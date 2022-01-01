Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

GOAL - Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield (Christensen 39)
All too easy for the European champions
Lewis Hall again at the centre of all that's good for Chelsea, his shot from the edge of the area parried out by Loach.
It loops up perfectly for Andreas Christensen, who places a header perfectly into the far corner.
35 mins - Ter Stegen makes a good save
Darwin Machis has Granada's first clear chance, his shot deflecting off Dani Alves - making his first Liga appearance since returning to Barca - but Ter Stegen makes a good save.
31 mins - Chelsea 3-0 Chesterfield
You would expect a team featuring Lukaku, Kovacic, Pulisic and more to dominate a non-league side - and that is exactly what Chelsea have done here.
Those Chesterfield fans will be alongside my Newcastle supporting friends back home in not feeling the magic of the FA Cup tonight.
30 mins - Granada 0-0 Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele the latest to have a chance for Barca, cutting in from the right, but he fires well over from 25 yards.
If Barca fail to win here and Madrid beat Valencia later, the Blaugrana will be 17 points off the lead in La Liga.
GOAL - Chelsea 3-0 Chesterfield (Lukaku 21)
This could be a cricket score.
Young debutant Lewis Hall shows why Tuchel has trusted him today, bullying Chesterfield down the left and winning the ball in a dangerous area.
He fires a low cross in from the left, and Lukaku darts in to poke home.
How many will Chelsea want to score here?
GOAL - Chelsea 2-0 Chesterfield (Hudson-Odoi 18)
I complimented the Spireites just before, but they made this far too easy for Chelsea
Hudson-Odoi, playing left wing back tonight, cuts inside in plenty of space and fires a fine right footed shot past goalkeeper Scott Loach.
That may be game over already.
20 mins - Granada 0-0 Barcelona
The visitors still on top in Granada currently, De Jong coming close again but firing wide with an ambitious scorpion kick.
It was De Jong remember who appeared to have put Barca ahead, heading in Gavi's cross from the left, but the teenager was offside before he put the ball in.
15 mins - Chelsea 1-0 Chesterfield
It looked as though Chesterfield might get overwhelmed in those early minutes, but the fifth-tier side have grown into the game in these early stages.
They're gunning for promotion to League Two this season, so won't lack confidence if Chelsea give them a chance.
10 mins - Barca denied by VAR
Barcelona looked to have scored through their first major chance of the game, but Luuk De Jong's strike has been ruled out by VAR.
Still goalless in La Liga.
GOAL - Chelsea 1-0 Chesterfield (Werner 6)
The first of many?
Mateo Kovacic surges through the middle, plays it wide right to Ziyech, whose shot is saved by the Chesterfield keeper.
However, the ball rebounds kindly for Werner, who taps into an empty net from six yards in the centre of the goal.
There were some concerns about offside, but VAR has checked and allowed the goal.
5 mins - Chelsea 0-0 Chesterfield
Unsurprisingly the Blues have started on the front foot, Lukaku swweping a chance over the bar from a Ziyech corner.
Expect this theme throughout the game tonight.
We're underway
In both England and Spain
Teams are out at Stamford Bridge
It's a packed house at Chelsea - clearly the FA Cup is still a big draw around these parts.
Those home fans will be expecting a big, easy win today - but let's see...
We're almost ready to get underway
Just a few minutes from kick off in London and Granada, what are your score predictions for tonight.
Special shout-out to anyone following the blog tonight while isolating due to Covid. Especially Ben.
Chelsea won't sell Lukaku, says Geremi
Most of the recent conversation around Chelsea has concerned Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview criticising Tuchel's tactics - however he starts tonight and former Blues midfielder Geremi feels the striker will stay at Stamford Bridge.
Asked by GOAL whether Lukaku made a mistake, Geremi said: “I was a bit surprised.
“I didn’t watch him at the training ground but on the pitch, after the match against Tottenham, he was sharing the victory with the fans. He was giving 100 per cent.
“Also for the club, it is not good to keep players that don’t have motivation and ambition. But when I look at Lukaku, maybe there was a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of what he has said.”
FA Cup round up
If Chesterfield were to win tonight, it would arguably be the biggest FA Cup shock ever - but we have had some upsets already.
Newly rich Newcastle United started new signing Kieran Trippier, but were stunned at home by third-tier Cambridge United.
Chesterfield will be inspired by fellow non-league sides Boreham Wood and Kidderminster, who have already reached round four by beating league sides AFC Wimbledon and Reading, respectively.
Barcelona XI to face Granada
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield
A fascinatingly mixed XI selected by Thomas Tuchel tonight - young defender Lewis Hall and third-choice goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli make their debuts, while Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all start.
Chelsea XI to face Chesterfield: Bettinelli; Hudson-Odoi, Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Saul, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner
Welcome to tonight's live blog
We've got some huge FA Cup and La Liga action to bring you
Good evening, and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of today's action.
Plenty of enticing games in prospect, with Champions League holders Chelsea facing non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup, among several evening fixtures.
There's also some big games in Spain, with Barcelona travelling to Granada in La Liga, before Real Madrid host Valencia later.
We'll have all the latest from those games, plus updates from other matches around Europe.