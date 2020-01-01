Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi considering leaving Barca

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2019-20
Getty

Sporting target Atletico keeper Adan

2020-07-03T22:00:40Z

Sporting Lisbon are targeting Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan, according to Record.

Adan has only played two La Liga games for Atletico since joining from Real Betis in 2018, having been No.1 at Betis for five seasons.

Clement to take over at Cercle Brugge

2020-07-03T21:30:27Z

Former Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement is apparently set to take over as manager of Cercle Brugge, having been spotted in the Belgian city.

Clement most recently managed Reading, after a mixed spell at Swansea.

'No chance Saint-Maximin will leave Newcastle'

2020-07-03T21:00:25Z

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says there is "no chance at all" that Allan Saint-Maximin will leave the club.

The French winger has been a revelation in recent weeks and, with five years remaining on his contract, Newcastle fans will be hoping the good times keep rolling.

“There’s no chance of Allan leaving,” Bruce told a press conference. “No chance at all.

“I wouldn’t put a price on Allan now. When you look at the level of money we bought him for, he’s arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the Premier League."

Barca negotiating for Man City's Garcia

2020-07-03T20:30:11Z

Defender is number one target

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is Barcelona's top target in defence and negotiations between the clubs are already underway, claims Sport.

The 19-year-old is a prized asset at City but, Barcelona-born and with only a year remaining on his contract, could be prised away.

If a deal with City can't be found, Barca may wait until his current deal expires and try to sign Garcia for free.

Barca offer Griezmann to Juventus

2020-07-03T19:30:16Z

Costa & Rabiot could be targeted in return

Barcelona are willing to offer Antoine Griezmann to Juventus, according to Rai Sport.

It is said they could be looking to receive Douglas Costa or Adrien Rabiot in return.

Barca are rumoured to be ready to cut their losses on Griezmann, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Neymar preferred as alternatives.

Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 2019-20
Getty Images

Newcastle re-sign goalkeeper Gillespie

2020-07-03T18:55:30Z

Newcastle have re-signed Tyneside native goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract from Motherwell.

The 28-year-old left the club as a youngster and has returned after 12 years away.

Chelsea reopen Willian contract talks

2020-07-03T18:25:21Z

Chelsea have re-opened talks to keep Willian after he rejected a contract offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but remain unwilling to offer more than a two-year contract.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Martinelli signs new Arsenal deal

2020-07-03T17:49:34Z

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

NAC Breda part company with Hyballa

2020-07-03T16:30:22Z

German coach Peter Hyballa has parted company with NAC Breda after just five months in charge of the Eerste Divisie side.

Hamer heading to Coventry

2020-07-03T16:00:57Z

Coventry have agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle for the transfer of 23-year-old midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Hamer is Brazilian-born but has represented the Netherlands at under-18 and under-20 level.

Flick hoping Thiago stays at Bayern amid Liverpool links

2020-07-03T14:59:41Z

The Spanish international playmaker has been touted for a switch to the Premier League

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick "hopes" Thiago Alcantara will stay with the Bundesliga champions amid speculation linking him with a move to recently crowned Premier League winners Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's DFB-Pokal final clash with Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, Flick stressed Thiago's importance to his side and seemed unwilling to consider any deal.

He said of the possible departure of Thiago: "I hope he won't go."

Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich
Getty

Lampard unaware of Emerson to Serie A talk

2020-07-03T14:29:33Z

The left-back has been linked with a move to Italy, but this has been played down by his manager.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told his press conference today that talk of Emerson Palmieri moving to Italy is unfounded.

The Brazilian left back has long been linked with a switch to Serie A, but this was today dismissed by the Blues manager.

Tottenham face battle to sign Milik

2020-07-03T13:59:14Z

The Poland international is interested in a move to Serie A champions Juventus, but Goal understand the London club want him too

Tottenham are working on signing Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli but face tough competition from Juventus for his signature, sources close to the negotiations have confirmed. 

The Poland international striker's contract in Naples will expire next season and the Bianconeri are  trying to fix up a swap deal in order to replace their main forward, Gonzalo Higuain, with another strong attacking option.

The discussions, however, have allowed other clubs to stay in the race for Milik, and Goal has learned that Tottenham are among those sides.

Arkadiusz Milik, Napoli
Getty

FIFA investigating Haller's West Ham move

2020-07-03T13:30:14Z

West Ham are confident they will not face any punishment following a complaint made by Eintracht Frankfurt over Sebastien Haller's transfer to the Hammers, the Guardian reports.

The Bundesliga club made the complaint to FIFA, insisting that they are owed a £5.4 million payment, with David Moyes's side having apparently missed a May 15 deadline to pay the instalment.

Haller moved to the Hammers for a club-record fee of £45m ($56m) in 2019 although the Premier League side could now face sanctions from FIFA should the investigation find any wrong-doing.

Inter ready to sign Sanchez in €20m deal

2020-07-03T13:00:29Z

Man Utd willing to listen to offers

Inter are considering turning Alexis Sanchez's loan switch from Manchester United into a permanent move as they look at securing a €20 million (£18m/$22m) cut-price deal.

Goal can confirm a gentleman's agreement had been in place for the Nerazzurri to sign Sanchez for €25m (£23m/$28m) although CEO Giuseppe Marotta is now confident of striking a deal for a reduced €20m fee.

The 31-year-old has done enough to convince Antonio Conte's that he'd be a worthwhile permanent signing, with Sanchez scoring and providing two assists in his side's 6-0 win over Brescia.

Check out the full story HERE!

Alexis Sanchez Inter 2019-20
Getty Images

Arsenal must keep Aubameyang at all costs - Smith

2020-07-03T12:30:41Z

Arsenal need to be doing all they can to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tied down on a new contract, says Alan Smith, with the Gunners told "others can be sacrificed" in a bid to free up funds.

"It was bad enough when the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie left to go and win trophies," Smith told the Evening Standard.

"But at least Arsenal had the means back then to bring in decent replacements, even though they weren’t of the same quality.

"If there’s half a chance of persuading Aubameyang to stay, as [Mikel] Arteta hints, the club have got to grab it. Others can be sacrificed, others can be sold, but not this fella. The team is far too reliant on his nose for goal."

Check out the full story on Goal!

Rakitic set to stay at Barca despite Sevilla dream

2020-07-03T12:00:54Z

Ivan Rakitic appears set to remain at Barcelona despite his desire to end his career at Sevilla, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Croatian is entering the final year of his contract at Camp Nou, with the Catalans highly unlikely to offer an extension as he will be 33 by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Rakitic would reportedly like to finish his career at Sevilla although with the Andalusians unwilling to pay a transfer fee for the midfielder, it would appear he'll have to wait until his contract expires to get his move back to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Ivan Rakitic Barcelona 2019-20
Getty Images

Sane to wear No.10 shirt for Bayern?

2020-07-03T11:30:50Z

Leroy Sane appears to have been handed the No.10 shirt for new club Bayern Munich.

The former Manchester City winger completed a move to the Bundesliga champions for an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m) on Friday.

And it would appear Sane will take Philippe Coutinho's No.10 squad number for next season, with the Brazilian set to leave at the end of his loan spell.

M/center>

Napoli interested in Bernardeschi & Moura

2020-07-03T11:00:38Z

Napoli are exploring the possibility of possible swap deals for Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi and Tottenham winger Lucas Moura, Sky Sport Italy reports.

The Serie A side are planning ahead for next season, with Arkadiusz MIlik possibly leaving the club, and Bernardeschi and Moura are seen as ideal replacements.

Jose Callejon is also due to leave on a free transfer, with Victor Osimhen having been strongly linked with a switch to join Gennaro Gattuso's side as he looks to add attacking reinforcements.

Zidane wants Messi to stay in Spain

2020-07-03T10:30:59Z

Messi considering leaving Barca

2020-07-03T10:05:58Z

Argentine unhappy at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi is giving serious thought to his future as he stalls negotiations on a contract renewal, Cadena SER reports.

Is it claimed that the club's lack of a clear project, outlined by their horrendous transfer dealings in recent years, as well as rifts with the club's management, could see him leave the club in 2021.

Lionel Messi, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, 2019-20
Getty

The Sancho Dilemma

2020-07-03T10:00:00Z

Jadon Sancho is perhaps the most talked about footballer in the world in terms of where he will end up when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund for a new adventure.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been the sides most frequently linked to the supremely talented 20-year-old, but can they really afford to get a deal over the line in the current climate?

And, in addition, would Sancho be wise to leave Dortmund at a time when he continues to develop at an incredible rate at such an early point in his career?

Goal's Ronan Murphy breaks down the pros and cons of each choice for England's latest goldenboy:

The Sancho transfer conundrum facing Man Utd, Chelsea and Dortmund this summer

 

GFX Jadon Sancho Chelsea Dortmund Man Utd
Getty/Goal

What next for new City wonderkid Moreno?

2020-07-03T09:30:00Z

Manchester City have a dilemma on their hands - albeit a good one.

Having signed Spanish teenage sensation Pablo Moreno from Juventus, Pep Guardola has a decision to make.

A graduate of Barcelona's famed youth academy, Moreno broke a plethora of goalscoring records during his time at La Masia and leaves his new club with a happy conundrum in how best to unlock the 18-year-old's full potential.

A loan to Girona, perhaps? Could he be a long-term heir to Sergio Aguero?

Goal's Man City correspondent gives his take on the massively exciting prospect:

From Barcelona to Guardiola's Man City via Juventus, what next for wonderkid Moreno?

 

Pablo Moreno Manchester City Spain GFX
Getty/ Goal

Holgate tipped to ditch Everton for Man City

2020-07-03T09:00:00Z

Everton defender Mason Holgate would jump at the chance to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to former midfielder Michael Brown.

The 23-year-old is rumoured to be on the transfer radar of a side looking to bolster their backline ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Read the full article on Goal

Man Utd to sanction loan switch for Bailly

2020-07-03T08:00:00Z

Red Devils to part with defender

Manchester United will, according to The Sun, allow Eric Bailly to leave Old Trafford on loan in 2020-21.

Valencia are among those to have expressed interest in the Ivorian defender, with the Red Devils eager to find him regular game time.

Eric Bailly Manchester United 2019-20
Getty Images

West Ham closing on Soucek deal

2020-07-03T07:40:00Z

West Ham are closing in on a permanent deal for Tomas Soucek, claims The Sun.

The Czech midfielder, who is on loan at London Stadium from Slavia Prague and opened his goal account in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Chelsea, will cost the Hammers around £15 million ($19m).

Chelsea set date for Havertz bid

2020-07-03T07:20:00Z

Chelsea are ready to make their move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, with The Telegraph claiming that a date for a bid has been set.

The Blues, who already have deals in place for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, will formalise their interest in Havertz after the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday.

Xavi agrees to take Barcelona reins

2020-07-03T07:00:00Z

Club legend to return to Camp Nou

Xavi has agreed to take charge of Barcelona at the end of the season, claims Mundo Deportivo.

Quique Setien will be relieved of his duties at Camp Nou, allowing a club legend to return to Catalunya and fill a high-profile coaching post.

Man Utd & City ask about Griezmann

2020-07-03T06:30:00Z

Manchester rivals United and City have approached Barcelona regarding a possible deal for Antoine Griezmann, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The France international has endured a testing 2019-20 campaign at Camp Nou, but the Blaugrana remain reluctant to part with a World Cup winner.

Antoine Griezmann Barcelona Napoli
Getty

Will Aubameyang stay at Arsenal?

2020-07-03T06:00:00Z

Macarthur Bulls snare Melbourne City talents

2020-07-03T04:53:08Z

New A-League franchise Macarthur Bulls has signed Melbourne city pair Denis Genreau and Moudi Najjar, The World Game reports.

Genreau, 21, and Najjar, 20, will reportedly link up with the new club based in Sydney's south-west as they start in the competition next season.

 

Diamanti signs contract extension with Western United

2020-07-03T04:48:00Z

Ex-Italy international Alessandro Diamanti will stay at A-League side Western United after signing a new contract for next two seasons.

The A-League side announced the re-signing on Friday, with the club fighting off interest from Victorian rivals Melbourne Victory.

Diamanti has contributed five goals and seven assists in 19 appearances for Western United this season.

I spoke to Dembele before choosing Fulham, reveals ex-PSG youngster Larkeche

2020-07-03T04:45:27Z

Ziyad Larkeche has revealed he spoke for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele about his time at Fulham before joining the Cottagers from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 17-year-old was released by French champions to sign for the Championship club, where he will initially link up with their U23 side next season.

It is exactly the same move made by Dembele as a 16-year-old back in 2012, with the forward later moving on to Celtic and now Lyon.

Read the full story on Goal!

Liverpool close in on Thiago

2020-07-02T22:40:54Z

Spaniard set to be the Reds' first summer signing

Liverpool are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to Sport.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Spain midfielder, stretching back to his time as Borussia Dortmund boss.

Negotiations are believed to be at an advanced stage, though Liverpool are unwilling to pay Bayern's €35 million (£31m/£39m) asking price in full. 

Thiago Alcantara Bayern Liverpool
Getty/Goal

Kepa set for Sevilla loan

2020-07-02T22:36:00Z

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is ready to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan next season, with Sevilla the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper, according to The Sun.

Lampard has grown increasingly frustrated with Kepa's inconsistent performances this season and feels a year away from the club would help him regain his confidence.

Chelsea usually ask a loan club to pay their players' wages in full, but they may be forced to alter that policy in order to offload Kepa, who earns a reported £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern apologise to City over Sane photos

2020-07-02T22:26:15Z

Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City after photos of Leroy Sane signing for the club were leaked, reports Sky Sports.

Images appeared on social media showing Sane wearing a Bayern shirt and signing a contract. However, the deal has yet to officially completed.

Goal has previously reported that Bayern have agreed a deal with City for Sane worth an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m), which could rise to €60m (£54.8m/$67m) with add ons.

Digne eyed as Chilwell alternative

2020-07-02T22:21:04Z

Manchester City and Chelsea will target Everton's Lucas Digne if they fail to land Ben Chilwell from Leicester, according to ESPN.

The Premier League heavyweights are both keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have made England international Chilwell a prime target.

However, the Foxes are under no financial pressure to sell so will likely resist any interest, meaning Toffees defender Digne is now being considered as an alternative.

Moyes keen on Barkley reunion

2020-07-02T22:15:51Z

West Ham boss David Moyes is still keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, reports the Mirror.

Moyes, who tried to sign Barkley on loan in January, gave the midfielder his professional debut as a 17-year-old at Everton in 2011. He went on to make 179 appearances for the Toffees before joining Chelsea in 2018.

The England international hasn't always been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge, however, and Moyes hopes the promise of first-team football to boost his chances of making the England squad for next year's European Championship will be enough to tempt Barkley to switch from west to east London.

Dortmund seal Bellingham deal

2020-07-02T22:09:06Z

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of teenager Jude Bellingham from Birmingham, according to Bild.

The German side will reportedly pay an initial fee in excess of £20 million ($25m) for England U17 international, who has been a regular in the Blues side this season.

The news will be a significant blow to Manchester United, who have been chasing the 17-year-old for some time and were confident of securing his signature this summer.