Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi considering leaving Barca

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says there is "no chance at all" that Allan Saint-Maximin will leave the club.

The French winger has been a revelation in recent weeks and, with five years remaining on his contract, Newcastle fans will be hoping the good times keep rolling.

“There’s no chance of Allan leaving,” Bruce told a press conference. “No chance at all.

“I wouldn’t put a price on Allan now. When you look at the level of money we bought him for, he’s arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the Premier League."