Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona schedule Olmo talks with RB Leipzig

PSG to battle Madrid for Haaland
Paris Saint-Germain will, according to AS, battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland in 2022 if Kylian Mbappe decides to move on.
Interest from the Premier League in a prolific Borussia Dortmund striker is also to be expected if an exit door opens up for a highly-rated Norwegian next summer.
PSG spoke with Ronaldo but made no offer
Le10Sport claims that Paris Saint-Germain spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Portuguese making an emotional return to Manchester United.
No formal offer was tabled, though, which freed up the five-time Ballon d'Or to leave Juventus and head back to Old Trafford.
Carter-Vickers snubbed Serie A switch
Cameron Carter-Vickers left Tottenham for Celtic on transfer deadline day, but only after snubbing a switch to Serie A.
Football Insider reports that the 23-year-old USMNT star turned down Torino before heading for Parkhead on a season-long loan that includes an option to buy.
Bruno Alves close to Apollon Smyrnis move
Bruno Alves is close to joining Greek side Apollon Smyrnis, according to Sport 24.
The 39-year-old defender is a free agent after leaving Famalicao just two weeks after signing a two-year deal in July.
He is currently in Greece to have a medical and sign a contract with the club
Barcelona schedule Olmo talks with RB Leipzig (Mundo Deportivo)
Spanish side hoping for January transfer instead of summer
Barcelona are set to enter negotiations with RB Leipzig over a move for Dani Olmo.
The attacking midfielder spent seven years in Barca's youth academy before moving to Dinamo Zagreb and eventually Leipzig.
But the Catalan side want to bring him back and Mundo Deportivo reports they would prefer to sign him in January as opposed to next summer.
They have already scheduled talks with the German side, while recent reports have claimed Olmo is happy to sign a five-year deal with the Camp Nou club.
Falcao signs for Rayo Vallecano
OFICIAL | @FALCAO nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano.— Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) September 4, 2021
¡Bienvenido a Vallecas! ⚡️ 🐅 pic.twitter.com/rWYNto5JsF
Ntep joins Boavista
Bem-vindo, Paul-Georges Ntep! 🏁— Boavista FC (@boavistaoficial) September 4, 2021
👉 Avançado, 29 anos, contrato até ao final da época que contempla mais um ano de opção
🔗 https://t.co/xwvZBXoSiZ#BoavistaFC #OrgulhoAxadrezado #PaulNtep pic.twitter.com/BXrcaE8yZO
AC Milan to return for Faivre in January
AC Milan were disappointed to miss out on the signing of Romain Faivre in the summer transfer window.
Calciomercato reports the Rossoneri tried to convince Brest to sell the 23-year-old midfielder but the French side demanded €15 million for him.
Milan stalled and the deal fell through, but they are likely to make a new attempt to bring him to San Siro in January.
Ribery agrees one-year Salernitana deal
Franck Ribery will complete a move to Serie A side Salernitana, Sky Sport reports.
He has agreed to a one-year deal with an option to extend for another season, earning him a salary of around €1.5 million.
The two parties are working out the finer details of the deal before the announcement can be made.
Dortmund will decide on Reinier future before January
Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier has until January to prove himself to Borussia Dortmund.
The 19-year-old joined on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in August 2020, but his first season was one to forget and he has not played in the Bundesliga so far this season.
Bild reports that Dortmund will give him until the end of this year to earn a place in the team or they will cut the loan short.
Umtiti tells Barca he will fight for place after refusing transfer
Barcelona tried to push Samuel Umtiti out the door during the recent transfer window, but the defender refused to go and insisted he wanted to fulfil his contract.
Mundo Deportivo reports the he met with club president Joan Laporta this week to discuss his future and broke down crying during the conversation.
He plans on fighting for his place in Ronald Koeman's squad and Laporta has told the centre-back that he believes in him and would encourage the coach to be more sensitive to his situation.
CSKA Moscow in talks to sign Castillejo from AC Milan
Samu Castillejo could be on his way out of AC Milan.
Calciomercato reports the club are in talks with CSKA Moscow over a move ahead of the Russian transfer window closing next week.
Milan are willing to let him go on loan move with an obligation for CSKA to buy him outright for around €10 million.
Ribery leaning towards Salernitana move
Franck Ribery is set to make up his mind over his next move.
Hellas Verona have been considering signing him but have not made a solid offer, whereas fellow Serie A side Salernitana have come in with a proposal and are eager to bring him to the club.
Sky Sport reports the French winger is in talks with Salernitana and could come to an agreement this weekend.
Haaland to spark PSG and Real Madrid battle (AS)
Both sides eager to sign Borussia Dortmund star
Erling Haaland is set to trigger a war between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund.
While Madrid have made Kylian Mbappe their top target, they are also keeping an eye on Haaland and could still go for him, according to AS.
PSG still have hope they can convince Mbappe to sign a new deal instead of leaving for free next summer, but if he refuses, Haaland is the one they will go for.
The French giants sounded him out last month as they fielded offers for Mbappe but Dortmund refused to sell.
Kessie rejects AC Milan contract offer amid PSG interest
Franck Kessie's future at AC Milan is looking uncertain.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Rossoneri are trying to get him to sign a contract extension, but the midfielder rejected their latest offer worth €6.5 million per season.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest and could make a move for him in January or next summer.
West Ham to terminate Reid deal
West Ham will terminate Winston Reid's contract by mutual consent, Football Insider says.
The Premier League side are in talks with the defender to cancel his 70,000 per week contract, which still has two years left on it.
Juventus stand firm on Dybala extension offer
Juventus are still determined to extend Paulo Dybala's contract, but refuse to improve on their most recent offer.
After weeks of silence, Tuttosport reports the Serie A side will call his agents on Wednesday to schedule new talks.
But they are standing firm on their offer of a €7 million salary for him, while Dybala's people are pushing for €10m.
Barcelona to offer Fati new contract
Barcelona hope to tie Ansu Fati down to a contract extension, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Fati wants to stay at Camp Nou after being trusted with the No. 10 jersey and the club plan on giving him a lengthy deal.
Ben Arfa could join Rapid Bucharesti
Hatem Ben Arfa could be set to join Rapid Bucharesti, according to Pro Sport.
The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season and his next stop could be Romania.
Fenerbahce consider Rafinha move
Fenerbahçe had a first approach with Rafinha #Alcantara agent to find out the player's situation in the PSG squad. The player has not been registered by the French team in #UCL. 🇧🇷 #Fenerbahce #PSG https://t.co/52UhTo8jeQ— Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) September 3, 2021
Inter eye Kostic move
Inter are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, reports Calciomercato.
Kostic nearly moved to Lazio on deadline day but the deal fell through, and the Nerazzurri are now considering him as a replacement for Ivan Perisic.
Camavinga turned down PSG
New Real Madrid signing Eduardo Camavinga turned down the chance to join PSG, according to AS.
Camavinga joined Madrid this week from Rennes in a €40 million (£34m/$47m) move.
The teenager had strong interest from PSG but his dream was always to move to Los Blancos.
Pjanic accuses Koeman of disrespecting him
Miralem Pjanic has accused Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him after the midfielder left the Catalan club to join Besiktas on loan.
Pjanic spent just one season at Barca after joining from Juventus, making just six domestic starts last year due to injuries and lack of form.
Everton hopeful of Cavani move
Everton are hopeful of launching a move for Edinson Cavani, despite the Uruguay star's insistence that he is happy at Manchester United, per Todo Fichajes.
The forward has given up the No.7 to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to use his old shirt number at Old Trafford.
The Toffees feel they may still tempt the veteran forward if his minutes are drastically cut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Fekir explains Liverpool transfer collapse
Nabil Fekir has opened up on his failed move to Liverpool three years ago, with the World Cup winner revealing that it was issues with his agent rather than an injury that doomed a switch from Lyon.
The Real Betis attacker was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, with the Reds attempting to pry him away from Lyon in 2018.
The hopes of the France international, victorious at the World Cup that summer, were apparently scuppered by a medical issue with the deal all but done - but now Fekir says that it was his management that sunk the swap in the end.
Philippoteaux close to Dijon return
Romain Philippoteaux is close to a season-long loan with Dijon, says Le10Sport.
The Brest midfielder previously spent three years with the club in Ligue 2.
Relegated again last term, he looks set to return with them to the second tier as they look to earn an immediate return to the top flight.
Wolves to make Traore highest earner (The Sun)
The Spain international has been subject to plenty of transfer interest
Wolves are set to make Adama Traore their highest earner in a bid to stave off the lure of suitors Tottenham and Liverpool, says The Sun.
The Spain international is set for a new four-year contract on double his current terms at Molineux.
It comes as multiple Premier League rivals look to tempt the 25-year-old away from the Midlands outfit.