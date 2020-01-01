Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes that his side need new signings to reach the next level after exiting the at the hands of on Tuesday.

Raul Jimenez missed a first-half penalty in the quarter-final match at MSV-Arena in Duisburg, and Wolves were made to pay late in the match when Lucas Ocampos scored the winner from a header in a 1-0 result.

Wolves have finished in seventh place in back-to-back seasons after being promoted to the Premier League, and Nuno has said his side were hampered in 2019-20 as they looked to compete domestically and in Europe. Still, the Portuguese boss was happy with his team reaching the last eight of the continental competition.

