Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jovic completes £52.4m Real Madrid move

's Matthijs de Ligt would be a good fit at , according to former defender Jaap Stam.

Teenager De Ligt has captained Ajax to a domestic double this term, while they reached the semi-finals of the only to be shocked in stoppage time by Lucas Moura's hat-trick clinching goal for .

The Netherlands international is expected to move on at the end of the season with , , , and all reportedly interested in the centre-back.

Read more here!