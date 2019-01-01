Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd agree deal with De Gea

Inter Miami leaders in Europe ready for 'productive week'
Rumours have linked David Beckham's Inter Miami with multiple stars in recent week, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani among those being linked.
And the club's owners have tossed fuel on the fire with a social media post claiming they are in Europe and "Preparing for a productive work week."
#intermiamicf .Preparing for a productive work week in Europe. Building for our team city and fans and for La familia that is InterMiami. pic.twitter.com/ztPSuQEgzQ— Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) September 12, 2019
Man Utd agree deal with De Gea
Old Trafford side lock goalkeeper down with new contract
Manchester United have agreed a new four-year contract with goalkeeper David de Gea, reports the Daily Record.
The club have met De Gea's demands to have a deal in line with that of Paul Pogba, and will make over €15 million (£13.3m/$16.6m) per season.
De Gea, who was in the final year of his current contract, also includes a optional fifth year for the club.
'He's one more in the squad' - Emery ready to reintegrate Mustafi
Unai Emery says he is prepared to give Shkodran Mustafi a fresh start in his Arsenal squad after his attempts to sell the centre-back went unheeded, as reported by Football London.
Mustafi was unwilling to push for a move away from Arsenal despite Emery indicating that he would be better off leaving.
"Mustafi decided to be here and when he decided to be here he's like another player," said Emery.
"Of course I respect his decision. When he decided I spoke to him and said 'you're one more in the squad, I'm going to work with you as other players'.
"He decided to be here, I don't know exactly who was in his decision but when we spoke and he decided to stay here it's a start with him as another player in the squad."
'We're not interested in any players' - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has no plans to bring in a new defender in January to cover for injured Aymeric Laporte - at the moment.
The Manchester City centre-back had surgery on his right knee during the international break with Guardiola warning that he could potentially be out for as long as six months.
After Vincent Kompany departed at the end of last season, City are left with just Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as senior centre-backs with midfielder Fernandinho likely to provide extra cover.
“My advice to you is not to write too many names about the winter transfer window, because you are going to make a mistake,” he told reporters ahead of City’s trip to Norwich on Saturday.
Watford sacked Gracia over leaky defence
Watford sacked Javi Gracia because he was unable to fix their leaky defence and reluctant to play several new signings, according to Sky Sports.
Hornets owner Gino Pozzo lost faith in his manager after collecting just one point from their opening four games and with the team bottom of the Premier League.
They failed to keep a clean sheet since February.
Bruce turned down Van Dijk at Hull
Steve Bruce has revealed before Saturday’s trip to Liverpool with Newcastle that he tried to sign Virgil van Dijk while manager of Hull, as reported by the Guardian.
“I could have taken him [Van Dijk] to Hull," said Bruce. "I had dinner with Kenny Dalglish and the owner of Celtic, Dermot Desmond, in Barbados – I’m name-dropping now – and Desmond was waxing lyrical about the best players he’s had.
"He was saying: ‘[Henrik] Larsson is definitely, definitely the best I’ve seen play for Celtic in my ownership but what I can’t understand is nobody has gone for Van Dijk.’"