Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

3645 - Scott Carson is making his first Premier League appearance since May 2011 for West Brom (also against Newcastle at St. James' Park), with this gap of 3645 days being the longest between appearances for a goalkeeper in Premier League history. Restoration. pic.twitter.com/nOy1OxbGD8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021
Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏
🗣 "I thought my Premier League days were over." 🤣— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 14, 2021
Scott Carson's reaction to making his Manchester City debut & his first Premier League appearance since 2011 pic.twitter.com/DDExTBdRxQ
Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City
To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus
Newcastle 🆚 Man City— Goal (@goal) May 14, 2021
What's your prediction? 🤔#NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/mvpUjS9a9X
Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋
We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.
Team news to come shortly!