in football, what's around the corner, but I just want to contribute and win as many trophies as I can for Liverpool and add to the great history here.
"I'm biased, but I think the Premier League will be a better place for Leeds in it, and it will be weird to play against them next season.
"It seems a long time ago since I pulled on that shirt, you look back at photos and see how big the shirts were back then. Plenty has changed since then, unfortunately I was part of the team that got relegated and they haven't come back and recovered just yet. It would be great to see them back next season and their fans are incredible as well."
Bale's agent explains why clubs will still spend big in the transfer market
The agent of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale believes that the transfer market will not be adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis in the long term.
Balotelli heading for River Plate?
Mario Balotelli could be heading to River Plate, according to TyCSports.
The striker is currently in dispute with Brescia and is apparently seeking his fourth club in barely 18 months.
Juventus weigh up move for Dzeko
Juventus are eyeing a move to Roma's Eden Dzeko, Tuttosport reports.
Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Wolves' Raul Jimenez have been eyed as their new No.9, but head coach Maurizio Sarri prefers the capital-based forward.
PSV confirm Simon deal
𝚂𝚚𝚞𝚊𝚍 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚎 ✓— PSV (@PSV) July 4, 2020
PSV Vrouwen trekt spits @KyahSimon aan 🇦🇺#KyahIsHere
Bennacer open to Man Utd move
AC Milan midfielder Ismel Bennacer is open to moving to Manchester United this summer, La Gazzette du Fennec reports.
While the Algeria international, who previously played with Arsenal, would be content to stay another season at the Serie A side, the switch to Old Trafford would be attractive.
Aouchiche announces PSG departure
Highly rated teenager Adil Aouchiche has announced he will leave PSG.
Posting on Instagram, he said: "A page turns, thanks Paris for these unforgettable moments."
Wolves want William Carvalho
Leicester may lead the race for William Carvalho, but the Portugal international midfielder may yet end up at Wolves.
According to Estadio Deportivo, the Midlands side are ready to make a bid for the man currently at Real Betis.
Pellegrini close to agreeing Real Betis deal
Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is in line to become Real Betis boss next season, Estadio Deportivo reports.
With relegation not thought to be an issue, Alexis Trujillo will guide the side until the close season, at which point the Chilean will step in.
Barcelona make surprise move to Man City's Garcia
Barca swoop for Man City prodigy
Barcelona are in talks to sign centre-back Eric Garcia from Manchester City, Sport reports.
Garcia was trained at La Masia before moving to Pep Guardiola's side, but out of contract in 2021, he could be allowed to return to Camp Nou this summer.
The 19-year-old has played only a handful of first-team games in England.
Terrier closes in on Rennes move
Hecking to leave Hamburg
Dieter Hecking will not continue as manager of Hamburg, according to Sky Germany.
The 55-year-old failed to win promotion back to the Bundesliga this season, with Hamburg finishing fourth in the second tier.
Hamburg threw away what seemed like certain promotion, and could now turn to former Darmstadt boss Dimitrios Grammozis as Hecking's replacement.
Ajax youngster Botman heads to Lille
Lille have reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old defender Sven Botman from Ajax, reports De Telegraaf.
Botman had been on loan at Heerenveen and was ready to return to Ajax, but will now head to France instead.
It is reported he will sign a five-year contract at Lille, moving for around €8 million (£7m/$9m), with Ajax likely to have a sell-on clause.
Klopp has no plans beyond current Liverpool contract
Jurgen Klopp says he has no plans beyond the end of his current contract at Liverpool.
Sevilla target Feyenoord defender Senesi
Sevilla want to sign defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord, according to Estadio Deportivo.
The 23-year-old Argentine has apparently been identified by Sevilla transfer chief, Pablo Monchi.
Sevilla have been linked with Senesi in the past, and he has continued to impress them during his time in the Netherlands.
Solskjaer outlines intentions ahead of 'important' transfer window
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said what he wants from what he calls an "important" transfer window at Manchester United.
Feyenoord to sign Linssen
Feyenoord will sign 29-year-old Dutch forward Bryan Linssen on a free transfer from Vitesse, De Limburger reports.
Linssen has scored 28 Eredivisie goals in the last two seasons, previously playing for Groningen, Heracles and VVV-Venlo among others.
Aubameyang contract talks move forward
Striker wants £250k/week
Arsenal's contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are still moving forward, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens.
It is claimed Aubameyang wants to stay at Arsenal - and wants a three-year contract at £250k/week.
'Messi would be tempted by Guardiola or Ronaldo'
Lionel Messi would be tempted by the prospect of reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, according to former Barcelona forward Rivaldo.
Sancho still wants Man Utd
Jadon Sancho still wants to sign for Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.
It is reported that a contract won't pose any problem to a potential deal, but United are yet to find an agreement with Borussia Dortmund.
Lazio consider Rose move
Lazio are considering a move for Danny Rose, claim the Corriere dello Sport.
The Rome side are looking to add experience to their squad as they prepare to play in next season's Champions League.
Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle, is under contract at Tottenham until 2021.
Sneijder could follow Robben out of retirement
Wesley Sneijder could follow Arjen Robben out of retirement to play for Utrecht, according to the Daily Mail.
Robben has returned to represent former club Groningen, and Utrecht's sporting director has admitted talks have taken place.
Inter swoop for Greek teenager Botis
Inter are ready to complete the signing of 16-year-old Green goalkeeper Nikolaos Botis, Sky Sport Italy report.
Botis will sign a three-year contract and join from PAOK in spring next year.
Fiorentina want De Rossi as manager
Fiorentina want to bring in former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi as manager, according to DiMarzio.
While there are still obstacles to overcome, it is reported the Roma legend could be in place before the start of the 2020-21 Serie A season.
De Rossi has spoken before of his desire to go into coaching, but he may not have expected such a top job to come up so soon.
Bayern chief addresses Thiago & Havertz talk
Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted midfielder Thiago may be seeking a fresh challenge away from the club.
Rummenigge also ruled out any chance of Bayern moving for Kai Havertz this year.
Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele
Tottenham have turned down approach
Juventus offered former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Tottenham in a bid to sign Tanguy Ndombele, the Telegraph claims.
However, they say Spurs have rejected the offer despite Ndombele coming in for criticism at times from Jose Mourinho.
Ramsey joined Juve for free only a year ago, but faces fresh competition for places following the arrival of Arthur from Barcelona
Chelsea could sign tall players to solve set-piece issues
Frank Lampard says Chelsea could look to solve their problems at set-pieces by signing taller players.
“With Liverpool, I remember a lot of talk about them and set pieces a few seasons ago. They were zonal and conceding a lot," Lampard told a press conference.
"They signed Virgil van Dijk and he heads out everything. There’s a huge relation to personnel and if you don’t have that size, the main thing is trying to compete as hard as you can and making it difficult for other teams to score.
“But I’m not making excuses because we haven’t done that well enough and that has to improve. When you look at who you might bring in with the balance of the squad, it is certainly something to take into account.”