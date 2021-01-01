Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona schedule Olmo talks with RB Leipzig

PSG spoke with Ronaldo but made no offer

2021-09-04T13:55:28Z

Le10Sport claims that Paris Saint-Germain spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Portuguese making an emotional return to Manchester United.

No formal offer was tabled, though, which freed up the five-time Ballon d'Or to leave Juventus and head back to Old Trafford.

Carter-Vickers snubbed Serie A switch

2021-09-04T13:33:43Z

Cameron Carter-Vickers left Tottenham for Celtic on transfer deadline day, but only after snubbing a switch to Serie A.

Football Insider reports that the 23-year-old USMNT star turned down Torino before heading for Parkhead on a season-long loan that includes an option to buy.

Bruno Alves close to Apollon Smyrnis move

2021-09-04T12:59:29Z

Bruno Alves is close to joining Greek side Apollon Smyrnis, according to Sport 24.

The 39-year-old defender is a free agent after leaving Famalicao just two weeks after signing a two-year deal in July.

He is currently in Greece to have a medical and sign a contract with the club

2021-09-04T12:35:39Z

Spanish side hoping for January transfer instead of summer

Barcelona are set to enter negotiations with RB Leipzig over a move for Dani Olmo.

The attacking midfielder spent seven years in Barca's youth academy before moving to Dinamo Zagreb and eventually Leipzig.

But the Catalan side want to bring him back and Mundo Deportivo reports they would prefer to sign him in January as opposed to next summer.

They have already scheduled talks with the German side, while recent reports have claimed Olmo is happy to sign a five-year deal with the Camp Nou club.

AC Milan to return for Faivre in January

2021-09-04T11:39:58Z

AC Milan were disappointed to miss out on the signing of Romain Faivre in the summer transfer window.

Calciomercato reports the Rossoneri tried to convince Brest to sell the 23-year-old midfielder but the French side demanded €15 million for him.

Milan stalled and the deal fell through, but they are likely to make a new attempt to bring him to San Siro in January.

Dortmund will decide on Reinier future before January

2021-09-04T10:32:25Z

Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier has until January to prove himself to Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old joined on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in August 2020, but his first season was one to forget and he has not played in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Bild reports that Dortmund will give him until the end of this year to earn a place in the team or they will cut the loan short.

Umtiti tells Barca he will fight for place after refusing transfer

2021-09-04T09:59:45Z

Barcelona tried to push Samuel Umtiti out the door during the recent transfer window, but the defender refused to go and insisted he wanted to fulfil his contract.

Mundo Deportivo reports the he met with club president Joan Laporta this week to discuss his future and broke down crying during the conversation.

He plans on fighting for his place in Ronald Koeman's squad and Laporta has told the centre-back that he believes in him and would encourage the coach to be more sensitive to his situation.

CSKA Moscow in talks to sign Castillejo from AC Milan

2021-09-04T09:31:45Z

Samu Castillejo could be on his way out of AC Milan.

Calciomercato reports the club are in talks with CSKA Moscow over a move ahead of the Russian transfer window closing next week.

Milan are willing to let him go on loan move with an obligation for CSKA to buy him outright for around €10 million.

Ribery leaning towards Salernitana move

2021-09-04T09:03:05Z

Franck Ribery is set to make up his mind over his next move.

Hellas Verona have been considering signing him but have not made a solid offer, whereas fellow Serie A side Salernitana have come in with a proposal and are eager to bring him to the club.

Sky Sport reports the French winger is in talks with Salernitana and could come to an agreement this weekend.

Haaland to spark PSG and Real Madrid battle (AS)

2021-09-04T08:30:14Z

Both sides eager to sign Borussia Dortmund star

Erling Haaland is set to trigger a war between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund.

While Madrid have made Kylian Mbappe their top target, they are also keeping an eye on Haaland and could still go for him, according to AS.

PSG still have hope they can convince Mbappe to sign a new deal instead of leaving for free next summer, but if he refuses, Haaland is the one they will go for.

The French giants sounded him out last month as they fielded offers for Mbappe but Dortmund refused to sell. 

Kessie rejects AC Milan contract offer amid PSG interest

2021-09-04T08:00:19Z

Franck Kessie's future at AC Milan is looking uncertain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says the Rossoneri are trying to get him to sign a contract extension, but the midfielder rejected their latest offer worth €6.5 million per season.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest and could make a move for him in January or next summer.

West Ham to terminate Reid deal

2021-09-04T07:33:44Z

West Ham will terminate Winston Reid's contract by mutual consent, Football Insider says.

The Premier League side are in talks with the defender to cancel his 70,000 per week contract, which still has two years left on it.

Juventus stand firm on Dybala extension offer

2021-09-04T07:01:19Z

Juventus are still determined to extend Paulo Dybala's contract, but refuse to improve on their most recent offer.

After weeks of silence, Tuttosport reports the Serie A side will call his agents on Wednesday to schedule new talks.

But they are standing firm on their offer of a €7 million salary for him, while Dybala's people are pushing for €10m. 

Barcelona to offer Fati new contract

2021-09-04T06:29:31Z

Barcelona hope to tie Ansu Fati down to a contract extension, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Fati wants to stay at Camp Nou after being trusted with the No. 10 jersey and the club plan on giving him a lengthy deal. 

Ben Arfa could join Rapid Bucharesti

2021-09-04T03:00:11Z

Hatem Ben Arfa could be set to join Rapid Bucharesti, according to Pro Sport.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season and his next stop could be Romania.

Inter eye Kostic move

2021-09-04T01:00:41Z

Inter are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, reports Calciomercato.

Kostic nearly moved to Lazio on deadline day but the deal fell through, and the Nerazzurri are now considering him as a replacement for Ivan Perisic.

Camavinga turned down PSG

2021-09-04T00:00:37Z

New Real Madrid signing Eduardo Camavinga turned down the chance to join PSG, according to AS.

Camavinga joined Madrid this week from Rennes in a €40 million (£34m/$47m) move.

The teenager had strong interest from PSG but his dream was always to move to Los Blancos.

Pjanic accuses Koeman of disrespecting him

2021-09-03T23:00:00Z

Miralem Pjanic has accused Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him after the midfielder left the Catalan club to join Besiktas on loan.

Pjanic spent just one season at Barca after joining from Juventus, making just six domestic starts last year due to injuries and lack of form.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Everton hopeful of Cavani move

2021-09-03T22:45:00Z

Everton are hopeful of launching a move for Edinson Cavani, despite the Uruguay star's insistence that he is happy at Manchester United, per Todo Fichajes.

The forward has given up the No.7 to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to use his old shirt number at Old Trafford.

The Toffees feel they may still tempt the veteran forward if his minutes are drastically cut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fekir explains Liverpool transfer collapse

2021-09-03T22:30:00Z

Nabil Fekir has opened up on his failed move to Liverpool three years ago, with the World Cup winner revealing that it was issues with his agent rather than an injury that doomed a switch from Lyon.

The Real Betis attacker was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, with the Reds attempting to pry him away from Lyon in 2018.

The hopes of the France international, victorious at the World Cup that summer, were apparently scuppered by a medical issue with the deal all but done - but now Fekir says that it was his management that sunk the swap in the end.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Philippoteaux close to Dijon return

2021-09-03T22:15:00Z

Romain Philippoteaux is close to a season-long loan with Dijon, says Le10Sport.

The Brest midfielder previously spent three years with the club in Ligue 2.

Relegated again last term, he looks set to return with them to the second tier as they look to earn an immediate return to the top flight.

Wolves to make Traore highest earner (The Sun)

2021-09-03T22:00:00Z

The Spain international has been subject to plenty of transfer interest

Wolves are set to make Adama Traore their highest earner in a bid to stave off the lure of suitors Tottenham and Liverpool, says The Sun.

The Spain international is set for a new four-year contract on double his current terms at Molineux.

It comes as multiple Premier League rivals look to tempt the 25-year-old away from the Midlands outfit.