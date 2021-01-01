Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to trade Telles for Sporting starlet

Man Utd and Chelsea set to vie for Vazquez (ABC)
Premier League sides chase Real Madrid star
A whole host of clubs want to sign Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid when his contract runs out in the summer, according to ABC.
Manchester United and Chelsea are among the Premier League sides with an interest, but Bayern Munich and Milan are watching his case, too.
Liverpool pause interest in Milenkovic
Liverpool have had second thoughts about moving for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to Correire Fiorentino.
The Reds are reportedly concerned about his performance in Serbia's defeat to Portugal - with Diogo Jota notably taking him apart.
Man Utd ready move for Sporting starlet (Record)
Red Devils poised to plunder Portuguese giants
Manchester United are ready to make a move for Sporting CP star Nuno Mendes, according to Record.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are ready to use Alex Telles as a bargaining chip to sign their man.
Rudiger and Kepa in Chelsea bust up
Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been involved in a training ground clash at Chelsea, The Telegraph reports.
The Germany international defender had to be removed after a pushing match.
Sunderland owner planning spending spree
New Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is planning £60 million of spending should the club reach the Championship, according to the Sun.
The Black Cats are presently third in the standings and looking good to go up.
Alderweireld subject to Club Brugge bid
Tottenham have received an offer from Club Brugge for Toby Alderweireld, according to Voetbol 24.
The veteran defender was left out of Spurs' squad to face Newcastle on Sunday.
Rodgers set to move for Celtic star
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is set to make a bid for Celtic star Callum McGregor, according to The Sun.
Rodgers had the midfielder under his command at Parkhead and is evidently a big fan as he eyes another switch.
Odsonne Edouard is also set to be a summer target.
Celtic rebuild to start imminently
Celtic's reconstruction project is set to begin with new chief executive Dominic McKay set to start three months ahead of schedule.
The Daily Record says he is set to quit his current job with the Scottish Rugby Union to take command imminently.