Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van de Beek's agents snubbing interest

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2021-22
Lyon accept £15m Cornet offer from Burnley

2021-08-24T16:44:58Z

Lyon have accepted Burnley's £15 million (€17.5m/$20.5m) offer for Maxwel Cornet, reports Sky Sports.

The left-back will now decide whether to join the Premier League side in a move that would match their club-record transfer.

Virginia leaves Everton for Sporting CP loan

2021-08-24T16:12:50Z

Sorloth set to join Real Sociedad

2021-08-24T15:30:58Z

RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth is set to join Real Sociedad, reports Bild

Marseille and Roma were also in the hunt for the 25-year-old, who will leave Leipzig after just one season.

Alexander Sorloth.jpg
Zappacosta completes Atalanta move

2021-08-24T15:04:32Z

Roma join race to sign Zakaria

2021-08-24T14:59:46Z

Roma have joined the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria - as Calcio Mercato reports.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who only has 12 months left to run on his current contract.

Gladbach won't let Zakaria go on the cheap, though, with it reported that they will demand at least £30 million ($41m) for a prized asset.

Spurs reach agreement to sign Sarr

2021-08-24T14:30:00Z

Van de Beek's agents snubbing interest (The Times)

2021-08-24T13:57:38Z

The Dutch midfielder continues to struggle for minutes at Old Trafford

Donny van de Beek's agents have, according to The Times, been snubbing any interest shown in the Manchester United midfielder.

The Netherlands international remains determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford despite struggling for regular game time.

Interest ends in Liverpool star Williams

2021-08-24T13:25:36Z

The Liverpool Echo reports that a summer move for Neco Williams is now looking unlikely.

The Wales international defender was expected to head out of Liverpool in the current window, with a number of clubs keen, but that interest has ended and no move is on the cards.

Robertson signs new Liverpool deal

2021-08-24T13:01:40Z

Spurs not discussing McKennie-Sissoko swap

2021-08-24T12:51:50Z

Tottenham and Juventus have no interest in doing a swap deal that would see Weston McKennie and Moussa Sissoko trade places, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The Bianconeri are open to parting with a USMNT star, but only if an offer of €25 million-plus (£21m/$29m) is tabled.

Zappacosta heading for Chelsea exit

2021-08-24T12:26:56Z

Davide Zappacosta's proposed move from Chelsea to Atalanta is edging ever closer to completion, reports Sky Sports.

The Italy international full-back is heading back to his homeland after struggling to make an impact in English football.

Milan considering swoop for Porto's Corona

2021-08-24T11:59:59Z

Milan are considering a swoop for Porto star Jesus Corona, as Calcio Mercato reports.

The Rossoneri are eager to bolster their options on the right by luring the 28-year-old away from Estadio Do Dragao before the transfer window closes.

Corona recorded two goals and seven assists in 30 Primeira Liga outings for Porto last term.

West Ham interested in Lille midfielder Bamba

2021-08-24T11:29:46Z

Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba is the subject of interest from West Ham, according to The Express.

The Hammers are looking at the 25-year-old as a potential alternative to Jesse Lingard, who returned to Manchester United earlier this summer after a loan spell at the London Stadium.

Bamba made 38 Ligue 1 appearances during Lille's run to the title last season.

Bernardo not heading to Milan

2021-08-24T11:09:23Z

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is not on the verge of completing a move to Milan, Goal can confirm.

It has been reported that the two clubs have agreed terms on a permanent deal, but there are no real signs that the Portuguese will join up with the Rossoneri this summer.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Bernardo wants to leave City, with Tottenham also being linked with a swoop for his services.

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City 2021/22
Valverde signs Real deal with €1bn release clause

2021-08-24T10:59:28Z

Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid that includes a €1 billion (£856m/$1.2bn) release clause, Goal can confirm.

Valverde has spent the last six years of his career on Real's books, having initially been snapped up from Uruguayan outfit Penarol as a teenager in 2016.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key member of the Blancos' squad during that period, and he has now been handed a bumper new deal that will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.

Read more here.

Chelsea forward Ugbo set to join Genk

2021-08-24T10:29:59Z

Man City preparing final bid for Kane

2021-08-24T10:03:10Z

Manchester City are readying one final bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, claims The Irish Independent.

The Premier League champions want to bring in another goalscorer, but are losing patience with Spurs when it comes to a long-running saga involving England's current captain.

Arsenal keen on Trippier but need asking price dropped

2021-08-24T09:39:53Z

Arsenal remain keen on Kieran Trippier, reports The Sun, but will need his asking price to be dropped in order for a deal to be done.

The Atletico Madrid right-back, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has a £34 million ($47m) release clause in his contract.

Man Utd knocked back West Ham approach for Lingard

2021-08-24T08:59:58Z

Manchester United have already knocked back an approach from West Ham for Jesse Lingard, claims ESPN.

The England international playmaker starred for the Hammers on loan last season and is wanted back at the London Stadium amid fierce competition for places at his parent club.

Arsenal open to offers for Aubameyang (Independent)

2021-08-24T08:26:53Z

Gunners prepared to part with captain

Arsenal are, according to The Irish Independent, open to offers for club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners will allow the Gabonese striker to head through the exits if a suitable bid is tabled before the summer transfer deadline.

Inter looking at Belotti as Lukaku replacement

2021-08-24T07:59:35Z

Inter are looking at Torino's Andrea Belotti as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Nerazzurri have already snapped up Edin Dzeko from Roma, but the Bosnian is approaching the latter stages of his career at 35.

Belotti is eight years younger, and could fill the void left by Lukaku's return to Chelsea in the long-term.

Andrea Belotti Torino 2020-21
Fiorentina interested in Lille right-back Celik

2021-08-24T07:29:43Z

Lille right-back Zeki Celik is the subject of interest from Fiorentina - according to Le 10 Sport.

La Viola are eager to bolster their defensive ranks by signing the 24-year--old, who helped the French outfit when Ligue 1 last season.

Celik still has two years left on his current contract and is reportedly valued at around £18 million ($25m).

Arsenal set to loan Torreira to Fiorentina

2021-08-24T07:00:02Z

Tottenham in talks to sign Juve’s McKennie

2021-08-24T06:29:50Z

Tottenham in talks to sign Juve’s McKennie Tottenham are in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie - according to Calcio Mercato.

Spurs are trying to arrange a loan deal for the United States international until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Juventus are open to McKennie’s departure, but would prefer a permanent move to a loan.

Wolves reject Traore loan offer from Spurs

2021-08-24T01:56:20Z

Wolves have rejected a Tottenham loan offer for Adama Traore, according to The Times.

The offer carried an option to buy for next summer, with Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo eager to add his former player to his current squad.

Man Utd urged to bid for Kane 'now'

2021-08-24T01:49:51Z

Manchester United have been urged to bid for Harry Kane this summer by former stalwart Gary Neville, who believes that the arrival of both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will not be enough to win the Red Devils the Premier League title this season.

England star Sancho and World Cup winner Varane are so far the headline arrivals at Old Trafford this term as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to end a four-year-plus barren spell at the Theatre of Dreams.

Read the full story on Goal!

Harry Kane Tottenham Manchester United GFX
Cunha expected to join Atletico Madrid

2021-08-24T00:29:09Z

Latest on Chelsea loan army

2021-08-23T22:55:00Z

Want updates on the entire brigade of young Chelsea loanees? Correspondent Nizaar Kinsella has you covered.

Goal has published a full round-up of every Blues loan, which can be accessed here.

Kenedy Emerson Chelsea GFX
Van de Beek offered Man Utd hope

2021-08-23T22:45:00Z

Donny van de Beek has been offered hope that he does have a part to play in Manchester United's plans this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that the Dutchman remains "important" to the collective cause.

Read the full story on Goal!

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2020-21
Leicester Women secure Scofield

2021-08-23T22:30:00Z

Chelsea-linked Rice angles for West Ham exit (The Times)

2021-08-23T22:15:00Z

The midfielder will reportedly snub all contract offers to force a future move

Chelsea-linked Declan Rice is upset he has been priced out of a move from West Ham this summer and is determined not to sign a new contract, according to The Times.

The England star, who is also said to be of interest to Manchester United and Manchester City, still has three years left on his current deal, so West Ham don't need to sell him right away.

However, his contract stance could ramp up transfer speculation after a relatively quiet summer of rumours for him.

Declan Rice West Ham 2020-21
USWNT star Press becomes first Angel City FC signing

2021-08-23T22:00:00Z

USWNT international Christen Press has become the first signing of National Women's Soccer League expansion outfit Angel City FC, ahead of the club's planned 2022 debut.

The 32-year-old, who was scheduled to play for fellow new outfit Racing Louisville in their maiden season this year, has seen her playing rights traded to the Los Angeles outfit as their first capture.

Read the full story on Goal!