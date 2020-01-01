Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve offer Ramsey to Spurs for Ndombele

midfielder James Milner has said he does not expect to go back to , despite the imminent return of the Elland Road side to the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "You never know in football, what's around the corner, but I just want to contribute and win as many trophies as I can for Liverpool and add to the great history here.

"I'm biased, but I think the Premier League will be a better place for Leeds in it, and it will be weird to play against them next season.

"It seems a long time ago since I pulled on that shirt, you look back at photos and see how big the shirts were back then. Plenty has changed since then, unfortunately I was part of the team that got relegated and they haven't come back and recovered just yet. It would be great to see them back next season and their fans are incredible as well."