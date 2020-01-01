Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi considering leaving Barca

Sporting target Atletico keeper Adan
Sporting Lisbon are targeting Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan, according to Record.
Adan has only played two La Liga games for Atletico since joining from Real Betis in 2018, having been No.1 at Betis for five seasons.
Clement to take over at Cercle Brugge
Former Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement is apparently set to take over as manager of Cercle Brugge, having been spotted in the Belgian city.
Clement most recently managed Reading, after a mixed spell at Swansea.
The new manager of Belgian Pro League club Cercle Brugge: Paul Clement. pic.twitter.com/HWSP1HiZD0— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 3, 2020
'No chance Saint-Maximin will leave Newcastle'
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says there is "no chance at all" that Allan Saint-Maximin will leave the club.
The French winger has been a revelation in recent weeks and, with five years remaining on his contract, Newcastle fans will be hoping the good times keep rolling.
“There’s no chance of Allan leaving,” Bruce told a press conference. “No chance at all.
“I wouldn’t put a price on Allan now. When you look at the level of money we bought him for, he’s arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the Premier League."
Barca negotiating for Man City's Garcia
Defender is number one target
Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is Barcelona's top target in defence and negotiations between the clubs are already underway, claims Sport.
The 19-year-old is a prized asset at City but, Barcelona-born and with only a year remaining on his contract, could be prised away.
If a deal with City can't be found, Barca may wait until his current deal expires and try to sign Garcia for free.
PSG snap up Bachmann
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Swiss international Ramona Bachmann from Chelsea on a two-year contract.
🆕📝😉 #BienvenueBachmann
❤️💙 #Parisienne
Barca offer Griezmann to Juventus
Costa & Rabiot could be targeted in return
Barcelona are willing to offer Antoine Griezmann to Juventus, according to Rai Sport.
It is said they could be looking to receive Douglas Costa or Adrien Rabiot in return.
Barca are rumoured to be ready to cut their losses on Griezmann, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar preferred as alternatives.
Newcastle re-sign goalkeeper Gillespie
Newcastle have re-signed Tyneside native goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract from Motherwell.
The 28-year-old left the club as a youngster and has returned after 12 years away.
✍️ #NUFC are pleased to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year deal!
Welcome back to St. James' Park, @markjgillespie! ⚫️⚪️
Chelsea reopen Willian contract talks
Chelsea have re-opened talks to keep Willian after he rejected a contract offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but remain unwilling to offer more than a two-year contract.
Martinelli signs new Arsenal deal
Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.
📸 Gabi puts pen to paper! 📄✍️
How Rosario are using the Kily factor to bring Di Maria home
Rosario are looking to take Angel Di Maria back to Argentina - and they have one secret weapon to call on.
Yorke urges Man Utd to sign Sancho to compete
Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has urged his old side to sign Jadon Sancho in order to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.
NAC Breda part company with Hyballa
German coach Peter Hyballa has parted company with NAC Breda after just five months in charge of the Eerste Divisie side.
❌ Peter Hyballa en NAC per direct uit elkaar
Reden voor het vroegtijdig beëindigen van de samenwerking is een verschil van inzicht over de manier waarop de club het aankomende jaar invulling wil geven aan een succesvol seizoen.
ℹ️ #NACpraat
Hamer heading to Coventry
Coventry have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Gustavo Hamer.
Hamer is Brazilian-born but has represented the Netherlands at under-18 and under-20 level.
✍ TRANSFER:
Coventry City have agreed with PEC Zwolle the transfer of midfielder Gustavo Hamer, subject to International Clearance and EFL/FA approval. #PUSB
➡ https://t.co/k5bEQ85OfB pic.twitter.com/pdCmHY7ijr
Man City sign England international Kelly
Manchester City have signed 22-year-old England forward Chloe Kelly after her contract at Everton expired.
Target acquired 🎯
Welcome to City, @Chloe_Kelly98 💙#WelcomeChloe
🔵 #ManCity
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/LzzHOQXOMt
Flick hoping Thiago stays at Bayern amid Liverpool links
The Spanish international playmaker has been touted for a switch to the Premier League
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick "hopes" Thiago Alcantara will stay with the Bundesliga champions amid speculation linking him with a move to recently crowned Premier League winners Liverpool.
Speaking ahead of Bayern's DFB-Pokal final clash with Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, Flick stressed Thiago's importance to his side and seemed unwilling to consider any deal.
He said of the possible departure of Thiago: "I hope he won't go."
Lampard unaware of Emerson to Serie A talk
The left-back has been linked with a move to Italy, but this has been played down by his manager.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told his press conference today that talk of Emerson Palmieri moving to Italy is unfounded.
The Brazilian left back has long been linked with a switch to Serie A, but this was today dismissed by the Blues manager.
Tottenham face battle to sign Milik
The Poland international is interested in a move to Serie A champions Juventus, but Goal understand the London club want him too
Tottenham are working on signing Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli but face tough competition from Juventus for his signature, sources close to the negotiations have confirmed.
The Poland international striker's contract in Naples will expire next season and the Bianconeri are trying to fix up a swap deal in order to replace their main forward, Gonzalo Higuain, with another strong attacking option.
The discussions, however, have allowed other clubs to stay in the race for Milik, and Goal has learned that Tottenham are among those sides.
FIFA investigating Haller's West Ham move
West Ham are confident they will not face any punishment following a complaint made by Eintracht Frankfurt over Sebastien Haller's transfer to the Hammers, the Guardian reports.
The Bundesliga club made the complaint to FIFA, insisting that they are owed a £5.4 million payment, with David Moyes's side having apparently missed a May 15 deadline to pay the instalment.
Haller moved to the Hammers for a club-record fee of £45m ($56m) in 2019 although the Premier League side could now face sanctions from FIFA should the investigation find any wrong-doing.
Inter ready to sign Sanchez in €20m deal
Man Utd willing to listen to offers
Inter are considering turning Alexis Sanchez's loan switch from Manchester United into a permanent move as they look at securing a €20 million (£18m/$22m) cut-price deal.
Goal can confirm a gentleman's agreement had been in place for the Nerazzurri to sign Sanchez for €25m (£23m/$28m) although CEO Giuseppe Marotta is now confident of striking a deal for a reduced €20m fee.
The 31-year-old has done enough to convince Antonio Conte's that he'd be a worthwhile permanent signing, with Sanchez scoring and providing two assists in his side's 6-0 win over Brescia.
Arsenal must keep Aubameyang at all costs - Smith
Arsenal need to be doing all they can to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tied down on a new contract, says Alan Smith, with the Gunners told "others can be sacrificed" in a bid to free up funds.
"It was bad enough when the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie left to go and win trophies," Smith told the Evening Standard.
"But at least Arsenal had the means back then to bring in decent replacements, even though they weren’t of the same quality.
"If there’s half a chance of persuading Aubameyang to stay, as [Mikel] Arteta hints, the club have got to grab it. Others can be sacrificed, others can be sold, but not this fella. The team is far too reliant on his nose for goal."
Rakitic set to stay at Barca despite Sevilla dream
Ivan Rakitic appears set to remain at Barcelona despite his desire to end his career at Sevilla, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Croatian is entering the final year of his contract at Camp Nou, with the Catalans highly unlikely to offer an extension as he will be 33 by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
Rakitic would reportedly like to finish his career at Sevilla although with the Andalusians unwilling to pay a transfer fee for the midfielder, it would appear he'll have to wait until his contract expires to get his move back to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Sane to wear No.10 shirt for Bayern?
Leroy Sane appears to have been handed the No.10 shirt for new club Bayern Munich.
The former Manchester City winger completed a move to the Bundesliga champions for an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m) on Friday.
And it would appear Sane will take Philippe Coutinho's No.10 squad number for next season, with the Brazilian set to leave at the end of his loan spell.
Leroy Sané's shirt with the number 10 for sale on the FC Bayern online store.
Napoli interested in Bernardeschi & Moura
Napoli are exploring the possibility of possible swap deals for Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi and Tottenham winger Lucas Moura, Sky Sport Italy reports.
The Serie A side are planning ahead for next season, with Arkadiusz MIlik possibly leaving the club, and Bernardeschi and Moura are seen as ideal replacements.
Jose Callejon is also due to leave on a free transfer, with Victor Osimhen having been strongly linked with a switch to join Gennaro Gattuso's side as he looks to add attacking reinforcements.
Zidane wants Messi to stay in Spain
Messi considering leaving Barca
Argentine unhappy at Camp Nou
Lionel Messi is giving serious thought to his future as he stalls negotiations on a contract renewal, Cadena SER reports.
Is it claimed that the club's lack of a clear project, outlined by their horrendous transfer dealings in recent years, as well as rifts with the club's management, could see him leave the club in 2021.
The Sancho Dilemma
Jadon Sancho is perhaps the most talked about footballer in the world in terms of where he will end up when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund for a new adventure.
Manchester United and Chelsea have been the sides most frequently linked to the supremely talented 20-year-old, but can they really afford to get a deal over the line in the current climate?
And, in addition, would Sancho be wise to leave Dortmund at a time when he continues to develop at an incredible rate at such an early point in his career?
What next for new City wonderkid Moreno?
Manchester City have a dilemma on their hands - albeit a good one.
Having signed Spanish teenage sensation Pablo Moreno from Juventus, Pep Guardola has a decision to make.
A graduate of Barcelona's famed youth academy, Moreno broke a plethora of goalscoring records during his time at La Masia and leaves his new club with a happy conundrum in how best to unlock the 18-year-old's full potential.
A loan to Girona, perhaps? Could he be a long-term heir to Sergio Aguero?
Holgate tipped to ditch Everton for Man City
Everton defender Mason Holgate would jump at the chance to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to former midfielder Michael Brown.
The 23-year-old is rumoured to be on the transfer radar of a side looking to bolster their backline ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.
What's next for Sane as winger bids farewell
With Leroy Sane having said his thank yous and goodbyes to Manchester City, Goal's Ronan's Murphy looks at what's in store next for Bayern Munich's new signing:
Man Utd to sanction loan switch for Bailly
Red Devils to part with defender
Manchester United will, according to The Sun, allow Eric Bailly to leave Old Trafford on loan in 2020-21.
Valencia are among those to have expressed interest in the Ivorian defender, with the Red Devils eager to find him regular game time.
West Ham closing on Soucek deal
Sane seals Bayern switch
#ServusLeroy 🔴⚪#FCBayern #MiaSanMia @LeroySane19
Chelsea set date for Havertz bid
Chelsea are ready to make their move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, with The Telegraph claiming that a date for a bid has been set.
The Blues, who already have deals in place for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, will formalise their interest in Havertz after the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.
Xavi agrees to take Barcelona reins
Club legend to return to Camp Nou
Xavi has agreed to take charge of Barcelona at the end of the season, claims Mundo Deportivo.
Quique Setien will be relieved of his duties at Camp Nou, allowing a club legend to return to Catalunya and fill a high-profile coaching post.
Man Utd & City ask about Griezmann
Manchester rivals United and City have approached Barcelona regarding a possible deal for Antoine Griezmann, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The France international has endured a testing 2019-20 campaign at Camp Nou, but the Blaugrana remain reluctant to part with a World Cup winner.
Will Aubameyang stay at Arsenal?
Macarthur Bulls snare Melbourne City talents
New A-League franchise Macarthur Bulls has signed Melbourne city pair Denis Genreau and Moudi Najjar, The World Game reports.
Genreau, 21, and Najjar, 20, will reportedly link up with the new club based in Sydney's south-west as they start in the competition next season.
Diamanti signs contract extension with Western United
Ex-Italy international Alessandro Diamanti will stay at A-League side Western United after signing a new contract for next two seasons.
The A-League side announced the re-signing on Friday, with the club fighting off interest from Victorian rivals Melbourne Victory.
Diamanti has contributed five goals and seven assists in 19 appearances for Western United this season.
I spoke to Dembele before choosing Fulham, reveals ex-PSG youngster Larkeche
Ziyad Larkeche has revealed he spoke for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele about his time at Fulham before joining the Cottagers from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 17-year-old was released by French champions to sign for the Championship club, where he will initially link up with their U23 side next season.
It is exactly the same move made by Dembele as a 16-year-old back in 2012, with the forward later moving on to Celtic and now Lyon.
Liverpool close in on Thiago
Spaniard set to be the Reds' first summer signing
Liverpool are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Sport.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Spain midfielder, stretching back to his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.
Negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage, though Liverpool are unwilling to pay Bayern's €35 million (£31m/£39m) asking price in full.
Kepa set for Sevilla loan
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan next season, with Sevilla the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper, according to The Sun.
Lampard has grown increasingly frustrated with Kepa's inconsistent performances this season and feels a year away from the club would help him regain his confidence.
Chelsea usually ask a loan club to pay their players' wages in full, but they may be forced to alter that policy in order to offload Kepa, who earns a reported £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.
Bayern apologise to City over Sane photos
Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City after photos of Leroy Sane signing for the club were leaked, reports Sky Sports.
Images appeared on social media showing Sane wearing a Bayern shirt and signing a contract. However, the deal has yet to officially completed.
Goal has previously reported that Bayern have agreed a deal with City for Sane worth an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m), which could rise to €60m (£54.8m/$67m) with add ons.
Digne eyed as Chilwell alternative
Manchester City and Chelsea will target Everton's Lucas Digne if they fail to land Ben Chilwell from Leicester, according to ESPN.
The Premier League heavyweights are both keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have made England international Chilwell a prime target.
However, the Foxes are under no financial pressure to sell so will likely resist any interest, meaning Toffees defender Digne is now being considered as an alternative.
Moyes keen on Barkley reunion
West Ham boss David Moyes is still keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, reports the Mirror.
Moyes, who tried to sign Barkley on loan in January, gave the midfielder his professional debut as a 17-year-old at Everton in 2011. He went on to make 179 appearances for the Toffees before joining Chelsea in 2018.
The England international hasn't always been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, however, and Moyes hopes the promise of first-team football to boost his chances of making the England squad for next year's European Championship will be enough to tempt Barkley to switch from west to east London.
Dortmund seal Bellingham deal
Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of teenager Jude Bellingham from Birmingham, according to Bild.
The German side will reportedly pay an initial fee in excess of £20 million ($25m) for England U17 international, who has been a regular in the Blues side this season.
The news will be a significant blow to Manchester United, who have been chasing the 17-year-old for some time and were confident of securing his signature this summer.