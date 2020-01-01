Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Silva to sign for Lazio on Monday

Liverpool & Leicester enquire about Olympiakos left-back
Liverpool and Leicester have both made an enquiry about Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, reports the Daily Mail.
The Reds are looking for cover for Andy Robertson, and saw a £10 million ($13m) bid rejected this week for Norwich's Jamal Lewis.
Leicester have been eyeing Tsimikas for more than a year amid increasing interest in their star left-back Ben Chilwell.
Brighton reject £22m Leeds bid for White
The defender starred on loan at Elland Road last term
Brighton have rejected a £22 million ($29m) bid from Leeds for defender Ben White, according to Sky Sports.
White was an ever-present in central defence for Leeds last season, helping the club win the Championship and earn promotion to the Premier League.
Brighton are aiming to tie White down to a new deal, but the 22-year-old has thus far turned down two contract offers.
Liverpool to only consider permanent bids for Grujic & Wilson
Liverpool have made it clear they will not accept loan offers this summer for either Harry Wilson or Marko Grujic, reports the Liverpool Echo.
Both players are in high demand after starring on loan for Bournemouth and Hertha Berlin respectively last season.
Liverpool won't consider any bids of less than £20 million ($26m) for either player, and Jurgen Klopp is prepared to utilise both in his first team next season should a suitable bid not arrive.
Man Utd to offer Henderson massive raise
Manchester United are set to offer goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new deal worth £60,000 per week, reports The Transfer Window Podcast.
Henderson impressed on loan at Sheffield United in 2019-20 and he could be promoted to United's first-choice goalkeeper next season amid David de Gea's struggles.
The new contract would see Henderson's wages increase fivefold.
‘Man City’s transfer success scares rivals’
Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater says the Blues should make no apologies for spending big during Sheikh Mansour’s ownership.
Goater insisted that City aren't the only team to shell out major transfer fees in the past decade, but other big-spenders haven't achieved the same success.
Boudebouz set to leave St. Etienne
Ryad Boudebouz could leave St. Etienne this summer despite only arriving from Real Betis last year, reports Le10Sport.
In an effort to get younger, St. Etienne manager Claude Puel has identified veterans he'd like to sell, including Boudebouz, Yann M'Vila and Wahbi Khazri.
Bordeaux could be keen on a move for Boudebouz.
Terry to stay at Aston Villa
Aston Villa assistant John Terry will remain with the club next season, according to The Sun.
Terry has been tipped for a managerial role in the future and this week's arrival of Craig Shakespeare as assistant head coach led to speculation Terry could depart.
But the former Chelsea defender is set to stay in 2020-21 with Villa having narrowly escaped relegation this season.
Silva to sign for Lazio on Monday
The playmaker has been with Man City since 2010
David Silva's move to Lazio will be finalised on Monday, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The 34-year-old will join as a free agent after 10 seasons with Manchester City, during which he became a club legend and won four Premier League titles.
Silva turned down interest from the United Arab Emirates and MLS side Inter Miami in favour of a move to Serie A.
Will Kane stay at Spurs?
PSG remain keen on Vinicius
Paris Saint-Germain continue to monitor the situation of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, claims Marca.
The Brazilian has slipped back out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, with Ligue 1 heavyweights now considering a move.
Liverpool looking at White
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Ben White, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The highly-rated Brighton defender strarred on loan at Leedsin 2019-20 and has caught the eye of leading sides in the Premier League.
Spurs set to make Bale approach
Tottenham want Real Madrid star
Tottenham are preparing a stunning bid to bring Gareth Bale back onto their books, claims Football Insider.
The Wales international forward has been frozen out at Santiago Bernabeu and could be offered a clean slate back in familiar surroundings.
Roma ready fresh approach for Smalling
Sancho & De Ligt on Man Utd wish list
Manchester United have a number of top transfer targets in mind, according to the Evening Standard.
Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Kingsley Coman are all registering on the Red Devils' radar.
New boss at Bournemouth
We're delighted to confirm Jason Tindall as our new manager 🙌#afcb 🍒— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 8, 2020
Sarri leaves Juventus
Official | Maurizio Sarri relieved of his duties.https://t.co/39vYyBXaqo pic.twitter.com/k2dxnmkokT— JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfcen) August 8, 2020
Inter ready to do battle with Milan for Milenkovic
Inter are ready to do battle with Milan in the transfer market for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri have been chasing the 22-year-old for some time, but are unwilling to meet La Viola's asking €40 million (£36m/$47m) asking price.
Milan have proposed an exchange deal, but Inter are ready to blow their local rivals out of the water by matching Fiorentina's original valuation.
Chelsea decide against signing Sankoh following trial period
Mohamed Sankoh has completed a switch to Stuttgart following Chelsea's decision not to sign him after a brief trial period at their Cobham training centre.
Sankoh enjoyed a fine season at Stoke City in 2019-20, as he contributed nine goals and nine assists to their cause at U-18 level to carve out a reputation as one of the most promising young players in the Championship.
It was reported back in April that both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid had registered their interest in the 16-year-old, who has been compared to former Stamford Bridge frontman Romelu Lukaku.
Merquelanz signs new Real Sociedad deal
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @merquelanz11 renews until 2025 💙#Merquelanz2025 #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/vtukmLKFrt— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 8, 2020
Juve contact Pochettino
Argentine boss lined up to replace Sarri
Juventus have contacted ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino over his availability - according to Gazetta dello Sport.
The Bianconeri are keen on bringing in the Argentine to replace Maurizio Sarri, whose first season in Turin has been dubbed a failure by a number of fans and experts.
Juve have moved for Pochettino in the wake of a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon on Friday.
Chelsea set to sell Jorginho to fund Rice pursuit
Chelsea are set to sell Jorginho to fund a possible swoop for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice - as the Daily Star reports.
The Blues are planning to launch a £65 million ($85m) bid for Rice, but must first raise some extra cash from player sales to finance a deal.
Jorginho could be among those to make way, with Juventus mooted as a possible next destination for the out-of-favour Chelsea star.
Red Bull Bragantino announce Phelipe signing
O atacante Luis Phelipe chega para reforçar o Massa Bruta na temporada! O jogador, de 19 anos, defendeu a equipe ano passado e foi contratado por empréstimo de um ano do Red Bull Salzburg! pic.twitter.com/J0FfsHqpp8— Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) August 7, 2020
Bakayoko willing to accept pay-cut to rejoin Milan
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is willing to accept a pay-cut to rejoin Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 25-year-old - who currently earns €6 million per-week - spent the 2018-19 season on loan at San Siro, before sealing a temporary move to Monaco last summer.
Bakayoko would consider halving his earnings to head back to Milan, with Chelsea eager to get him off their books permanently.
'Willian would be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal'
Chelsea star Willian is a "special player", according to Paul Merson, who insists that the midfielder "would be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal".
The Gunners are closing in on the signing of the Brazilian on a free transfer as he nears the end of his current contract with the Blues.
Chelsea are only willing to extend the 31-year-old's stay in west London through to 2023, with the winger wanting a three-year deal.
Everton target Atletico outcast Lemar
Everton are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar - according to Le 10 Sport.
The Toffees are planning to launch an official bid for the 24-year-old, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Wanda Metropolitano.
However, Atletico will look to recoup a large chunk of the €70 million (£63m/$83m) they paid to bring Lemar to the club from Monaco in 2018.
Chelsea given Havertz transfer warning
Chelsea have been given a transfer warning in their pursuit of Kai Havertz, as Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted that the Blues must meet their terms to land his signature.
Goal reported last month that Chelsea have opened negotiations with Leverkusen over a potential €76 million (£69m/$90m) deal for Havertz, who was one of the standout players in the Bundesliga in 2019-20.
However, before the coronavirus-enforced break in the season, the Bundesliga side's head coach Peter Bosz insisted that a prized asset would not be sold for less than €100m (£90m/$111m, while talking up his rapid rise to prominence in Germany.
Milan set sights on Arsenal's Torreira
Milan have identified Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira as a transfer target - according to The Telegraph.
The Rossoneri could land the Uruguayan if they decide to launch a formal bid, with the Gunners open to a sale in the summer transfer window.
Torreira has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta's arrival as head coach back in December.
Man Utd tracking Napoli keeper Meret
Red Devils eyeing potential De Gea replacement
Manchester United are tracking Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret - as The Sun reports.
The futures of number one shot-stopper David de Gea and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson are currently up in the air, with the former's form questioned and the latter set to remain at Bramall Lane.
United could swoop for Meret if they offload one of their main 'keepers, having seen the Italian take in 29 appearances for Napoli in 2019-20.
Southampton ready to bid for Liverpool winger Wilson
Southampton are ready to launch a bid for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson - according to Football Insider.
The Saints are planning to swoop for the 23-year-old ahead of the new season, but may face competition from Premier League new-boys Leeds United.
Wilson, who spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Bournemouth, has only made one senior appearance for Liverpool to date.
Palace interested in Watford's Deulofeu
Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace - according to the Evening Standard.
The Eagles could move to bring in the 26-year-old on loan following the Hornet's relegation from the Premier League.
Deulofeu is expected to seek a transfer away from Watford, but he remains contracted to stay at Vicarage Road through to 2023.
Reds hit hurdle in Lewis pursuit
Liverpool's £10m bid for Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis has been rejected, according to Metro.
After the Canaries relegation, the 22-year-old left back wants to stay in the Premier League and is keen to join the Reds.
However, Norwich want at least £20m for their prized asset.
Leeds hope to snare Benrahma
Leeds have made Brentford attacker Said Benrahma one of their top attacking targets.
The Express reports that the Whites will submit a bid for the £20m-rated Algerian, with West Ham, Aston Villa, Tottenham also interested.
Benrahma scored 17 goals and nine assists as Brentford fell just short of Premier League promotion with defeat in the playoff final.
'I am the coach of Real Madrid, that's it'
Zinedine Zidane moved to stamp out any speculation over his future on Friday, insisting he will be the Real Madrid coach next season.
Madrid's 2019-20 campaign finally came to an end at the Etihad Stadium with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League – Los Blancos exiting the competition at the last-16 stage with a 4-2 aggregate loss.
The club do have the league title to show for the campaign, and it is their first La Liga crown since 2017.
Sarri 'offended' by Juve future questions
Maurizio Sarri says talk about his future as Juventus coach is 'offensive' after the Serie A champions were dumped out of the Champions League at the round-of-16 stage by Ligue 1 side Lyon.
Needing to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in France six months ago prior to the coronavirus-forced break, Juve managed to win the home tie 2-1 but were eliminated on away goals.
Speculation has been growing that Sarri's position at the Old Lady is under threat despite winning the Serie A title last month - by an eventual one-point margin ahead of Inter.
'Ronaldo will stay with us' - Juventus president Agnelli
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has insisted that his star player Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club next season.
Ronaldo scored twice against Lyon on Friday, but the French side still shockingly eliminated Juve from the Champions League on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate result.
The 35-year-old scored 37 goals this season, which saw him break the club record for most goals in a single season.
Liverpool linked with Sarr
The Senegal star was relegated with the Hornets this term
Liverpool could make a move for Watford's Ismaila Sarr, reports the Liverpool Echo.
At 22, Sarr fits into Liverpool's transfer strategy, with the Reds looking to bring in players with the potential to improve in the short and long-term future.
Sarr would offer depth in attack, and the winger's friendship with Sadio Mane could lead to a move.
Wolves to assess Nuno's future after Europa League
Wolves will wait until after the club's Europa League run to assess Nuno Espirito Santo's future, according to the Daily Mail.
The manager's contract with the club expires at the end of next season, but those within the club are confident that they can keep hold of the Portuguese boss.
Any agreement would also see the manager's assistants also given new deals with the club.
Pescara terminate forward's contract after just four games
Valeri Bojinov has seen his contract with Pescara terminated after just four games, the club announced.
Pescara signed the Bulgarian forward in February, and he earned a red card before his official debut after being sent off for insulting the referee from the bench.
Bojinov has previously played for Parma, Sporting CP and Partizan.
Palace set to miss out on Eze
Crystal Palace are set to miss out on QPR's Eberechi Eze, reports The Sun.
Palace have targeted the midfielder, but have refused to budge on their £10 million ($13 million) offer, which included potential add-ons.
QPR, meanwhile, are looking for double that, leading to a breakdown in talks.
LAFC prepared to field transfer offers this summer
LAFC General Manager John Thorrington says that he has already received several enquiries about potential transfers.
Diego Rossi, Eduard Atuesta and Brian Rodriguez are among the club's players that have received interest from abroad, with Thorrington saying that there have been several "concrete offers" for various players.
“We evaluate everything in context, we take each offer on a case-by-case basis," Thorrington told MLSSoccer.com. "Whatever level of discount there is right now, we evaluate offers slightly differently. That’s the sensible thing to do, but that does not mean we’re going to shortchange an asset we have."