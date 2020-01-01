Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

Liverpool not expected to make Thiago move
The Spaniard could be staying put
Liverpool are happy with their current midfield options and won't look to sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to Sky Sports.
While the Spaniard is keen on moving to Anfield, the Reds aren't ready to make a move just yet but do view Thiago as a potential future transfer.
Wolves boss calls for transfers after Europa League exit
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes that his side need new signings to reach the next level after exiting the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday.
Raul Jimenez missed a first-half penalty in the quarter-final match at MSV-Arena in Duisburg, and Wolves were made to pay late in the match when Lucas Ocampos scored the winner from a header in a 1-0 result.
Wolves have finished in seventh place in back-to-back seasons after being promoted to the Premier League, and Nuno has said his side were hampered in 2019-20 as they looked to compete domestically and in Europe. Still, the Portuguese boss was happy with his team reaching the last eight of the continental competition.
Arsenal and Spurs pull out of race for Fraser
Juve among clubs interested in Burnley's McNeil
Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has attracted the attention of Leicester City, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old was a key part of the Clarets' side this season and ended the Premier League campaign with two goals and six assists.
Iheanacho wanted by Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce are eager to sign Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a two-year loan deal, claims Fotospor.
The 23-year-old will be a replacement for Vedat Muriqi with the Turkish club set to offer the Foxes €12 million (£10m/$14m) to secure his services.
AC Milan in talks to sign €35m Bakayoko
AC Milan have started talks with Chelsea to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko. €3M loan + €35M buy option ready to be offered as first bid. The player wants to come back. 🔴⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #CFC #Milan #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2020
David Silva to join Lazio
Departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva will be playing for Lazio next season, The Guardian has confirmed.
Silva will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A side after 10 years at the Etihad.
Fulham considering Chambers transfer
Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has emerged as a target for Fulham, reports The Sun.
Chambers has previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage and manager Scott Parker believes he could be an ideal addition as the club returns to the Premier League.
The Gunners are open to letting Chambers move on with a transfer fee of around £12 million ($15m) expected.
Walker to stay at Man City
Manchester City have told Kyle Walker he remains in their plans next season, claims The Sun.
The 20-year-old was reportedly fearful for his future at the club but has been assured by Pep Guardiola that his place in his starting side remains safe.
Bayern set to sign Celtic's Hepburn
Bayern Munich are poised to snare Celtic teenager Barry Hepburn, according to the Secret Scout.
The 16-year-old recently completed his medical in Germany with an official announcement now imminent.
Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes
The Gunners are circling the Dutchman
Arsenal are considering a £25 million (€27m/$32m) move for Ajax attacker Quincy Promes, reports The Sun.
The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on playing at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta eager to make him one of his first signings this summer.
Promes only moved to Ajax from Sevilla in 2019.