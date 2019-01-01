Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jovic completes £52.4m Real Madrid move

Kenedy sent back to Chelsea after Newcastle loan spell
Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy has been sent back to Stamford Bridge after a failed loan spell with Newcastle United, reports the Sun.
The 23-year-old managed just a single goal for the Magpies in the Premier League and barely featured in their first-team plans over the past months.
De Ligt would fit in at Barca, says Stam
Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt would be a good fit at Barcelona, according to former Netherlands defender Jaap Stam.
Teenager De Ligt has captained Ajax to a domestic double this term, while they reached the semi-finals of the Champions League only to be shocked in stoppage time by Lucas Moura's hat-trick clinching goal for Tottenham.
The Netherlands international is expected to move on at the end of the season with Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool all reportedly interested in the centre-back.
Everton & Leicester interested in Augustin
RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has emerged as a summer transfer target for two Premier League clubs, according to the Telegraph.
Both Everton and Leicester City have made informal enquiries over the France Under-21 international, who moved to Germany from PSG in 2017.
Man Utd chasing Monaco teen
Manchester United are interested in landing Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbri, with hopes of signing him on free transfer according to the Daily Mail.
The 16-year-old, who has drawn the interest of Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, has a contract with Monaco through 2021, but his family are trying to get the deal annulled, allowing him to move elsewhere.
Monaco want compensation, however, and previously rejected an offer from United to sign Mejbri in January.
Barcelona president backs Valverde
Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has offered his full backing to head coach Ernesto Valverde, despite widespread calls for his sacking at Camp Nou.
Despite being within touching distance of another domestic double, Valverde's position has come under scrutiny since his side were dumped out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion at the hands of Liverpool.
But Bartomeu insists Valverde is still the right man for the job, even as calls for the coach to resign or be sacked seem to be growing louder.
Read what the Barca president had to say right here on Goal!
Jovic completes £52.4m Real Madrid move
The young striker has been the revelation of the Bundesliga season
Real Madrid have sealed the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt's star goalscorer Luka Jovic, according to Sky.
The Serbia international, 21, has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga, netting 17 goals to leave Frankfurt within touching distance of Champions League qualification ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.
And his talents have not gone unnoticed, with Madrid now closing on a transfer worth £52.4m ($67m).
Man Utd targeting James over Fraser due to cost
Cost is a key factor in why Manchester United have targeted Swansea winger David James over Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, according to the Evening Standard.
James has the qualitiers United are looking for, is entering the last year of his deal and would be expected to cost up to £20 million ($26m).
Fraser, being an established Premier League player, would require a much higher transfer fee.
Man City offered hope in €70m Rodri pursuit
Manchester City have seen the transfer door left open to Atletico Madridmidfielder Rodri, with the Liga club aware that tempting offers may be tabled this summer.
Antoine Griezmann, has informed Atletico of his desire to leave amid ongoing links to Spanish champions Barcelona and it could be that Rodri follows them through the exits, with Goal having revealed City’s interest in the 22-year-old.
And Enrique Cerezo, club president at Wanda Metropolitano, acknowledges that interest may be shown and that there is little he can do about it.
Wolves to battle Newcastle for Rondon
Wolves are ready to join Newcastle in the battle to lure Salomon Rondon away from West Brom on a permanent basis, reports the Daily Mail.
The 29-year-old striker, who spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at St James' Park, has a £16.5million ($21m) buy-out clause in his contract.
Liverpool looking to rush through Origi deal
Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to get Divock Origi tied to a new contract, according to Belgian outlet HLN.
The 24-year-old has been on the fringes of the fold for much of his time at Anfield, but has played an important role in Premier League and Champions League trophy quests this term.
As a result, the Reds are eager to extend his terms beyond their current expiry date of 2020.
Dani Alves waiting on English offers
Dani Alves is stalling on the penning of a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain as he waits on offers from the Premier League, claims UOL Esporte.
The Brazilian full-back came close to linking up with Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and may get another chance to take on an English adventure after two years in France.
‘Who would spend £70m on Zaha?’
Wilfried Zaha may not get the move away from Crystal Palace that he reportedly wants, claims Kevin Phillips, with questions asked of whether potential suitors would be willing to spend “£60m or £70m”.
The Ivory Coast international continues to be linked with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.
Here is what a former team-mate has had to say on his future.
Toure to continue career in China
Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure is poised to link up with Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai, reports The Sun.
The Ivorian's agent recently suggested that the 36-year-old was ready to retire, but that claim has been refuted and a new chapter in his career could be opened in Asia.
Bielsea to stay at Leeds?
Oxford to leave West Ham in £3m deal
Reece Oxford is set to complete a £3 million move from West Ham to Augsburg, claims the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old returned to German football on loan in January and is now poised to make a permanent transfer.
Celtic keen on £10m Mousset
Scottish champions Celtic are keen on doing a deal with Bournemouth for Lys Mousset, claims the Daily Mail.
The Cherries are said to value the 23-year-old striker at around £10 million ($13m), but the Hoops would rather bring that fee down by presenting a cash-plus-player offer.
Skriniar signs Inter extension
Man Utd & Madrid target pens new deal
Inter defender Milan Skriniar has signed a new contract at San Siro, ending speculation over a possible summer transfer to either Real Madrid or Manchester United.
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter (@Inter_en) May 16, 2019
✍️ Contract extension!
🗓️👉2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣
👕👉💪⚫️🔵💪
Milan #Skriniar 🖤💙
Details here 👉 https://t.co/UfM4vYmCpJ pic.twitter.com/JYmQCM00lN
Arsenal & Leicester eyeing Rennes ace Sarr
Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr has emerged as a transfer target for both Arsenal and Leicester, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners made contact with the Ligue 1 outfit to discuss the 21-year-old's availability earlier this year and the Foxes have now also registered their formal interest.
Sarr has contributed 11 goals and eight assists in over 40 matches across all competitions for Rennes this season.
Arsenal & Man City vying for Joe Aribo
Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo - according to The Sun.
The 22-year-old will become a free agent this summer and although the Addicks are keen to tie him down to a new deal, speculation is mounting over his future.
Aribo has been vital to Charlton's promotion push in League One, scoring ten goals in 37 appearances.
Everton plot swoop for Bertrand Traore
Lyon forward Bertrand Traore has emerged a primary transfer target for Everton, according to Yahoo Sport France.
Marco Silva is hoping to bolster his squad this summer and the Toffees are prepared to launch a bid for the 23-year-old when the market reopens.
Traore has scored nine goals in 46 appearances across all competitions for Lyon this term.
Man United make Lewandowski approach
Manchester United have registered their official interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski according to the Daily Mail.
The Bavarians will attempt to tie the 30-year-old down to a new deal after the German Cup final on May 25, but he is unsure about extending his stay at the Allianz Arena.
The Red Devils have enquired about Lewandowski's availability and might be tempted to launch a bid when the transfer market reopens.
Arsenal eyeing Gremio's Kannemann
Gremio defender Walter Kannemann is the subject of interest from Arsenal, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 28-year-old is also a target for Sampdoria but the Gunners are hoping to secure his services with a €12m (£10m, $13m) bid this summer.
Kannemann joined Gremio in 2016 and has since managed to earn five caps for Argentina.
Porto's Felipe passes Atletico Madrid medical
FC Porto centre-back Felipe has passed a medical with Atletico Madrid ahead of a summer transfer - according to Record.
The 30-year-old will sign a three-year contract at Wanda Metropolitano, with a €25m ($28m, £22m) agreement in place between the two clubs.
Felipe has contributed one goal and one assist in 30 Primeira Liga matches for Porto this season.
Arsenal eyeing €35m Dakonam
Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in Getafe defender Djene Dakonam, claims France Football.
The Togolese centre-half is said to be a top target for Unai Emery and is believed to have a release clause in his contract of around €35 million (£31m/$39m).
Everton set £7m price tag for Bolasie
Everton are asking for £7 million to sell Yannick Bolasie as a host of clubs, including Newcastle United and Southampton, begin talks over a summer transfer, Goal understands.
Turkish clubs Besiktas and Galatasaray are also battling to secure the DR Congo international, while he is in discussions with Ligue 1 side Lille, who look set to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Milan will not part with Piatek
AC Milan will not consider selling Krzysztof Piatek this summer for any price, claims Calciomercato.
The prolific Polish striker only moved to San Siro in January, but has already attracted interest from elsewhere as the Rossoneri face the threat of missing out on Champions League qualification.
Burnley sign teenage full-back
Senior Service For New Boy Joelhttps://t.co/bVGbQM2uuY— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 16, 2019
What Man Utd are after in summer market
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed what Manchester United will be looking for in the summer transfer market.
The Red Devils are expected to spend big in an effort to strengthen a squad that underperformed in 2018-19.
Here is what the man at the helm has had to say on his recruitment plans.
Skriniar rubbishes Real rumours
Inter set to extend Esposito's contract amid Man City links
Inter are planning to extend Sebastiano Esposito's contract by another year so that he remains at San Siro until 2022, according to Calcio Mercato.
Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are both keeping a close eye on the 16-year-old striker, who has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level.
However, the Nerazzurri has no plans to sell a prized asset who made his senior debut for the club in the Europa League earlier this season.
Juventus monitoring Lyon's Mendy
Juventus have identified Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy as a summer transfer target, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are braced to lose first choice left back Alex Sandro when the market reopens and are lining up Mendy as his successor.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Lyon, racking up 42 appearances across all competitions.
Man Utd eye Dembele to replace Lukaku
A change up front could be on the cards at Old Trafford
Manchester United are considering a swoop for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, with Romelu Lukaku nearing the exit door at Old Trafford.
According to The Sun, the 22-year-old is worth around £40m ($51m) and would fit United's new policy of targeting promising young players over marquee names.
Lukaku, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Paris Saint Germain and Inter after a mediocre season for the Red Devils.
Mikel nears Premier League return
Ex-Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel is weighing up a potential return to the Premier League, according to ESPN.
The Nigerian has received a number of offers from top-flight sides, including newly promoted Norwich and Sheffield United.
The 32-year-old spent the second half of the 2018-19 season at Middlesbrough, scoring once in 18 Championship appearances.
De Ligt not ready to decide on his future
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt insisted he was still assessing his future amid links to Barcelona and the Premier League.
The club claimed their league crown on Wednesday, but when asked about leaving this summer the defender was clear that the decision had not been made yet.
"This is not the time to talk about my future," he told Fox Sports.
"I don't know if I will go with Frenkie de Jong [to Barcelona]. I still have to analyse things and see everything. We'll see what happens."
Bielsa hints at staying with Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa says he would consider staying on as Leeds United head coach despite their agonising defeat to Derby County in the Championship play-off semi-final.
Bielsa has been reluctant to discuss his future in recent weeks amid rumours the Argentine could quit after just one season in charge.
But following the loss on Wednesday he admitted that he would consider staying, saying: “You know about this process, that's why I'm talking about it. If the club offers me the possibility to carry on I will listen to this proposal."
Cerezo 'disappointed' by Griezmann departure
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said he was "disappointed" by Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave the La Liga club.
The forward and the Spanish side announced his departure on Tuesday amid speculation that he will be joining Barcelona this summer.
"More than annoyed, I am disappointed. I thought that Antoine had a great future at Atletico, with big titles and big league wins," Cerezo told Fox Sports on Wednesday.
Chelsea yet to decide on Sarri future
Chelsea risk being left in limbo this summer as the Blues are yet to make a decision on whether to sack manager Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season.
Goal understands that the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge are reluctant to make any decisions on potential transfers or contract renewals until a final call is made on Sarri and his future.
Check out Nizaar Kinsella's full report right here
Marchisio urges Juventus to bring back Pogba
Paul Pogba would make an ideal transfer target for Juventus, according to former midfielder Claudio Marchisio.
Pogba has been tipped to leave Manchester United this summer, and his former team-mate would love to see him return to Turin.
"Looking at Juventus' team, I think it lacks a player that can help the team offensively and Pogba would be the ideal player for that," Marchisio told Tuttosport.
Read the rest of his comments, including which striker he'd like to see at the club, right here!
Monteiro to extend Union stay
Jamiro Monteiro's stay with the Philadelphia Union will be extended in the near future, according to The Philly Soccer Page.
The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder signed with the club on loan in the offseason from Metz.
De Jong: No regrets over leaving Ajax
Frenkie de Jong says he will look back fondly at his time at Ajax after securing the Eredivisie title on Wednesday, but has no regrets over leaving the club to join up with Barcelona.
Ajax have had a stellar season, with a run to the Champions League semi-finals along with their Dutch crown, and the midfielder says he's not regret ting the choice to move to the Spanish giants.
"I have no regrets, but it's a pity. I think we have a unique team this season, for Dutch standards," he told Fox Sports.
Read the rest of his comments here on Goal!
Zaha tells Palace he wants Champions League football
Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants Champions League football now, and as such would like to leave the club, according to the Daily Mail.
The report claims Palace want £80 million ($103m), but Zaha is worried the club will price him out of a move at that amount.
Chelsea sending Higuain back to Juventus
Forward's loan to end this summer after poor showings in England
Chelsea are sending Gonzalo Higuain back to Juventus after the Premier League side decided not to extend their loan move for the forward or to buy him outright.
The Daily Mail report that the club have decided not to keep the Argentine as he still has two years left on his deal and his goal return has been below par since moving to the Premier League from Serie A.