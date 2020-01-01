Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Quincy Promes Ajax 2019-20
Getty/Goal

Liverpool not expected to make Thiago move

2020-08-12T05:00:55Z

The Spaniard could be staying put

Liverpool are happy with their current midfield options and won't look to sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to Sky Sports.

While the Spaniard is keen on moving to Anfield, the Reds aren't ready to make a move just yet but do view Thiago as a potential future transfer. 

Wolves boss calls for transfers after Europa League exit

2020-08-12T04:00:12Z

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes that his side need new signings to reach the next level after exiting the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday.

Raul Jimenez missed a first-half penalty in the quarter-final match at MSV-Arena in Duisburg, and Wolves were made to pay late in the match when Lucas Ocampos scored the winner from a header in a 1-0 result.

Wolves have finished in seventh place in back-to-back seasons after being promoted to the Premier League, and Nuno has said his side were hampered in 2019-20 as they looked to compete domestically and in Europe. Still, the Portuguese boss was happy with his team reaching the last eight of the continental competition.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Arsenal and Spurs pull out of race for Fraser

2020-08-12T03:00:32Z

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have decided against trying to sign former Bournemouth attacker Ryan Fraser, reports 90min

The current free agent was linked to both clubs in recent months but he can now Leeds, West Brom and Fulham to the list of sides that are interested in striking a deal. 

Ryan Fraser Bournemouth 2018-19
Getty

Juve among clubs interested in Burnley's McNeil

2020-08-12T02:00:28Z

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has attracted the attention of Leicester City, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus, according to Sky Sports

The 20-year-old was a key part of the Clarets' side this season and ended the Premier League campaign with two goals and six assists. 

Iheanacho wanted by Fenerbahce

2020-08-12T01:00:58Z

Fenerbahce are eager to sign Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a two-year loan deal, claims Fotospor

The 23-year-old will be a replacement for Vedat Muriqi with the Turkish club set to offer the Foxes €12 million (£10m/$14m) to secure his services. 

AC Milan in talks to sign €35m Bakayoko

2020-08-12T00:00:25Z

David Silva to join Lazio

2020-08-11T22:55:28Z

Departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva will be playing for Lazio next season, The Guardian has confirmed. 

Silva will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A side after 10 years at the Etihad. 

Fulham considering Chambers transfer

2020-08-11T22:40:04Z

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has emerged as a target for Fulham, reports The Sun

Chambers has previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage and manager Scott Parker believes he could be an ideal addition as the club returns to the Premier League. 

The Gunners are open to letting Chambers move on with a transfer fee of around £12 million ($15m) expected. 

Walker to stay at Man City

2020-08-11T22:25:05Z

Manchester City have told Kyle Walker he remains in their plans next season, claims The Sun

The 20-year-old was reportedly fearful for his future at the club but has been assured by Pep Guardiola that his place in his starting side remains safe. 

Kyle Walker

Bayern set to sign Celtic's Hepburn

2020-08-11T22:15:37Z

Bayern Munich are poised to snare Celtic teenager Barry Hepburn, according to the Secret Scout 

The 16-year-old recently completed his medical in Germany with an official announcement now imminent. 

 

Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

2020-08-11T22:00:24Z

The Gunners are circling the Dutchman

Arsenal are considering a £25 million (€27m/$32m) move for Ajax attacker Quincy Promes, reports The Sun

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on playing at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta eager to make him one of his first signings this summer. 

Promes only moved to Ajax from Sevilla in 2019. 