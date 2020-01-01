Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal set to miss out on Szoloboszai

Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico
Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.
Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan
Turkish star could stay at the San Siro
The agent of Hakan Calhanoglu had a meeting today in Milano with AC Milan board.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Talks on to extend his contract - expiring on next June. AC Milan are still working to reach an agreement, nothing advanced by Manchester United side now [while he’s negotiating with Milan]. 🔴🇹🇷
Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact
Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.
According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.
The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision
Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.
The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.
Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.
Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai
Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star
Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, here we go! The decision has been made. The agreement with Salzburg is set to be completed - personal terms too. ⚪️🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Looks like tomorrow is ‘the day’. Szoboszlai and his agent are flying in Leipzig for medicals. More to come soon! #transfers